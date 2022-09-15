Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Courtesy of the Supreme Court, an increasing number of American states — most recently West Virginia — are now in the company of the extreme antiabortion regime of Nicolae Ceaușescu, from which Romanians were liberated when the communist dictator and his wife, Elena, were executed on Dec. 25, 1989. The provisional government swiftly moved to legalize abortion to the great relief of the population. A Christian Science Monitor headline proclaimed: “Freedom Triumphs and Romania Goes Pro-Choice: Romania’s Pre-revolution Abortion Laws Should Serve as Warning to the U.S.”

Romania’s experience warns us about what happens when abortion is banned; when women cannot control their fertility, their physical and emotional well-being suffers, often with fatal consequences. Surveilling women’s reproductive lives contributes to the creation of a culture of fear that erodes not only social relationships and sexual intimacy but also the broader society itself.

Soon after Ceaușescu came to power in 1965, he embarked upon his own version of socialist nationalism, invoking the right to self-determination of the nation. This rationale kept Romania from joining the Warsaw Pact invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968 and made him a hero — at least temporarily — at home and in the West. But national self-determination turned out not to include women’s self-determination to control their reproductive lives. Without warning, on Oct. 1, 1966, Ceaușescu’s government issued Decree 770, banning abortion in almost all cases. This was a stark departure from a 1957 law that had liberalized abortion in Romania, something that happened across the Soviet satellite countries after Stalin’s death in 1953.

The criminalization of abortion became the centerpiece of a group of laws and policies aimed at increasing the future workforce, to counter the popular trend of families reducing the number of children they had. Increasing the birthrate was part of the socialist production plan; to that end, ensuring women’s health — a popular slogan — legitimated ever greater control over women’s bodies. Contraceptives were only obtainable on the black market. Contrary to the present-day United States, where women in states with the most restrictive abortion laws are least likely to have access to services for birthing and rearing children, the Romanian state — in keeping with its pronatalist goals — also provided at least minimal pre-and postnatal maternal and infant care and support for families after birth.

The 1966 surprise decree caught the population off guard and Romania’s birthrate almost doubled in the first year as doctors and women had no time to adapt, and providers had not yet created the kind of underground access women suddenly needed. But by 1968, they had, and the birthrate began declining. The government responded by modifying the law, but the same pattern ensued. This dynamic continued until the regime’s end, with the laws becoming ever more restrictive and women taking ever greater risks to access illegal abortions.

Romania nevertheless allowed exceptions to the abortion ban for rape and incest, endangerment to the mother’s life and in limited instances to protect the health of mothers and children. But prosecutors had to authorize the procedure to ensure that doctors followed the law in determining if conditions for a legal abortion existed. By the 1980s, a secret police officer was typically present during an abortion when it was permitted, demonstrating the extent of state control over women’s bodies and lives. Women who were hospitalized for complications from an illegal abortion were often left to die on the operating table if they refused to incriminate themselves or anyone else.

Women who had unauthorized abortions and anyone who performed or helped procure one were often apprehended or incarcerated. The state also held doctors accountable for not meeting targets to increase births and lower infant mortality. As part of “ensuring women’s health” in the 1980s, the most repressive years of the regime, doctors were tasked with conducting compulsory gynecological exams, some 30-60 a day at factories where women worked. Women I interviewed said they felt terrorized by the state’s intrusiveness and even by their own bodies, having come to view their reproductive capacity as the “enemy within.” A joke that circulated widely referenced the fear women felt: “Why does a Romanian hen sing every time she lays an egg? Because she is overjoyed that she is not pregnant!’

The ever-present Romanian secret police attempted to recruit as informers those suspected of having had or assisted in an abortion. They manipulated and intimidated family members, friends and others. Romanians never knew who might inform on them. Social interactions were dominated by fear.

These draconian measures did not stop the birthrate’s decline nor did banning abortion prevent its practice. Women who needed an abortion did whatever they could to obtain one. In Romania, as in the United States, most women wanting an abortion were already mothers and an unsafe abortion risked leaving children motherless. By 1989, Ceaușescu’s brutal antiabortion policies had tragically elevated Romania’s maternal mortality rate to the highest in Europe: 87 percent of maternal deaths were attributed to complications from illegal abortion. (For perspective, in 1965, the last year abortion was legal, 20 percent of maternal deaths were due to abortion complications.) Almost 10,000 women died over the 23 years in which abortion was criminalized.

And these rates weren’t surprising. Coercive abortion bans teach a steadfast lesson: women die, especially those unable to pay for a “safe,” if illegal, abortion. Data from around the world consistently shows that when abortion is illegal, maternal mortality due to complications from unsafe practices increases.

Unlike in other eastern bloc countries, the end of the communist era in Romania was violent, including the execution by firing squad of the Ceaușescus, following a summary military trial. The day after the dictator’s demise, women’s bodies were liberated from the centralized grip of the state.

The legalization of abortion had an immediate effect on the number of legal abortions recorded and the number of abortion-related maternal deaths: in 1990, abortions outnumbered live births three to one. By summer 1990, the main hospitals in the capital reported 70-100 abortions daily. In one year, maternal mortality due to abortion complications declined 10 percent.

The chaos of everyday life as Romania tried to create a market economy and democratic rule saw rapid class differentiation and a steadily declining birthrate, in part exacerbated by emigration. Abortion remains a popular means of fertility control in the country, although the Orthodox Church and conservative forces continue to pursue the recriminalization of abortion.

Given the proliferation of near-total abortion bans in numerous states in the U.S., many of the appalling experiences of Romanian women, doctors and health care providers will probably happen here. Maternal mortality due to pregnancy complications, which the CDC estimates is already three times higher for Black women than White women, will rise. Considering racial discrimination in access to pre- and postnatal health care, this disparity will increase in the absence of legal abortion.

Many states with near-total bans also deny rape and incest exceptions, a burden even the Ceaușescu regime did not inflict. Some antiabortion advocates are even seeking prohibitions of contraceptives, Plan B pills and medication abortions. States have moved to criminalize abortion providers, and sometimes, women, and to make doctors liable for prescribing abortion pills or for performing an abortion for a woman from a state where it is illegal. Yet, as history repeatedly illustrates, abortion prohibitions are never fully enforceable.

Among the most pernicious effects of the Dobbs decision is what it portends for the future of democracy in America. As in Ceaușescu’s Romania, enforcement depends on surveillance. Today’s technological means far exceed anything available during Ceaușescu’s rule. Menstrual trackers and web searches about obtaining an abortion leave digital traces that put women at risk. In Texas (SB 8) and Oklahoma (SB 1503), individuals are offered monetary incentives to inform on anyone they suspect of having had or having facilitated an abortion.

Romania teaches us that when individuals inform on each other, fear and distrust come to govern social interactions. When that happens, our already tattered social fabric will shred. Furthermore, when women lack the freedom to control their reproductive lives, they cannot participate in society as full and equal members nor be thriving partners and mothers to the next generation.

The Supreme Court has fanned the flames of radical societal transformation that threatens democracy. The U.S. ignores lessons from Romania at its peril.

