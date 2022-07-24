Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At a speech in East Jerusalem this month, President Biden acknowledged that peace between Israelis and Palestinians appears further away than ever. Instead of pushing the peace process, Biden offered economic aid and 4G access to the Palestinians. He also urged Israel to remove the restrictions on Palestinian movement in the West Bank.

Without the prospect of a meaningful peace negotiation on the horizon, these actions aim to improve daily life for Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in the hope that improved economic conditions will make them more willing to abandon nationalist claims and embrace unappealing compromises. This American strategy of hoping economic improvement can both replace and simultaneously help foster political reconciliation between Jews and Arabs is hardly a novel approach. In fact, Americans have tried this approach in the region for nearly 100 years — with little success. And history indicates that while Biden’s proposals may marginally improve Palestinian life, they won’t lead to true rapprochement or peace.

In 1926, some of the most important Jewish American leaders, including eminent banker Felix Warburg, future New York governor and U.S. senator Herbert Lehman, civil rights lawyer Louis Marshall and Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis (Brandeis’s role remained unofficial for political reasons) jointly founded a corporation to promote economic development in what was then British-controlled Palestine. The Palestine Economic Corporation (PEC) was a for-profit organization designed to use capitalist investment and development practices to “modernize” Palestine, making it more suitable for Jewish settlement. Despite the mission to abet Jewish settlement, the leaders of the organization were insistent that they operated on a “strictly business basis,” and that their work in Palestine had nothing to do with politics or even Zionism, to which some of them were openly agnostic, or even hostile.

While there is reason to be skeptical of this claim, the historical record indicates that the leaders of the PEC were sincere — if perhaps naive — in believing in the potential of apolitical capitalist development. Their primary concern was finding a home for Jewish immigrants fleeing Europe (in 1926 primarily from Eastern Europe, but soon from Germany as well) who were mostly barred from entering the United States due to immigration restrictions. Despite having a Jewish population of only around 100,000, Palestine appeared to be the most promising destination for these refugees. However, the influx of tens of thousands of new immigrants in 1925 and 1926 strained the economy and forced a dramatic reduction in immigration levels, a problem the leaders of the PEC hoped Western capital and expertise could fix.

Initially, the PEC, like so many Western organizations, almost entirely ignored the Arab population. On the rare occasion when the corporation’s leaders discussed the Arab presence in Palestine, they expressed fear of Arab economic competition or concern about Arab culture negatively impacting Jewish settlers.

This pattern changed dramatically, however, in August 1929 with the outbreak of interethnic violence. PEC leaders no longer felt they could ignore Arab grievances toward Jewish settlement, but as an organization that vigorously enforced what it saw as an apolitical agenda, they had limited options for how to respond.

PEC leaders decided to offer limited loans and technical expertise to Arab farmers and cooperatives. They believed this work could bring Jews and Arabs closer together. In essence, they hoped that by having their economic lot improved, Arabs would view the Jewish presence in Palestine not as a threat, but as a benefit, since they would appreciate Jewish support for bringing the benefits of modernization.

Yet, while the PEC expended a great deal of time and energy investigating how to assist the Arab population, their track record was far from impressive. While the corporation may have made a few loans through subsidiaries (the historical record is murky), it appears that between 1929 and 1936, the PEC itself only granted a single $300 loan to Arab farmers.

The PEC’s efforts fell flat because its leaders lacked a serious commitment to the project of Arab economic improvement; some of them were even hostile to the idea of granting what they referred to as “Arab loans.” Even this limited commitment waned as a semblance of peace returned to Palestine in the years following the 1929 strife. Some who had previously been supportive turned their attention to other possibilities. Warburg, for example, became increasingly interested in a plan to transfer the Arab population of Palestine to what was then Transjordan.

Even if the PEC had followed through on its flirtation with loans to Arabs, it lacked the knowledge, networks and resources to offer meaningful assistance. Early in the process of considering Arab loans, PEC leaders realized that they lacked personnel capable of evaluating Arab agricultural or business practices. In fact, the PEC believed that their board of experts in Palestine (which appears to have had no Arab members) would be so hostile to the idea of working with Arabs that they elected to keep the plan a secret from them. This, combined with prejudiced fears that Arabs inherently lacked economic sense, meant that the PEC assumed Arabs would have a much higher default rate than Jews.

This perception mattered because while profit had never been the PEC’s primary motive, supporting Jewish settlement had turned a steady profit for the investors. While the PEC’s leaders theoretically wanted to offer capital to Arab industries in Palestine, they didn’t feel it was a cause worth losing money over.

Finally, and most critically, the very premise of the PEC’s approach was flawed. Since the earliest days of Zionism, Arabs in Palestine worried that they would be locked into permanent subordination to the Jewish population. This included fears of Jewish economic domination. Some of the first Arab protests against Zionism were economically connected, including demonstrations in Jaffa in 1923 against the electrification concession to a Zionist. This fear of economic domination was intrinsically connected to the Arab population’s political grievances that Jewish newcomers ultimately held more power than the native-born Arabs.

Attempts like the PEC’s to bifurcate the “political” from the economic did not grapple with how political and economic power were interwoven — or that meager economic improvement wouldn’t alleviate systemic political grievances.

Even a century later, American leaders have never fully grasped this reality, which has doomed repeated efforts to use economic improvement to help bring peace to Israelis and Palestinians.

In 2010, for example, construction began on Rawabi, a city in the West Bank funded by private investment and designed to be the Palestinian “Silicone Valley.” Dovish American backers touted the city as a model project because economic breakthroughs would herald a new era of cooperation between Israelis and Palestinians. Today, however, Rawabi has just a few thousand residences, and almost no one continues to tout it as holding promise for the future. Rawabi’s success was doomed from the start by several factors, such as: a lack of continued support from the West, poor existing economic systems of debt and mortgage, opposition from many Palestinians who believed that the project normalized relations with Israel, and most importantly, Israeli actions to delay the project to extract political concessions from the Palestinian Authority.

So why the continued push for these types of economic projects that produce few results, including Biden’s new 4G plan? Again, the PEC provides historical clues. In 1936, it submitted a report to the commission investigating the future of the British Mandate in the region. Despite the PEC having offered almost no support for the Arab population, the report mentioned Arabs nearly 20 times and claimed that the corporation’s work had benefited both Jews and Arabs — spurring friendships and connections between the two groups. Like Biden, the PEC understood that no matter their success, these efforts at economic improvement made for great public relations.

