On Sept. 23, Kwasi Kwarteng, Britain’s new Tory chancellor, delivered a “mini-budget” that would loosen regulations, lift a cap on bankers’ bonuses and contain a string of unfunded tax cuts. With markets spooked by this dramatic change in fiscal policy, the value of the pound fell off a cliff after Kwarteng’s announcement, although it has recovered in recent days.

But Britain has also been here before. In the early 1970s, Prime Minister Edward Heath’s conservative government pursued a similar set of economic policies in the hope of igniting growth. What followed was a dramatic contraction of the economy and a steep decline in the value of sterling, prompting a balance of payments crisis. The dire economic consequences of such a miscalculation suggest that Kwarteng’s mini-budget may also be destined for disaster.

Heath became prime minister in 1970 with a promise to enact radical economic change. At the time, Britain suffered from sluggish growth, weak profits and rising unemployment, all of which threatened the country’s economic standing in Europe. For most of the previous decade, Britain had experienced an unproductive cycle of “stop-go” economics, when successive governments would increase spending as an election neared to boost their popularity, only to implement a spending squeeze shortly thereafter to rebalance the books. In this frenzied climate, many businesses struggled with long-term planning, which restricted their ability to invest.

Determined to overcome these difficulties, Heath pledged “to reduce the burden of taxation and to restore the competitive vitality of British industry.” He believed that tax cuts, deregulation and liberalization would create growth and renewed economic dynamism.

The person tasked with putting these ideas into practice was Anthony Barber, the incoming chancellor. In a series of budgets in the early 1970s, Barber slashed taxes, boosted spending and loosened regulatory control of the financial sector. He told the House of Commons in 1971 that the country’s system of taxation “stultifies enterprise,” “discourages the pursuit of profit” and penalizes saving.

Unveiled on March 21, 1972, in the House of Commons, Barber’s second budget was his most ambitious. Amid frequent cheers from his conservative colleagues, he announced a string of unfunded tax cuts and spending increases, including a £1 billion cut to income taxes and an increase in pension and social security payments.

The result was a ballooning budget deficit. While the government had been running a small surplus in 1970, its deficit had grown to 4 percent of gross domestic product by 1974. But Barber hoped his interventions would also achieve a faster rate of economic growth by stimulating demand. The rationale was that a sudden surge of productivity gains and investment could finally put the British economy on a more permanent upward trajectory and end the cycle of “stop-go.”

Initially, conservative politicians, journalists and many economists reacted positively to Barber’s budget. “Britain is two-thirds of the way to an economic miracle,” claimed the Economist in September 1973. Despite this optimism, things quickly took a turn for the worse, as inflation soared, reaching over 16 percent by 1974. Meanwhile, sterling came under extraordinary pressure, declining rapidly against the dollar in the 18 months after the budget.

By the end of 1973, Barber was forced to put the brakes on his plan as the economy faced a perfect storm of skyrocketing energy prices, a balance of payments crisis and a massive credit squeeze. With the pound in free fall and prices surging, he announced a mini-budget in December 1973 that slashed government expenditure by 4 percent. This intervention prompted a sharp economic downturn, which saw Britain enter its deepest recession since the 1920s.

In the decades since, Barber’s budget has become a byword for economic incompetence, and a morality tale about the dangers of short-term tax giveaways fueled by soaring budget deficits.

And yet, today, the similarities between Barber’s disastrous policies and Kwarteng’s mini-budget are striking. Kwarteng, too, is pursuing an ambitious rush for growth at all costs, including a string of tax cuts that he once again hopes will boost demand. But, according to one estimate, such policies will increase the budget deficit by around $150 billion annually, approximately 5 percent of GDP. After insisting for more than a decade that Britain must live within its means and reduce deficits, the conservatives are playing fast and loose with the public finances, once again.

Needless to say, markets have reacted extremely poorly to Kwarteng’s dash for growth. In the days since he unveiled his mini-budget, the value of the pound relative to the dollar has tumbled, trading as low as $1.035 at one point — a record low. In a stark warning about the country’s economic future, Larry Summers, the former U.S. treasury secretary, has commented that “the U.K. is behaving a bit like an emerging market turning itself into a submerging market.”

It remains unclear whether Kwarteng’s mini-budget will lead to the same long-term economic problems that Barber’s policies did in the early 1970s. For the sake of Britain’s prosperity and well being, let us hope that it does not.

