In August, the Army will introduce the Future Soldier Preparatory Course to help recruits increase their physical and mental aptitude scores to meet minimum requirements. It has already identified nearly 2,000 applicants needing the instruction even to start standard basic training. This initiative reflects two fundamental issues plaguing the recruitment needed to maintain an all-volunteer Army: health and education.

Today, the more sedimentary “Nintendo Generation” faces increased obesity and other health issues affecting endurance and strength. Many of them also lack basic knowledge — the rudimentary math and language skills necessary for military service.

And yet, the military has encountered such challenges before. Defense Secretary Robert McNamara launched a similar program during the Vietnam War aimed at boosting potential soldiers who did not meet the minimum qualifications on the Armed Forces Qualification Test (AFQT). But poor implementation and a focus on getting the men through the program — instead of ensuring they had the skills they needed — doomed it from the start. It’s a reminder that while the Future Soldier Preparatory Course could help both the Army and the soldiers who take it, that will require implementation and commitment as well.

During World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, the U.S. government conscripted young men to fill out its fighting force. But many local draft boards ended up having to qualify countless recruits (both draftees and volunteers) as 4-F — unable to serve. This classification reflected mental or health deficiencies, and the large number of recruits labeled 4-F plagued the effort to generate enough troops, especially in World War II.

During the Vietnam War, the problem became even more acute as many young Americans learned to game the system through draft deferments and service in the National Guard. The worsening struggles to generate sufficient troops helped bring these health and educational concerns to the attention of political leaders. In 1965, future Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan (D-N.Y.) heralded a study that uncovered that more than half of those failing the AFQT lived in large families with incomes under $4,000. He called this “de facto job discrimination” for the “least mobile, least educated young men.”

Others focused on the racial dimensions. The study couched racial disparities in gendered terms, arguing that “given the strains of disorganized and matrifocal family life in which so many Negro youth come of age, the armed forces are a dramatic and desperately needed change; a world away from women, a world run by strong men and unquestioned authority.” Supporters of changes to the recruitment system framed the argument more positively: they asserted that underprivileged African Americans would receive training and education that ensured social mobility in civilian life.

Ultimately, the ideas became associated with an expansion of the Great Society programs, at a moment when public support for new large-scale initiatives waned. As Moynihan noted, with “expectations of what can be done in America … receding” the “best hope” for society was “to have the Armed Forces as a socializing experience for the poor.” The military became one of the ways to support upward mobility alongside a host of other job training and educational developments that the Johnson administration backed.

In 1966, McNamara took up the issue. He proposed “Project 100,000” to give a second chance to large numbers of those who had fallen in Category IV of the AFQT (a score below 91) — which eliminated them from consideration and indicated low IQs and educational levels as well as health problems. McNamara wanted to give “the poor of America … the opportunity to earn their fair share of this Nation’s abundance” by serving so they returned “to civilian life with skills and aptitudes which … will reverse the downward spiral of human decay.” He promised to help them with their problem of “idleness, ignorance, and apathy.”

Project 100,000 lasted until 1971 and sought to provide at least 100,000 recruits annually with additional support as they trained for the military, including additional physical training and tutoring. But problems existed from the beginning as many in the military resisted the program, especially in a time of war when commanders preferred focusing resources on getting as many able-bodied men through training as possible. In response, military officials often passed many people along without teaching them the requisite skills envisioned by McNamara. Despite the Pentagon characterizing them as “New Standards Men,” they became known as the “Moron Corps” and “McNamara’s Misfits.”

Indeed, less than 6 percent actually received the promised vocational training that McNamara had pitched to the recruits and supporters of the program. An Army officer emphasized: “We got most of them out and through the system. Of course, they all went in the infantry units, most of them, and went overseas.” One Marine lieutenant observed a struggling 40-year-old machine-gunner named “Pappy” who had joined through Project 100,000. He concluded, “I had a hard time figuring out how his skills with a machine gun were going to help him earn a living after the Marine Corps.”

By, 1971, more than 354,000 soldiers cycled through Project 100,000 with over 5,400 dying in combat and another 20,000 wounded in Vietnam. These soldiers — some with autism — often experienced discrimination for their lack of ability to follow even basic commands Language issues also arose, exacerbated by some having limited English language skills as evidenced by the case of a Puerto Rican recruit, Carlos Rivera-Toledo, who sued in 1970 and won a case against the Army for not providing adequate English training. Once in Vietnam, regular troops viewed them with suspicion and their lack of training and ability too often led to deaths and injuries for their comrades and themselves.

A 1991 study compared Project 100,000 veterans to other similar “low-aptitude” nonveterans, exposing the program’s abysmal failings. It found that their military service did not provide the “New Standards Men” with promised benefits: their average income was nearly 25 percent less than the nonveterans, and they had higher unemployment and divorce rates alongside lower educational attainment. The Project 100,000 veterans also battled high rates of post-traumatic stress and had other health issues.

While many served honorably and a few gained some educational and job skills, the vast majority benefited little from the program — although the U.S. government developed a deeper reservoir of front-line troops for Vietnam, easing the pressure to call up the National Guard populated by the scions of American elites. As one analyst noted: “What is clear, though, is that Project 100,000 was a failed experiment. It proved to be a distraction for the military and of little benefit to the men it was created to help.”

The problems weren’t with the program’s vision. The basic idea behind it — the desire to have soldiers with the ability, training and education to succeed — persists. Rather, the downfall of Project 100,000 came from a military leadership that prioritized moving people through the system and onto the battlefield, with little concern for whether they acquired the promised skills promised or not. That’s the key for the Future Soldier Preparatory Course: implementation. The vision can work if the program focuses on providing resources to recruits struggling to meet the qualifications, instead of merely trying to get them to meet requirements.

Providing them adequate resources is key to ensuring that recruits have the ability to succeed, both for their sake and those of their colleagues.

