Evangelical and Catholic opposition to abortion begins and ends with the idea that life starts at conception and thus abortion amounts to murder. That view has dominated religious discussions of the practice for decades, drowning out other religious views about abortion and women’s bodily autonomy. Like today, in the 1960s the most vocal religious voices weighed in loudly against legal abortion. At the same time, however, other religious leaders helped women obtain abortions behind the scenes.

Beginning in 1967, more than 2,500 clergy — Baptist, Lutheran, Methodist, Presbyterian, Episcopalian, Church of Christ, Catholic and Jewish — of the Clergy Consultation Service on Abortion (CCS) provided counseling and information on abortion to women facing an unwanted pregnancy. This nonprofit, voluntary organization represented faith in action. Religious leaders sought to prevent the suffering and shame women with unwanted pregnancies faced as well as the potentially deadly effects of illegal abortions. Their work is a reminder that religious views on abortion are, and have always been, varied. Religious beliefs can uphold a woman’s dignity and humanity over that of a fetus.

The CCS started in 1967 when Texas-born Baptist minister Howard R. Moody, of Judson Memorial Church in New York City, organized a meeting among clergy to consider the idea of developing a counseling and referral service for women seeking abortions. Moody had experienced a pregnant woman’s crisis firsthand and arranged an opportunity for the group to meet with several women who had sought illegal abortions.

That meeting crystallized the urgent need for emotional support and practical assistance for women. At the time, the New York legislature was debating liberalizing its restrictive abortion law from the 19th century, but it would be another three years before it actually did so. The CCS therefore obtained information on competent, though initially illegal, abortion providers and announced their desire to field calls from women seeking help.

Those efforts led to the CCS, a loose organization that eventually spread to 31 states. Many clergy themselves had encountered unwillingly pregnant women in their ministries, which opened their eyes to the dire need for information and counseling services. As a news release in South Carolina made clear, clergy in the CCS saw abortion counseling as “our moral obligation, pastoral responsibility and therefore our religious duty to give aid and assistance to all women with problem pregnancies.”

Determining exact numbers is impossible as few records remain, but as many as 500,000 women used the service. Some 95 percent of them opted for abortions and received information about where to obtain one safely. Women in trouble, the CCS contended, needed compassion, encouragement and reliable information, not abstract theorizing about when life began.

At the time, abortion was taboo and spoken of only in whispers. Despite abortion being largely illegal, estimates suggested well over 1 million pregnant Americans sought illegal procedures every year. To find one, they navigated what Moody called a “dark, ugly labyrinthian underground,” alone and afraid. Illegal abortions, even with antibiotics, were dangerous surgical procedures, and patients risked hemorrhage, infection and perforated organs in their desperate effort to end an unwanted pregnancy. Hundreds of women died each year, while many more were hospitalized and experienced permanent physical injuries. The CCS sought to mitigate this anguish and suffering.

Make no mistake, the abortion debate was fierce by the late 1960s, especially in Moody’s home state of New York, where the powerful Catholic cardinal presided. States across the country considered loosening their restrictive laws while the Catholic Church insisted that abortion was murder.

But Moody argued, in articles in religious magazines and a 1973 book about the CCS, that such a stance had eclipsed all other moral considerations. He focused instead on “the moral question of whether it is justifiable to force the unwanted on the unwilling.” In his view, to use a woman’s body against her free will and choice as a receptacle for an unwanted pregnancy was as morally repugnant as abortion because it denied women the right to answer “the existential questions of what she should do with her life in the world.”

Moody’s views resonated with clergy from many denominations and faiths nationwide. CCS phone numbers frequently appeared in newspapers and magazines, as well as in college newspapers in states from Texas and Alabama to Pennsylvania and California. Florida State University’s chaplain was a member; Chapel Hill had a thriving chapter in North Carolina.

Their services were in high demand. In some areas, clergy on call received over 100 calls daily. After New York liberalized its abortion law in 1970, college students from Georgia, Florida and elsewhere filled planes to New York with the help of the CCS. South Carolina’s CCS began in September 1970 with 17 clergy members. By 1972, 68 clergy from 11 denominations counseled an average of two women per week, sending many of them to abortion providers in New York. They also offered follow-up counseling and access to small loans, and even found one woman furniture.

Without formal offices, the CCS operated over the phone. Women called an answering service, which provided a message with direct phone numbers to clergy willing to provide care. Once New York legalized abortion through the 24th week of pregnancy, other referral services sprang up. These agencies offered to connect women across the country to legal abortion providers in New York, where there was no residency requirement for obtaining the procedure. They often charged fees for the service, but the CCS offered its counseling without charge as a matter of principle.

The CCS sidestepped laws prohibiting abortion by providing information orally, calling it pastoral care, and usually sending women where abortion was legal. Clergy counselors only asked for the woman’s first name, and even that was not recorded. And so, few records of the service actually exist.

However, questionnaires from one chapter in South Carolina provide a glimpse of the women who sought help. They ranged in age from 14 to 48; were African American and White; single, married and divorced. They were housewives, mothers, mill workers, high school and college students. One became pregnant after her first experience of intercourse; another already had five children and missed a single dose of her oral contraceptive.

They were all desperate. One had tried to cause an abortion by taking 42 birth control pills and nine quinine pills. Another’s last pregnancy had ended in stillbirth. Her husband’s written consent could have earned her a legal abortion for health reasons. Unfortunately, he had deserted her. Whatever the specifics, these women determined that giving birth would be disastrous to them and their families.

The clergy involved in the CCS saw abortion as a complicated moral dilemma, but they believed they were doing God’s work by helping women in trouble. After Roe v. Wade, the need for the CCS declined. Still, the CCS persisted because clergy understood that Roe would not provide access to abortion for poor women. The CSS continued to advocate for women without resources.

Eventually, however, the CCS disappeared altogether, leaving scant evidence of its existence behind. As a result, religious voices against legal abortion are far easier to find in the historical record than voices of Moody and other CCS clergy. As Moody saw it, a one-dimensional moral focus on the fetus erased women’s humanity. He insisted a law compelling women to be “baby makers” denied women their own religious conscience when deciding whether to bear a child. In his view, prohibiting abortion was not only unconstitutional but downright unchristian as well.

