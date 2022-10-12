Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As Pakistan is enduring devastating floods and an ongoing humanitarian disaster — including decimated crops, more than 500 children dead, hospitals filled with malaria and dengue-infected people and millions of people displaced from their homes — its water infrastructure and management have come under increasing scrutiny. It is tempting to turn to stories about mismanagement, dysfunction and disorder. But in fact, Pakistan’s water woes implicate multiple actors. Recognizing their responsibility for what has unfolded during the floods can lend credence to Pakistan’s message at the upcoming COP27 conference: that countries such as Pakistan, which are bearing the worst costs of climate change, must not bear them alone.

The irrigation network — that today is proving to be inadequate for the climate-changed rainfall intensities, flash floods and glacial lake outburst flood events — has roots in British colonial rule. After independence, the United States and international organizations further shaped Pakistan’s water infrastructure and with it, other structures of society. The agricultural and military elites of today’s Pakistan command wealth and capital along these colonial and post-colonial lineages, as do Europe’s welfare-state institutions.

In other words, the history of Pakistan reveals that inequality and poverty are no more natural than the floods: Both are colonial legacies perpetuated by contemporary arrangements of sovereignty and financial dependence.

For several centuries, British rulers colonized Indian land and settled it with people of their choosing, with an eye to securing the loyalty of agricultural elites and maximizing tax revenue for the military state. At the end of British colonial rule in 1947, India was partitioned into two independent countries, Pakistan and India. Among other things, partition created questions about waterways that transcended the new borders. Over the next decade, a process unfolded, involving U.S. diplomacy and World Bank intervention, over how the water and infrastructure would be shared between the two newly decolonized neighbors. In 1960, India and Pakistan signed the Indus Water Treaty, brokered by the World Bank and commonly viewed as an instrument of peace. But the treaty was also an instrument of profit-making.

Soon Pakistan became the site of an unprecedented feat of earth-moving — including the excavation of 7 billion cubic yards of earth — as part of a $2 billion project ($17 billion in today’s dollars) entailing construction of dams, barrages and 400 miles of link canals in the Indus basin. While the New York Times (Jan. 19, 1968) described it as a project that would “tame the Indus,” Pakistan viewed it as compensation after India took control of the three eastern rivers of the Indus — the Ravi, Beas and Sutlej.

The inspiration for developing the Indus basin as an engineering project came from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), a key agency of U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal, which was created to address the crisis of the Great Depression in America. Modeling international development projects on the TVA was a Cold War tactic, deployed by the United States in its desire to win people and places over to U.S.-style modernization, development and democracy.

The project was framed as a technical one, requiring external technical assistance and funding, rather than a political one. But the project implicated politics, too, of course. Resolving the India-Pakistan dispute over sharing the waters of the Indus rivers was seen as instrumental to stemming the spread of Communism.

In 1962, some 500 American families arrived in what was then West Pakistan, or, in the words of Irene Douglass, an American woman who accompanied her husband to the region, the “far end of the world.” They were mostly construction workers and their families who came to Pakistan after a San Francisco-based construction company, Guy F. Atkinson Construction Co., obtained a $510 million ($5 billion today) contract to build Mangla Dam on the river Jhelum.

About 2,500 American and European workers would come to be housed in a fully air-conditioned town built for them once construction began. The International General Electric Co. supplied $1.5 million worth of the electrical equipment for the dam. Six years later, the $623 million ($5.3 billion today) contract for Tarbela dam on river Indus was obtained by the Italians and French, who beat out American, German, British and Swiss competitors for the contract. Present-day South Asian geographies, then, were jointly engineered. Just as economies in the global north and south developed jointly.

Some people in Pakistan at the time, such as planner, economist and creator of the Human Development Index Mahbub ul Haq, opposed the influx of such huge amounts of foreign aid, arguing that it would have a stultifying effect on Pakistan’s own institutional growth. It also increased resentment among residents in East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, at the disproportionate attention given to West Pakistan’s water challenges relative to the concern for recurring flooding in East Pakistan.

During a National Assembly meeting in December 1962, a member of the legislature from East Pakistan articulated this resentment: “This cannot be imagined for a free country. The government should realize that unless development projects of East Pakistan are given the same treatment [as those of] West Pakistan, there can be no real progress. How can there be patience on the part of East Pakistan on account of this long and continued apathetic treatment?” In short, this massive engineering intervention to remake Pakistan’s water contributed to escalating tensions within the new nation-state. In 1971, after a bloody struggle for independence, East Pakistan became Bangladesh.

Today, the Indus basin in Pakistan is a thoroughly engineered landscape, home to the world’s largest contiguous infrastructure network, with water controlled, stored and diverted thanks to big and small dams, barrages, canals and link canals. And it is just this relationship with water — narrowly conceived as an engineering problem and not also a political one — that has been thrust into public attention by the ongoing devastation.

Yet water was always a political project, one fashioned by the politics of U.S. imperialism, international development and debt, and postcolonial aspirations to growth. The valorization of big infrastructure, together with a view of water as primarily an economic and national resource, has exhausted and polluted the soil and aquifer and shrunk the delta. It has obscured attention to water’s everyday values and infrastructures. And it has made it harder to see that preparing for, instead of controlling, might be the only way to make flooding less destructive.

Good governance, climate adaptation and flood-resistant building all require money. Pakistan’s external debt stands at $99 billion and it is among the top 10 borrowers in the water sector at the World Bank. Such multilateral donor institutions give not only finance but also technical assistance. They also impose governance changes — such as new audit instruments and procedures — across a range of scales, meaning that multilateral institutions have shaped Pakistan’s water governance at least as much as purportedly corrupt and inept local officials.

This is not about directing blame, but a reminder of our shared past and present. Recognizing our different roles, and historical as well as ongoing responsibility, in what is unfolding today in Pakistan will help frame urgent conversations and actions around the climate reparations that are a practical and moral necessity for addressing the planet’s needs in our time.

More than 70 percent of climate adaptation finance given by the global north is disbursed as loans, not grants. The economic cost of loss and damage in developing countries has been estimated at $290 billion to $580 billion by 2030, rising to $1 trillion to $1.8 trillion by 2050. Yet calls for establishing a Loss and Damage Facility by the G-77 and China were blocked by developed countries in Glasgow in 2021.

Loss and damage, rooted in the project of reparative justice, refers to impacts of climate change that cannot be adapted to. Put simply, it is too late for anyone to prepare against these. It is too late to stop loss and damage, but there is still time to ensure more just outcomes for people in the climate-changed present and future.

