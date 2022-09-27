Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Donald Trump’s legal troubles and campaigning have thrust the former president back to the center of American politics just in time for the midterm elections. With designs on a political comeback in 2024, Trump hopes to mimic the midterm successes of another former president — one he has been compared to since the outset of his presidency: Richard M. Nixon.

Commentators have noted how both men distrusted elites and the media, in addition to their willingness to abuse presidential power in historic fashion. But when it comes to the midterms, Trump may not be able to match Nixon’s record from 1966. That year, Nixon, like Trump now, was out of political office, but thinking of running for president in the next cycle. In the midterm campaign, he was a success as a surrogate, helping him overcome past losses, and catapulting the former vice president back into the top tier of potential Republican candidates for 1968.

Trump has several disadvantages that Nixon did not — ones that may hinder his efforts this fall and weaken a potential presidential bid in 2024. But Nixon’s journey shows that there is a path from a loss to the White House, and it goes through the midterms.

Advertisement

In 1960, Nixon, then vice president, lost a historically close presidential election to John F. Kennedy. Two years later, he ran for governor of California, only to lose by a larger margin to the Democratic incumbent, Edmund “Pat” Brown. Talking to reporters on election night, Nixon attacked the media and seemed to announce the end of his political career, famously declaring: "You won’t have Nixon to kick around anymore, because gentlemen, this is my last press conference.”

Two years later in 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson — who had ascended to the presidency after Kennedy’s assassination in 1963 — trounced his Republican opponent, Sen. Barry Goldwater (R-Ariz.) in a historic landslide, winning 61 percent of the popular vote to Goldwater’s 39 percent and 44 states to Goldwater’s six. The Democrats also added two Senate seats and 37 House seats, giving them overwhelming margins in both chambers.

The large majorities gave Johnson the ability to break the hold of the conservative coalition of southern Democrats and Republicans that had prevented the passage of liberal legislation since the late 1930s. Johnson pushed bill after bill through the 89th Congress, enacting his historic Great Society program, which included Medicare, Medicaid and federal aid to education. At the same time, Johnson Americanized the Vietnam War — which had previously been fought with South Vietnamese troops and U.S. advisers.

Advertisement

During this period, Nixon joined a law firm in New York City. He played the role of loyal Republican soldier and campaigned across the country for Goldwater in 1964. Like many Republicans, Nixon — a staunch anti-communist — publicly supported Johnson on Vietnam.

Though Johnson proved highly successful in passing his legislative agenda, the political winds were changing as the 1966 midterm elections approached. Not everyone was happy with the new laws and the party in the White House traditionally loses seats in a president’s first midterm.

Structural factors worked against Johnson too, leaving him coping with rising inflation and street crime. There was also talk of a “White backlash” against Johnson’s robust civil rights agenda, which included the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the two laws that ended legal segregation in the South. Meanwhile, though a majority of the country still supported the Vietnam War, frustration was growing as American troops were dying at a high rate with little progress to show for it.

Advertisement

In 1966, Nixon sprang into action as a surrogate for Republican candidates. “There is a special aura about a presidential candidate, even one who has a lost,” he observed. “It lends weight to his words.” The former vice president also had the ability to straddle the divide in his party between the liberal Rockefeller wing and the conservative Goldwater faction. Nixon focused his campaigning in Republican-leaning districts where Democrats had won in 1964. This strategy maximized his impact, while positioning Nixon to take credit for the party’s successes.

And by the fall, it was clear that he had become the most important advocate for the GOP. “The man who is raising the most money, addressing the most meetings, and scoring the most points for the Republican Party in this year’s Congressional elections,” wrote James Reston in the New York Times, “is none other than that familiar figure, Richard Milhous Nixon.”

During the campaign, Nixon made a number of forays into the South, which was fast transforming from a place where Republicans couldn’t compete into the heart of the modern GOP. While Nixon declared there was “no future in the race issue for” either party, and reiterated his support for the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act, he also previewed the themes he would use to appeal to Southern conservatives in 1968 as part of his famous “Southern Strategy.” With clear racial overtones, Nixon attacked abuses in Johnson’s anti-poverty programs and riots in the streets following the urban upheavals of 1965 and 1966.

Advertisement

Toward the end of the campaign, Nixon even faced off with Johnson one-on-one. Johnson had returned from a summit with South Vietnamese leaders and the heads of several other Asian allies with a proposal to bring U.S. troops home from South Vietnam if North Vietnamese troops withdrew, infiltration ceased for six months and violence declined.

Nixon criticized the proposal and the New York Times published the text of his response. An American withdrawal, Nixon argued, would leave the South Vietnamese to fight on their own when they were unprepared to do so. “Communist victory would almost certainly be the result of ‘mutual withdrawal,’ ” he remarked, if the North Vietnamese continued to support the Communist Viet Cong guerrillas.

Johnson fired back in strikingly personal terms, saying, among other things, “I do not want to get into a debate on a foreign policy meeting … with a chronic campaigner like Mr. Nixon.” Tom Wicker of the Times called it “one of the sharpest personal attacks Mr. Johnson has made in his three years in office.” But by lashing out, Johnson raised Nixon’s profile, essentially making him the titular leader of the Republican Party. The president may have done this deliberately because he saw Nixon as the easiest candidate to beat in 1968.

Advertisement

The outcome of the midterms burnished Nixon’s credentials even more. Throughout the campaign, he had predicted the biggest off-year Republican success in two decades. His prediction rang true when the GOP gained 47 House seats. Nixon had campaigned for 86 candidates for federal or state office, with 59 of them victorious. By contrast, only roughly 39 percent of the candidates Sens. Robert Kennedy (D-N.Y.) and Ted Kennedy (D-Mass.) campaigned for had won. “The political equivalent of the batting championship for the 1966 campaign season,” wrote Warren Weaver of the Times, “went to Vice President Richard M. Nixon hands down.”

Of course, Nixon was not solely or even primarily responsible for the Republican Party’s comeback from the debacle of 1964. The difficulties of Johnson’s first two years in office and the traditional energy the out-of-power party has in off-year races were far more critical. Nevertheless, Nixon’s extensive campaigning and perceived success helped him remove some of the stigma from his previous defeats, establishing him as one of the front-runners for the GOP nomination in 1968.

Trump endeavors to do the same thing in 2022. So far, he has shown himself to be a kingmaker within his own party as his endorsements of J.D. Vance in Ohio, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and Herschel Walker in Georgia, among other candidates, helped propel them to victory in the Republican primaries. But these candidates’ weaknesses are evident from their anemic poll numbers. Furthermore, Trump’s renewed prominence (along with the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade last June) may energize Democratic voters in a way Nixon and the mood in 1966 didn’t. This may cost the GOP wins in key Senate races and even control of the body itself.

Could these factors have the opposite effect of Nixon’s perceived 1966 success and instead damage Trump’s chances to win the nomination again? Perhaps. But Trump’s cultlike support from the party’s base — something Nixon never had — might allow him to overcome such an outcome. Only time will tell.

GiftOutline Gift Article