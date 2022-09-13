Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jackson, Mississippi’s largest city, is facing a water crisis. While the situation was triggered by torrential rains and the flooding of the Pearl River, which then overwhelmed the city’s main water plant, the system was broken even before the recent flooding. Jackson’s (mostly Black) residents have endured years of periodic water shutdowns and boil orders because of burst pipes and high lead levels.

Mississippi is the nation’s poorest state, and Jackson is an impoverished city. In the midst of this crisis, Gov. Tate Reeves (R) has tried to shift the blame to the city’s leadership, stating that “water is not free,” and floating a proposal to privatize the water system in Jackson. But the water crisis is about more than a lack of funds. There are many (majority White) areas of Mississippi where the water and sewer systems are well-maintained, so such crises do not occur. In fact, Mississippi has a long history of White political leaders purposefully, and sometimes illegally, steering needed funding away from Black communities. In response, Black Mississippians have demanded access to clean water and public services, recognizing that these are fundamental civil rights issues.

In 1970, Rosedale, a small, predominantly Black town of about 2,500 residents, deep in the Delta along the Mississippi River, became a site of protests. Black citizens staged boycotts of downtown businesses to try to put pressure on the all-White local government to improve municipal services in the Black sections of town.

Central to their demands were clean water and sewage services, as at that time few homes in the Black community of Rosedale had running water or were connected to the city sewage system. The problem was so severe that when it rained, human feces washed down the unpaved streets of Black Rosedale. At that time, the Rosedale protests got no national exposure, and most Americans did not view water and sewage as civil rights issues, especially in the wake of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. But to the people of Rosedale, the fight for clean water and sewage access was a fight for basic civil rights long before the term “environmental justice” was coined.

The leader of the Rosedale protests was Johnnie Todd, later elected the town’s first Black mayor. Todd worked at the Tufts-Delta Health Center, a federally funded War on Poverty project in Bolivar County. As part of its mission to improve the health of poor residents, the center established an environmental division to examine living conditions throughout the county.

Andrew James was the director of that division, and what he found in Bolivar horrified him. Only 29 percent of the Black population in the county had piped water; most relied on pumps, hydrants or water hauled in from nearby towns. Some resorted to gathering water from irrigation ditches found on the cotton plantations that they lived and worked on. Most disturbingly, James found that many families stored their water in old 55-gallon drums that had contained pesticides and other agricultural chemicals.

James found the sewage situation no better, as 90 percent of the Black residents in the county had no flush toilets, relying instead on “sunshine privies,” outhouses that were little more than untreated holes in the ground. As James toured the county, he was struck by “the existence of sewered white areas and non-sewered black areas. … Essentially the black man is taxed to support an important health service for whites, and he is denied it.”

The negative health implications of the water and sewage situation forced James and his team to come up with creative solutions. Unable to build a sewage system because of a lack of funds, they tore down the old sunshine privies and built sanitary ones in their place. To deal with the water crisis, James developed a simple drilling system to bring clean water to the rural poor. Using a sawed-off telephone pole with two handles attached, his two-man teams drove pipes into the rich Delta soil until they hit clean ground water. In the coming years, orange-handled pumps appeared in fields all over Bolivar County, bringing clean drinking water to those who desperately needed it.

The triage done by James and his team provided some relief for Bolivar County’s poor, but the growing awareness that they faced glaring discrimination in access to city services drove Black citizens in Rosedale and other areas of the Mississippi Delta to agitate for greater change.

The Rosedale boycott began in August 1970 and lasted more than a month. As many as 100 people turned out, and picketers demanded that the mayor meet with the Black community and “give us something concrete.” In addition to sewage in the Black sections of town, they also called for road repairs, street lighting and recreational facilities, along with the hiring of Black police officers.

Eventually the Rosedale government met with Black boycott leaders, reassuring them that the city had applied for federal funding for sewage improvements. But activists were not convinced, and they reminded officials that the city had received federal funds in the past but never spent them on the Black sections of town.

While the boycott energized Bolivar County’s Black residents, it was the courts that would ultimately bring some resolution to the situation. Concurrent with the protests in Rosedale in 1970, the NAACP, the ACLU and Tufts University brought suit to force changes. In 1971, in Hawkins v. Shaw, a federal court ruled that cities must equalize funding for public services in Black and White neighborhoods. It proved to be a landmark case that did finally force Southern municipalities, including those in Rosedale and throughout Bolivar County, to provide services for all residents. But fair distribution and guarantees around the quality and safety of those services were rarely achieved.

The crisis in Jackson, while acute, is a legacy of this problem, and it is not unique to Mississippi. In neighboring Alabama, a 2017 study by the United Nations found conditions in Lowndes County (which is more than 70 percent Black) to be like those in Rosedale in the 1960s, with residents suffering from diseases caused by impure water and raw sewage. The water crisis in Flint, Mich. (another majority Black city), which captured the attention of the nation eight years ago, remains unresolved today. Meanwhile, in Maryland, a richly funded state with politically liberal state leaders, students in many of the majority-Black Baltimore public schools have been unable to drink the tap water for years. These are only a few examples of the many U.S. cities ­­where the water is undrinkable for many of its least-privileged residents.

The Rosedale protesters of 1970 were committed to the ideal that government should provide all of its citizens with basic equal services, and that clean water and sewage was a civil right to be demanded. Their cause is as relevant today as it was more than 50 years ago.

