Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ever since a draft of Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization leaked in May — signaling that the Supreme Court would soon overturn Roe v. Wade and abolish the constitutional right to an abortion — reproductive health advocates have been pushing women to “delete it all” and “cancel your period-tracking app.” They worry that such apps do not protect women’s privacy and that the data they track will alert authorities in states where abortion is illegal to women who have had abortions or may have sought them out. The alarm bells have only grown louder as states have severely restricted abortion in the month since the court handed down the Dobbs decision or had trigger bans snap into place. The situation threatens women who need privacy and choose to use app-based technology to track their menstrual cycles.

This debate is especially serious for the increasing number of younger women who have decided not to use IUDs or birth control pills and have instead turned to apps to help with a natural form of birth control. They practice what is widely known as fertility awareness methods (FAM).

But while these new privacy concerns stem from the Dobbs decision and new bans on abortion, these women who rely on digital period trackers to practice FAM share a common practice — and common concerns — with a very different group of women — one far more likely to oppose abortion rights. Practitioners of natural family planning (NFP) rely on a Catholic-endorsed method of managing family size that dates back to the 1960s and has many differences with FAM. Even so, NFP practitioners and FAM users share a desire to track their fertility, which means they also share worries about the privacy protections and accuracy of period-tracking apps.

Advertisement

Catholics who use apps to practice NFP are part of the legacy of Pope Paul VI’s 1968 encyclical “Humanae Vitae,” which appealed to “men of science,” pleading that “medical science should by the study of natural rhythms succeed in determining a sufficiently secure basis for the chaste limitation of offspring.” This call recognized that Catholic couples needed to be able to manage family size, for economic, health or emotional reasons, but in a way that aligned with Church teachings.

Inspired by this call, a handful of doctors set to work developing various methods of NFP in the late 1960s and into the 1970s. While several methods now exist, NFP as a category of family planning does not rely on birth control of any sort; it limits sex to within heterosexual marriages and requires abstinence during a woman’s fertile period as the method of limiting family size.

Until the past five years, the vast majority of NFP users gathered data via paper charts. The women, and sometimes their husbands, fill out charts that track various signs of fertility — basal body temperature, cervical mucus and sensations, but also when they had intercourse. NFP-practicing women interpret the paper charts as guidance for their fertility. Over years, they compile a detailed set of data on when and how often they are pregnant or able to become pregnant.

Advertisement

While it might seem like fertility — and period-tracking apps — fit well with NFP’s efforts to make avoiding the pill easy and convenient, Catholic women using this method of family planning were actually late adopters of such technology because they worried about privacy and accuracy of these apps.

Labeled “FemTech,” apps to support reproductive health, including period trackers, emerged in the early 2010s as a boon to the app market. Kindara was the first app that women could download to track their cycle, but it was quickly followed by countless others — most notably, Natural Cycles, which received Food and Drug Administration approval as a method of digital birth control in 2018. These apps are intentionally nonreligious and explicitly focused on tracking cycles for women using FAM as a health-conscious choice.

When these apps hit the market, the NFP community was split on how and whether to use them. Younger NFP couples started using Kindara or Glow, while many older couples continued to use their paper charts. NFP teachers worried about these apps because they did not know the algorithms behind the charting and doubted that the apps could accurately predict the phases of fertility. In fact, many apps do not use the same kind of interpretation that paper tracking can. As a result, one NFP teacher echoed several other teachers’ sentiments in telling students to “use the app to track not to predict.”

Advertisement

These concerns, coupled with the rapid rise in FemTech, spurred the creation of Catholic-specific NFP apps. The Couple to Couple League, one of the oldest organizations created to teach NFP, released the first such app, CycleProGo, in 2013. Its use has been strictly limited to students and teachers within the league’s network, which means that, unlike commercial period-tracking apps, users have to undergo screening to use it. The app is designed for student-teacher communication, which protects both accuracy and privacy. Users decide when and how to share their data with teachers.

While CycleProGo stands out for its NFP-specific accuracy and teacher-student communication, the Saint Paul VI Institute’s FertilityCare app excels at privacy within the NFP app market. This app is even more narrowly available than CycleProGo: only to users with an official FertilityCare teacher who is trained in using the app. As Sue Hilgers, co-founder of the Saint Paul VI Institute, said, “Our app is not on the marketplace because our clients have to have proper teaching as far as what they are observing. It demands teacher involvement.” The app’s data is tightly controlled between teachers and students. The app also uses a HIPAA-compliant server, which means that data is encrypted and anonymized.

While both apps — and the handful of others that have joined the Catholic market of NFP-focused apps — have arrived more slowly, they have done so precisely because of the sorts of concerns now animating women who practice FAM. The fears about privacy and accuracy that drove slow adoption of FemTech by practitioners of NFP shed light on the angst of women who support abortion in the wake of Dobbs.

Advertisement

This is true even though the NFP and FAM communities are often portrayed as opposites in the debate over abortion access: NFP women tend to be against legal abortion and FAM women tend to favor abortion rights; NFP women lean Catholic and FAM women are often religiously unaffiliated.

But despite these differences, these apps — this FemTech — raise shared concerns about medical care and access to reproductive health care. Both sets of women are worried about accuracy, as they strive to avoid contraception as a method of reproductive health, and about the privacy of their very intimate lives shared on app-based fertility charts. The fact that these two different groups of women share these concerns makes clear that the debate over abortion access reaches far beyond medical procedures and into the intimate spaces of fertility tracking. The ability to be assured of the accuracy of apps and the privacy of their data will shape the future of these apps — and whether they continue to grow in popularity or see their usage wane — for both sets of women.

GiftOutline Gift Article