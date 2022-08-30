Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Scotland has staked a position at the forefront of an international menstrual equity movement. In mid-August, it became the first country in the world to require municipalities to provide menstrual products free to all who need them. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight While such legislation might seem antithetical to the American commitment to free markets, history indicates that in a modern economy and society, access to menstrual products is critical to dignity, empowerment and upward mobility.

Before the 1920s, most women washed and reused cloth menstrual pads. If they were wealthy, they had soft cotton pads made from new fabric, and if not, they used whatever rags they could scrounge. The poorest women bled into their petticoats.

“Mary Hanson,” as I will call her (all names in this story are pseudonyms), who was born in the Boston area just after the turn of the 20th century, explained how cumbersome these pads were. “We didn’t have Kotex. We had diapers.” Menstrual care was infantilizing and frustrating. The pads bulged in front and back, and the pin that attached them to a belt stuck out. As Hanson reflected, “It was like putting a harness on you!”

Meanwhile, toward the end of the 19th century, some affluent women began to make their own disposable cotton wadding inserts for menstrual pads, and the Sears catalogue listed disposable Lister’s Towels for a few years beginning in 1896.

But it was in the 1920s, with the introduction of Kotex, that disposable pads really took off. It was an era of flappers wearing form-fitting, revealing dresses and working women moving to the city to find jobs behind department store counters and as office typists.

Progressive activists had promoted middle class values and aspirations to the many immigrants arriving in American cities in the preceding decades. With the vast majority of Americans aspiring to join the middle class, they sought out jobs that required the daintiness, poise, cleanliness and self-control ascribed to those of professional status.

Kotex and its more affordable imitators enabled women to manage their bodies and their periods, which empowered them to meet these expectations and achieve upward-mobility. Even amid resistance from retailers nervous about putting a sensitive product on their shelves, by 1927 several million women used disposable pads.

Yet this transformation was not without drama for many women, because they were bucking the traditions of their mothers. Ida Smithson, for example, was born in the late 1910s into a family of Black tobacco sharecroppers in the rural South. She had six older sisters, and yet nobody told her to expect her first period. “I remember being in school and I had this accident, I thought, and I came home crying, telling my mother. She didn’t put her arms around me; she didn’t do anything. She just said, ‘Well, go find a cloth, and pin it inside your pants.’ ”

Smithson learned more from “some wise children at school.” When her older brother, who looked after the family once their father died, gave her a small allowance, she used that money to buy herself a box of Kotex, which she described as a necessity. But she had to "keep it hid,” she remembered. She wasn’t sure how her mother would feel about her decision to start “being modern, using Kotex, all this kind of stuff.”

Smithson’s concern about her mother’s reaction was not uncommon as many American families still clung to traditional beliefs about menstruation that had been encouraged by folk medicine and elite medicine alike for centuries.

Many women had learned that bathing during menstruation was dangerous and that a chill at that time of the month could cause permanent debility. Smithson recalled, “I knew some girls in school, that, they didn’t change their towels and when they got up, you could smell them.” The girls had learned that washing themselves during menstruation posed health risks. According to Smithson, “Some people didn’t wash during the whole time.”

But modern young women like Smithson understood that these traditional practices were not compatible with growing middle class mores around bodily management, whether at school or at work, and stigma increasingly attached to them. “We would laugh about it, say, ‘Gosh, don’t let her get up!’ you know. So we were cruel.”

As Smithson and her friends made clear to their more traditional peers, institutions such as schools and offices that promoted upward mobility would not be welcoming places for those who would not bathe during their periods and use Kotex — or could not afford Kotex. Traditional menstrual folkways were more compatible with the meagerly compensated agricultural and domestic labor sectors to which Black Americans had long been relegated.

Modern menstrual care was by no means sufficient to create upward mobility, but it was necessary. The stains and smells associated with menstrual rags disqualified a person from a modern workplace.

Once women adopted modern menstrual practices for themselves, they were eager to pass them to their daughters. Smithson wanted to save her daughters the shock and distress she had faced at menarche, to teach them how to wash and use Kotex and to give them basic sex education. She explained that she wouldn’t want anyone “to go through what I went through being D-U-M-B dumb!”

Disposable menstrual products became the platform for the health and sex education that Smithson regarded as a bedrock for her family’s upward mobility. Like millions of modern American mothers in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s, Smithson gave each of her daughters an educational pamphlet about the menstrual cycle published by Kimberly-Clark, the makers of Kotex, before they got their first periods.

Based on the trust she established with the gift of the pamphlet, Smithson continued to communicate openly with her daughters and monitor their cycles, to help them avoid teen pregnancy. In a community where it was common for girls to get pregnant, drop out of school and then earn a living by doing wash and other domestic chores for White families, Smithson had the satisfaction of seeing her children go to college and graduate.

The use of disposable pads continued to mark class differences well into the 1950s. Liza O’Malley, born in the 1930s in a White blue-collar Catholic family in the Boston suburbs, recalled that poor girls she went to school with “would wear cloth. And they used to call it ‘the rag,’ and that always made me very uncomfortable.” It made menstruation “feel dirty” to her. Dorothy Joyce, from a similar background, remembered the offensive smell of those used rags boiling on the stove at a friend’s house.

In the decades to come, older traditions around menstruation were almost entirely replaced. Educational pamphlets produced since the 1920s by pad and tampon makers became more popular as a way for mothers like Smithson to help their daughters have a smoother, happier, more empowered way to enter menarche.

“The Story of Menstruation,” a film created by Disney for Kimberly-Clark in 1946, quickly became a staple in fifth-grade classrooms, as menstrual education became a standard part of public schools’ sex education curriculums. The middle class health professionals who wrote these materials believed fervently that modern ways of handling menstruation could empower girls. Modern periods were the norm, embraced by mothers and daughters, educators and manufacturers eager to sell disposable products.

Today it is taken for granted that girls in schools and women in workplaces should be able to manage their periods in the modern way: with products that are comfortable and effective, that keep their users stain-free, odor-free and undistracted, supported by modern health knowledge and sex education. But the reality is that period poverty still sometimes keeps the least affluent out of schools and workplaces once a month. About 16.9 million Americans who menstruate live in poverty, and studies suggest that the majority of them struggle to purchase the menstrual products they need. Nearly a quarter of American teens worry every month about obtaining the supplies they need to attend class with their peers, even sacrificing meals to buy pads.

Modern periods were part of what empowered women like Ida Smithson and her daughters to make their way into the broad American middle class. History suggests that a free menstrual products program, especially if linked to robust health and sex education, might support that opportunity for more Americans today.

