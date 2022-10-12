Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Sept. 27, President Biden signed a presidential determination setting the new refugee admissions ceiling for the 2023 fiscal year. Despite the president’s stated commitment to rebuild and strengthen the U.S. Reception and Placement program (USRAP) after Trump-era cuts, the new admissions cap was not increased from last year’s number of 125,000. Actual admission totals in 2022 fell well-below the cap.

Although advocates initially hailed Biden’s election as a chance to repeal former president Donald Trump’s restrictions and expand humanitarian protections, the administration’s progress has been irresolute, raising questions about Biden’s commitment to restoring refuge in the United States. The president’s recently released determination states that the 125,000 ceiling is “justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest” — yet it is not humanitarian concerns that are primarily shaping refugee policy decisions.

The United States has been considered a haven for those fleeing persecution from its earliest days, and narratives of refuge and humanitarian protection have long formed a crucial part of the American mythos. However, refugee resettlement in the United States has never been merely about providing refuge. Despite the purported humanitarian commitments of the program, U.S. refugee policy aligns with and supports the geopolitical interests of the nation. Biden’s recent admissions determination is best understood as a continuation of this history.

Advertisement

U.S. refugee policy has long privileged certain groups and excluded others in line with purported national security interests or geopolitical alliances. Before the establishment of the 1951 U.N. Refugee Convention, Jewish advocates urged the U.S. government to admit European Jews and other minorities displaced by Nazi aggression. However, concerns about national security and selective immigration “quota acts” — to say nothing of institutional antisemitism — made it difficult for many to enter the United States.

In 1945, President Harry S. Truman issued a directive to expedite the relocation of displaced Europeans to the United States in line with existing nationality-based quotas for immigration. Additional provisions followed, including the 1948 Displaced Persons Act and later amendments that allowed for the resettlement of more than 250,000 Europeans in the aftermath of World War II. However, these provisions did not extend protection to displaced people outside Europe, despite successive displacement events across other regions.

For several decades thereafter, the United States lacked a comprehensive framework to admit refugees. As a result, refugees were largely admitted through reactive, one-off programs that frequently lacked provisions for permanent residence or status, while denominational networks and organizations across the country carried out the work of resettlement.

Advertisement

Throughout the 1950s and ’60s, extemporary provisions for certain displaced populations further revealed the United States’ selective geopolitical calculus in determining the boundaries of deserving asylum and protection in national refugee policy. Following the 1956 revolution in Hungary against the Soviet Union, thousands of displaced Hungarians were brought to the United States under existing provisions. In the same period, over half-a-million people were violently displaced during the Korean War. Despite U.S. military involvement on the peninsula, no such resettlement or parole programs for displaced Koreans were enacted.

Similar patterns emerged in later decades in line with the zeitgeist of the Cold War and subsequent American military entanglements. Later, resettlement provisions were made for Cubans as well as others viewed as defectors from Communist ideologies. At the end of the Vietnam War, more than 300,000 refugees fleeing violence in Southeast Asia were admitted to the United States.

After nearly a century of anti-Asian sentiment and exclusion in American immigration policy, resettlement from Southeast Asia bucked past trends. Yet this, too, served a geopolitical interest. After failed military engagement in the region, many Americans felt a duty to rescue those seen to be fleeing Communism, resulting in the country’s then largest resettlement operation.

Advertisement

In 1980, passage of the Refugee Act enacted significant changes to the structure of the resettlement program, placing power to set refugee admissions in the hands of the president, restructuring admission requirements and routing funding for resettlement through a new federal structure.

The act also brought U.S. policy into line with the definition of refugee status found in international law, a move away from the explicitly anti-Communist policies of previous years. However, this restructuring did little to change the geopolitical utility of refugee policy. Geopolitical alliances in Central America led the U.S. government to deny refugee status to migrants fleeing violence in El Salvador and Guatemala due to American interventions supporting the oppressive governments of both countries.

Since 1980, the United States has resettled more than 3.1 million refugees through the USRAP, in addition to those granted asylum or admitted via complementary pathways such as humanitarian parole and special visa statuses. While the United States has resettled refugees from all over the world, certain displacement events are prioritized for protection above and beyond the resettlement ceilings regularly set by the president.

Advertisement

Recently, the Russian invasion of Ukraine triggered the ongoing displacement of nearly 7.5 million refugees. In response, the United States quickly joined other allies in issuing affirmations of refugee protection and opening pathways for resettlement. After the fall of Kabul in August 2021, the United States launched Operation Allies Welcome to facilitate the evacuation and resettlement of Afghans to the United States. Despite the chaotic logistics of evacuation and transport, more than 76,000 Afghans have now been brought to the United States as humanitarian parolees, and recent legislation has been introduced to provide additional support and a pathway to permanent residency.

Though other significant displacement and humanitarian crises have occurred elsewhere during the same period, the geopolitical interests of the United States enabled a common response in both cases. Such initiatives for Ukrainians and Afghans are both significant and welcomed. Advocates have criticized the lack of proportional protections for other ongoing crises and populations, however. Moreover, though the admission of most Ukrainians and Afghans has occurred outside the USRAP program, the admission of these groups reduced last year’s USRAP admissions and left thousands in line for resettlement waiting in limbo abroad.

More than 100 million people are now counted among the world’s forcibly displaced, and resettlement options around the globe have declined. If, as the administration claims, the United States wishes to continue “to lead in international humanitarian response,” more work is needed to make the resettlement program responsive to humanitarian goals rather than geopolitical interests.

Advertisement

Regarding U.S. refugee policy as a humanitarian initiative obscures the geopolitical underpinnings of the program and reinforces implicit notions that some populations are more deserving of protection than others. In a complicated global landscape, it remains politically expedient for the United States to offer refuge to those fleeing America’s enemies, over other displaced populations in need.

Biden’s slow progress to raise refugee admissions undermines claims that this administration will prioritize rebuilding refuge. If the new admissions ceiling is met in the coming year, 125,000 new arrivals would relieve existing resettlement backlogs and invigorate recovering resettlement networks. But progress toward this goal remains to be seen. And further efforts are needed if the United States is to restore humanitarian leadership in the face of pressing global displacement needs — beyond the bounds of geopolitical expediency.

GiftOutline Gift Article