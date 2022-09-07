Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lately it appears we have been eager for stories about women who are up to no good. Witness the streaming series “Inventing Anna,” about scammer Anna Delvey who allegedly swindled many by posing as a German heiress, and “The Dropout,” which explores biotech fraudster Elizabeth Holmes. Both shows are popular and nominated for multiple Emmys.

These are women from the recent past, but by looking further back in time we may see why we find tales about bad women, especially ones who circulate among the rich and powerful, so appealing. A century ago, Marguerite Steinheil was one such figure. Like Delvey and Holmes, she was at the center of a criminal case that became a media frenzy. Then, as now, such a public story about a dramatic fall from grace resonated because it exposed the fraud and cruelty at the heart of modern society.

If Steinheil’s life was the subject of a Netflix series, it might start in 1890, when she was 21, married to a mediocre Parisian artist who was successful enough to enjoy middle class privileges. But Steinheil wanted more. Determined to enter high society, she engaged in lucrative affairs with prominent men. Promising sex, she persuaded many powerful officials and politicians to use taxpayer funds to pay top dollar for her husband’s paintings.

As a result of her sexual transactions, Steinheil came to hold great sway within France’s powerful civil service and arranged for favors for friends and family members. In an era when women could not vote or hold office, Steinheil carved out a role for herself in public life through her liaisons with powerful men.

By the early 1900s, Steinheil cemented her status as a member of the French upper echelon. This was a milieu shot through with paradoxes. The elite held themselves up as moral exemplars, but gave themselves license to misbehave in private. While they held a near-monopoly on political power in a country riven by deepening economic inequality, the government preached the values of liberty and equality. Steinheil embodied these contradictions. She maintained a facade of propriety while using sex to bolster her status. Her maneuverings also revealed that the system was designed to favor the rich and well-connected and that opportunities for social and economic mobility were limited.

In May 1908, Steinheil’s husband and mother were found killed in their home. The sole survivor and witness to the attack, Steinheil proceeded to tell an improbable and shifting set of untruths about what she had seen. At various times she blamed poor Parisians, Jews, Brazilians and North Africans for the crime.

Despite her evident falsehoods, the authorities repeatedly declared that she was innocent of any involvement in the murders and that the perpetrators were undoubtedly common criminals. Their support for her was probably due to her many connections with powerful government officials. Indeed, the chief investigator in the double murder may have been one of her lovers. It also stemmed from a common police practice: protecting the reputations of elites by cleaning up their messes.

Ultimately, the authorities and Steinheil herself chose to uphold a worldview in which criminality was associated with those outside the upper echelon of Parisian society, either because of their race or their class.

Yet from the beginning, journalists and the public were skeptical of her account and many were convinced that she had been involved in the murders. Friends and lovers also told her they would have nothing to do with her until her name was cleared. She was so desperate to resume her life in high society that in November 1908, she attempted to frame her valet for the murders. A few days after he was put in jail, he was ruled out as a suspect and she then accused her cook’s son, who was also arrested. Both were innocent of any involvement in the crime.

At this point, the case monopolized the headlines of the Parisian dailies. The public was furious with Steinheil, increasingly convinced that she was the perpetrator, and enraged that the authorities were so intent on protecting her. Eventually the outrage became so great that investigators caved to public pressure and arrested her.

Steinheil spent a year in jail awaiting trial. During this time, the press furiously discussed her affairs with prominent officials and often implied that they had helped her cover up the crime. These revelations led to an outcry about how government officials had used public money to pay her for sex and had shielded her from scrutiny, all while treating the poor harshly. As one commentator said, Steinheil offered proof that “the law isn’t equal for everyone.” The state had no real commitment to equality, nor the elite to restraint and respectability. In other words, France was a society built on falsehood and selective mistreatment.

Steinheil’s trial in November 1909 was a spectacle that captured the press’s attention and riveted the public. In it, the prosecution failed to make a compelling case against her. Prosecutors had plenty of proof that she hated her husband and that she did not tell the truth about what she had seen on the night of the murders, but no evidence of her involvement in the crime. Meanwhile, the defense portrayed her as so loving a woman that she could never have murdered her husband or mother. As a result, she was acquitted.

Thanks to her successful defense, many grew to believe she was innocent of the murders and that the year she spent in jail between her arrest and her trial was fair punishment for misleading investigators. However, journalists continued to dog her for answers. Facing continued scrutiny, she moved to Britain. The murders remain unsolved to this day.

Steinheil’s story, like those of Delvey and Holmes, follows an intensely satisfying narrative arc: a bad woman’s soaring ambition leads her to fly high until it all comes crashing down in the most public fashion imaginable. Such scandals demystify the world of wealth and power. In each one, the press detailed not just these women’s crimes, but how they were abetted by rich and powerful men.

Such stories are particularly appealing in times of harsh economic inequality and profound discontent about that inequality. Today, the coronavirus pandemic has made the rich richer, and led to a rising skepticism about unfettered capitalism. Similarly, France in the early 1900s saw increasing class tensions, including a period marked by a series of strikes that the government responded to brutally, killing many workers. The tales of Delvey and Holmes force observers to ask whether capitalism itself is a scam, just as Steinheil’s case provoked many to think that the French government’s promise of equality was a racket.

Of course, there are plenty of differences between Steinheil’s case and those of Holmes and Delvey. “The Dropout” focuses on the world of investors, rather than politicians and officials. Many of the men around Holmes are depicted as a combination of gullible, easily swayed by an attractive woman, and all too eager to get in on the next big thing even if it meant they ignored the many signs that Theranos’s product never worked.

In “Inventing Anna,” Delvey navigates new money rather than old wealth in a New York society full of grifters, including her boyfriend, Martin Shkreli, who ran a shady tech company and was later convicted of securities fraud, and Billy McFarland, the impresario of the infamous Fyre Festival.

But these scandals have something in common with Steinheil’s: They allow us to peer into realms of power that are typically hidden from view. Delvey’s and Holmes’s stories provide access to a world where business deals are cemented on luxury yachts and at charity galas, Steinheil’s to one where careers were made in the boudoirs of Parisian politicians.

We’re riveted by these tales about “bad women” in part because we want to know more about the “bad men” who surround them. All three women could only achieve their ambitions through appealing to men who held enormous amounts of power and riches. And these men used their status to satisfy their lust, further enrich themselves, prop up lies and cause harm.

Then as now, women have a lot to gain by being “bad,” but most of the real power and wealth still remain in the hands of men.

