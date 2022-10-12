Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Wednesday, Stanford University released a report documenting the university’s antisemitic practices to limit the number of Jewish students admitted in the 1950s. Those exclusions were followed by decades of denials intended to mislead students, alumni and the public. Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne called the antisemitism, an “ugly component of Stanford’s history.” He observed that the university must “acknowledge” and “confront” this chapter and “seek to do better.”

As scholars on the Stanford faculty who helped research and write the report, we see our work as similar to recent reckonings at Georgetown, Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Princeton universities and elsewhere. Yet these isolated institutional research projects are, at best, only the beginning of what might be an ongoing undertaking by universities to contend with their pasts. In doing so it may be possible for higher education to repair its eroding relationship with the American public.

Public trust in universities has fallen precipitously in recent years. Steadily rising fees, ballooning student debt, shady dealings in selective admissions and growing dissent from conservatives about the leftward slant of the professoriate all contribute to souring sentiment toward higher education. Though there has always been the perception of a division between the “ivory tower” and the “real world,” our increasingly polarized society has seen the intensification of attacks on faculty and students and a lack of confidence in higher education that is unprecedented in the post-World War II era.

In the wake of this tumult, colleges and universities have begun to tap historians and social scientists to investigate their own, often deeply problematic, pasts. This is new. Universities claim to be custodians of timeless truths, yet they have been less than rigorous when telling their own stories because their real histories conflict with the sunny images the schools want to project. Yet being open and honest about the past can restore trust that universities are institutions focused on rigorous study and discerning the truth — even when it might paint them in a bad light.

For much of the 20th century, elite northeastern universities excluded Jews. Between the two world wars, admissions officers at Harvard, Yale, Princeton and elsewhere went to great lengths to limit the number of Jewish students in entering classes. They required photographs, personal interviews and references of “character,” among other not-so-subtle ways to identify and screen out Jews, often dubbed “greasy grinds” or “Bronx Science Boys,” who were deemed not to fit prevailing WASP ideals of a masculine, athletic Christianity.

World War II did not so much eradicate antisemitism as alter its form. The plight of German and European-Jewish refugees strangely elicited disgust rather than empathy. By one account, antisemitism climbed in the 1940s and reached its historical peak in 1945.

But American universities also benefited from the prestige of scholarly refugees; by securing appointments in U.S. universities, these academic expatriates helped to solidify the preeminence of American higher education worldwide. Albert Einstein’s long and celebrated appointment at Princeton, and the storied expansion of the New School for Social Research as the “University in Exile,” are two prominent examples of the uneasy integration of Jews into American higher education.

Meanwhile, explicit discrimination in admissions morphed into a more genteel type of antisemitism: While schools became formally neutral about religion in admissions policy, officials continued to subtly but effectively shape the presence and religious practices of Jews on campus.

In the 1950s and 1960s, Stanford rose to international prominence on the strength of government grants and the opportunism of charismatic academic entrepreneurs. Increasing selectivity in undergraduate admissions also contributed to its rising status. Even with the relatively smaller population of Jews in California, our investigation found concern among the Stanford leadership about the rising number of Jews on campus and how it might impact the institution’s growing ambitions.

During the 1950s, these concerns led one of Stanford’s most celebrated admissions directors to suppress the number of students from a few public high schools based on their large proportions of Jewish students. He did so with the tacit support of the provost and other top members of the administration, who never intervened to stop him and, in later years, denied such actions had been taken.

The exclusion in admissions was abetted by an unwelcoming culture toward Jews on campus. Like many officially nonsectarian universities at the time, Stanford had a church at its center, and until 1966, school rules obliged non-Christian students to either worship in the chapel or leave campus to gather and pray.

Our work at Stanford is hardly the first effort to critically revise institutional histories. Beginning with a pioneering study commissioned by former Brown University president Ruth Simmons in 2001, researchers have toppled many myths about universities as “schools on a hill,” remote from American political life, and uncovered ties between them and the Atlantic slave trade, land expropriation, racist science and exclusion on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender and religion.

To name but one example, the prizewinning “Land Grab” investigation documents the approximately 10.7 million acres taken from nearly 250 Native American tribes in the 19th century to establish the federal “land grant” program that provided crucial initial funding for scores of colleges and universities across the country.

Such efforts have paved the way for countless formal apologies by universities for injustices done under their auspices over time.

Even while the findings of these projects are unsavory, they tend to restore solidarity and goodwill, because omission from an institution’s history causes great pain for people who care about the school or whose ancestors it mistreated, adding the injury of invisibility to past wrongs.

Conscientious efforts to rewrite official stories hold the promise of repairing that injury. Including a plurality of stakeholders in rewriting the official story offers a sense of collective ownership of the past and present, warts and all, and replaces feelings of exclusion with renewed solidarity.

This tactic could be deployed to address other problems plaguing the public’s trust in higher education — many of which are historically rooted. Take, for instance, the use of race in college admissions. While the U.S. Supreme Court is debating the legality of such consideration this term, these questions are as old as higher education in America. The color of one’s skin has always been implicated in discussions of who is worthy of higher education.

An additional hard truth is that both public and private universities are substantially underwritten by direct government aid and tax subsidies, even while the benefits of the education they provide are only extended to a select few. These are apt topics for historical investigations that might help bring universities back in line with the values underlying their mission of research and teaching.

Such endeavors would not be all doom and gloom. Universities have been important civic actors, influencing the evolution of American society from its beginnings. Responsible historical reflection recognizes both the positive and negative sides of that influence.

This spring, two of us will be debuting a course titled “Stanford and Its Worlds,” which will cover the many contributions Stanford has made to society, including its service to the U.S. war effort in World War II and its special role in seeding the economic miracle now called Silicon Valley.

But the class will also cover the darker side of Stanford’s history, including the extent to which government research contracts favored a handful of elite and predominantly White universities, and the sobering degree to which government investments in 20th-century war-craft seeded today’s global tech sector. If we succeed, our account will be neither celebratory nor scolding. It will be history.

Jews have just celebrated Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, when they engage in reflection and repentance for past wrongs in the name of fostering redemption. While each faith tradition is different, the notion that forgiveness, mercy, grace or atonement require explicit recognition of prior errors is ubiquitous among world religions. Universities have an opportunity to adopt a version of such customs. By revisiting their pasts in open, honest and balanced ways, they can create a brighter future — and perhaps engender renewed public trust.

