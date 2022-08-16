Placeholder while article actions load

Ireland’s 2018 referendum vote that legalized abortion has been hailed as a victory by abortion rights activists and seen as a ray of hope in the United States after the reversal of Roe v. Wade. The result was a remarkable turnaround for Ireland, a deeply Catholic country that enshrined the criminalization of abortion in 1861 and then added that law to its Constitution in 1983.

Much of the impetus for the 2018 referendum is attributed to Savita Halappanavar, who died of sepsis in a Galway hospital while miscarrying her fetus. Despite knowing the increasing threat to her life and that the fetus would not survive, doctors refused to perform an abortion as long as the fetus had a heartbeat. By the time the heartbeat stopped days later, Halappanavar’s organs had begun to shut down and she died shortly afterward.

Halappanavar’s tragic, unnecessary death was certainly a catalyst for the referendum, but it was by no means the only one. Ireland has had a long and complicated history with abortion access, ranging from complete prohibition to (poorly) balancing the fetus’s life against the woman’s to — as the 2018 referendum allowed — a full acceptance of abortion through the 12th week of pregnancy.

That history is instructive for the United States as it grapples with the legal implications of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In Ireland, three issues caused the most confusion and strife in the years leading up to the 2018 vote: traveling to receive abortions, providing information about abortion options and determining at what point a woman’s life is jeopardized enough to permit an abortion. Ireland’s history also shows how individual cases, some of them shocking, cast stark light on the law’s inadequacies and paved the way for the law to change.

Historically, Ireland’s stance on abortion has been extremely severe. Abortion was criminalized in Ireland in 1861 with the Offenses Against the Person Act and reconfirmed when Ireland gained independence and adopted its 1937 Constitution. When the U.K. decriminalized abortion in 1967, large numbers of Irish women began to travel to the U.K. for the procedure.

In 1983, in response to pressure from religious organizations and the fear that an Irish court could issue a decision similar to the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, Ireland passed a referendum that enshrined the “right to life of the unborn … with due regard to the equal right to life of the mother.” This law appeared to place the lives of an unborn fetus and woman on equal footing, meaning that a fetus should be protected unless the woman’s life is in danger. But in reality, the fetus’s life took precedence, leading to the deaths of women who were refused medical treatment that could harm the fetus.

A 1988 case against a group of clinics that provided abortion counseling made it illegal for anyone to counsel or assist a woman who wished to travel abroad for an abortion. Some women circumvented these restrictions by going to the U.K. for “shopping trips,” while others without the means or ability to travel died as a result of being forced to carry a fetus.

With Irish courts’ antiabortion stance seemingly set in stone, Irish women began to go to the European Court of Human Rights and the European Court of Justice to try to convince them to require Irish courts to change their stance. As a member of the Council of Europe and the European Union, Ireland is bound by treaty to follow the rulings of those European courts. So, in the early 1990s, when European courts issued decisions requiring Ireland to allow people to provide information about abortion or how to go abroad to get one, the law changed accordingly.

Still, many women were not able to use this information due to age or finances. Two Irish court decisions in the 1990s created an exception to the law prohibiting travel for an abortion in cases where the pregnant woman threatened suicide. In these cases, they were teenage girls who were either a ward of the state or did not have parental consent to travel, and the court in both cases granted them the ability to travel. These cases were highly publicized, which led the public to pressure the government to reconsider the issue.

As a result, the public voted on three referendums, which changed the law to allow women to travel for an abortion and receive information about such travel. The third referendum, which attempted to remove suicide risk as a reason to allow an abortion in Ireland, failed. In 2002, the government again let the public vote to remove the suicide exception, effectively taking the issue out of the hands of the judiciary, and that referendum failed to pass a second time.

Irish public opinion on abortion was obviously changing, and by 2003, a survey showed that just over half of Irish people believed that a women should be able to get an abortion under any circumstance. In 2007, an Irish court allowed a minor to travel for an abortion not because she was suicidal, but because the fetus would not survive due to severe brain damage.

Despite court rulings and public opinion, there were still plenty of cases where women were denied medical treatment because they were pregnant. Savita Halappanavar’s case was simply the one that got the most media attention. As a result of her case and a 2010 European Court of Human Rights judgment, in 2013, Ireland passed the Protection of Life During Pregnancy Act (PLDPA), which listed 25 public hospitals where women could seek an abortion if their life was at risk, including through suicide. However, the Guidance Document for that act created several restrictions, such as requiring two specialist doctors to attest that the woman’s life was at risk.

The PLDPA also failed to address cases where the fetus would not survive. At this point, the U.N. Human Rights Committee got involved and found in 2016, and again in 2018, that Ireland had violated a woman’s right to privacy by not giving her information on how to obtain an abortion after she learned that her fetus had a fatal birth defect.

Finally, after so many lost court cases, public disapproval, reports of more than 170,000 women going to the U.K. for an abortion, sustained activism and the declining influence of the Catholic Church after the child abuse scandals in the 1990s, the Irish government finally decided to take action in 2016. It created a Citizens’ Assembly composed of 99 people who were randomly chosen and reflected the Irish population in terms of demographics such as age, gender, geography and diversity of beliefs about abortion.

After meeting repeatedly over five months and hearing from medical, legal and ethical specialists, the assembly issued a report that recommended that abortion should be legal in Ireland up to 12 weeks, or at any point in the pregnancy if certain conditions are met, such as a threat to the life of the woman or fetus. As a result of this report, the Irish government debated the issue and ultimately put forth the referendum that passed in 2018.

Ireland’s story provides some hope that the United States might find its way to legalizing abortion, yet it also shows how a government can impede changes that have strong public support by passing unpopular legislation and blocking any attempts at judicial reform. Ireland’s history points to how many setbacks abortion rights activists probably will face in the post-Dobbs United States, and how the lives of women will be burdened and even sacrificed along the way. There are no quick fixes, only painful lessons to be learned. But only learning these lessons will overrule the Dobbs decision and provide American women the right to choose an abortion.

