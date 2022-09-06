Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), the union representing MLB players, sent authorization cards to minor league baseball players on Aug. 28 — a move with the potential to remake the sport. If 30 percent of players file the authorization cards, then a union election begins. If the election results in unionization, MLB must recognize the collective bargaining unit as required by the National Labor Relations Board.

Virtually every MLB player starts in the minors. Indeed, fewer than 25 players since 1965, the year of the first MLB draft, have appeared on a Major League team in their first professional game. But while the MLBPA has represented MLB players since 1968 — when they established the first collective bargaining agreement — minor league players have never been included in the union’s membership. That has meant poor wages, and often bad working conditions too. A unionization vote has the potential to upend this decades-old system.

Minor league baseball dates to 1883, when the Northwestern League offered players lower salaries than the National League and the American Association (the modern-day American League), and agreed to honor the NL’s and AA’s reserve agreements — which bound players to teams. The minors formalized in December 1901 with the establishment of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, with play beginning in 1902.

Advertisement

The 1901 Professional Baseball Agreement enumerated how the minors would work. Essentially, they functioned as independent circuits where major league teams could seek out talent. There were four levels: Class A, Class B, Class C and Class D. For Class A ball — the most advanced level — the maximum team payroll was $1,800, with individual players’ salaries limited to $175. The Class D team maximum was $700 and $70 for an individual. Major League teams had to pay National Association teams to draft players to the majors. The teams could protect their players from getting drafted, but it cost them a fee.

This system lasted until 1921, when manager Branch Rickey — best known for later bringing Jackie Robinson to the big leagues with the Brooklyn Dodgers — saw a business opportunity in his quest to acquire talent for the St. Louis Cardinals. The club began investing money in minor league teams, creating a “farm system,” which allowed the Cardinals to control player development throughout a player’s career. Other teams soon followed, and the farm system structure became the norm for all of MLB.

The height of minor league baseball came immediately after World War II. By 1949 minor league baseball included a whopping 437 teams in 59 leagues — not all of which were affiliated with MLB.

Advertisement

However, three factors in the 1950s and 1960s precipitated a steep drop-off in minor league teams. The advent of television — and televised baseball — meant people no longer needed to go to the ballpark to see baseball, let alone watch their local minor league teams. Plus, major league teams were on the move, with five clubs relocating between 1953 and 1958. The ’60s saw further relocations and new expansion teams, particularly in the west. Relocated franchises often displaced or outcompeted preexisting local minor league teams. Last but not least, minor league stadiums, many of them built by the Works Progress Administration in the 1930s under the New Deal, were deteriorating and there was little incentive or support for significant improvements.

By 1960, there were only 145 teams in 20 leagues in the minors. The minor leagues reorganized in 1962, reducing the number of teams and altering the class structure to Triple-A, Double-A and Single-A. The 1962 reorganization included a new Player Development Plan, which promised major league money to 134 minor league affiliates for equipment and player salaries.

But even though many teams were now affiliated with major league clubs, pay for minor leaguers remained abysmal. In his memoir “The Way It Is,” published in 1971 during his ongoing lawsuit against baseball, Curt Flood recalled making $4,000 as a minor leaguer in 1957. The median family income in the United States that year was $5,000. The low pay took an emotional toll. Every year brought low pay, no job security and an annual speech from a manager about the club’s financial troubles. And teams weren’t inclined to spend more on minor league clubs, because the minor leagues continued to decline in number, popularity and attendance.

Advertisement

It’s not clear why when Marvin Miller organized the MLBPA in 1966 and it became the official bargaining unit for MLB players in 1968, it didn’t include minor league players. But without the protection of a union, over time, the already low minor league salaries did not come close to keeping up with inflation. Adjusted for inflation, Flood’s income would be about $42,100 in 2022 dollars. By contrast, most minor league players today take home between $5,000 and $14,000 per year. The poverty line in the United States is $13,590 for an individual. Players must piece together income, some playing winter ball in addition to the minor league season, and others taking on gig work or other jobs in the offseason — all of which detracts from their ability to focus on honing their craft.

Over the past eight years, minor league players have begun fighting back. In 2014, they filed a class-action lawsuit, Senne v. MLB, seeking unpaid minimum wage and overtime for their services rendered during spring training and the regular season.

Against this backdrop, MLB announced a huge shake-up for minor league baseball in 2020 — during a year in which the minors played no games due to covid-19. The basic structure of the minors hadn’t changed since the 1960s and the Professional Baseball Agreement that governed them had been in place since 1901 — though it was subject to regular renegotiations. At the end of the 2020 season MLB let the PBA expire, ending a 119-year arrangement. Major League teams wanted to end biennial negotiations with their affiliates, while gaining better control over them. MLB ultimately eliminated 40 minor league teams — cutting the Rookie League level of the minors. Rookie League teams which lost their MLB affiliations now operate as independent teams.

Advertisement

For players, reorganization resulted in higher wages, housing support, reduced travel and more days off, but also cut the total number of players. In 2022, MLB settled the Senne lawsuit with minor leaguers, with the league owing players $185 million.

On the one hand, it makes sense that minor league players are not unionized. The aim of a minor league baseball player is to advance to the majors as quickly as possible. Minor league players have historically had everything to lose if they agitated too much — the shot at making dreams a reality by reaching the majors. Historically, gains for minor leaguers came as secondary goals accomplished through negotiations where the priority was the MLB relationship with MLB players. After all, any concession gained for minor leaguers required their major league brethren giving MLB something.

On the other hand, it is surprising that the minor leagues have not yet unionized, because they so often function as the laboratory for Major League Baseball’s experiments. Most minor league players do not make the majors and they need to make ends meet. Without protections, conditions have declined relative to the financial circumstances of a minor league player 60 years ago, even as the demands on them in terms of physical training and competition for MLB roster spots have increased.

Advertisement

But the MLBPA campaign for a minor league player union vote signals that a rare window is open. With Senne settled, MLB and the MLBPA reaching a new collective bargaining agreement in March after a lockout, MLB’s recent commitment to pay for minor league player housing and public approval of unions in the United States on the rise, it seems like an ideal moment to integrate minor league players into the MLBPA.

GiftOutline Gift Article