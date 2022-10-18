Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the early 1990s, a strong anti-establishment mood swept the country. Frustration with persistent budget deficits, political gridlock and the 1990-91 recession contributed to a gloomy outlook regarding the nation’s future. Several highly publicized congressional scandals — including numerous members overdrawing their accounts at the House bank without penalty — exacerbated the cynicism toward the federal government that had prevailed since the Watergate scandal in the early 1970s. Approval of Congress as an institution fell significantly, although many still told pollsters they liked their own representatives.

Advertisement

Some incumbents who had traditionally enjoyed easy reelections suddenly found themselves in more challenging races. In the 1990 midterms, two of the front-runners for the 1992 Democratic presidential nomination suffered significant blows. Sen. Bill Bradley (D-N.J.) nearly lost to the little-known Christie Todd Whitman (who would be elected governor three years later). New York Gov. Mario Cuomo won a third term, but with a relatively weak showing over two uninspiring challengers.

In 1992, Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton ran as a Washington outsider on the mantra of “change” to oust President George H.W. Bush and become the first Democratic president in 12 years. In an even more dramatic illustration of the electorate’s disdain for the status quo, businessman Ross Perot ran one of the most successful third-party campaigns in American history, focusing on the issue of budget deficits. He won 19 percent of the vote despite mysteriously dropping out of the race before later reentering it.

Clinton stumbled early in his presidency, reneging on or failing to carry out some campaign promises, notably including his pledge to overhaul the health-care system. Even one of Clinton’s most significant early achievements — deficit reduction in the form of spending cuts and higher taxes on the wealthy — barely passed on party-line votes. Many Americans were also frustrated with the slow pace of the economic recovery during the first two years of his presidency.

Advertisement

This combination laid the groundwork for Republicans to follow the historical tradition of the party out of power making gains in the midterm elections.

Control of the Senate looked within reach for the GOP, but the 40-seat margin needed to take back the House seemed beyond Republicans’ grasp. Many even thought the House GOP was consigned to be a permanent minority.

Democrats’ dominance in the House depended on several factors: Even as the South increasingly voted Republican in presidential elections, politics were less nationalized than today, enabling Democratic representatives to remain in office by distancing themselves from the national party and using their seniority to bring money home to their districts. Secondly, the GOP leadership had adopted a go-along, get-along approach to relations with their colleagues in the majority, in an effort to have some influence.

Advertisement

But Gingrich had been working for over a decade to change that. He used incendiary language, brass-knuckled tactics and an emphasis on scandal to relentlessly tar Democrats as corrupt and out of touch. In 1989, he had joined the Republican leadership as Whip and engineered the downfall of Democratic House Speaker Jim Wright over a scandal involving book royalties. He wanted to destroy trust in the House, figuring that it would hurt the dominant ruling party and help the GOP wrest away control.

In the fall of 1994, with momentum on their side, Gingrich arranged for more than 300 Republican candidates to sign the “Contract With America” outside the Capitol. In an echo of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first 100 days as president, the Contract called for the passage of 10 pieces of legislation within the first 100 days of the next Congress. Its proposals represented a conservative wish list, including a balanced-budget amendment, curtailing welfare and cutting taxes. To appeal to anti-Washington sentiment, the Contract also proposed cuts to committee staff and term limits for congressmen to “replace career politicians with citizen legislators.” The Contract’s poll-tested provisions represented a clear attempt to attract Perot voters. To prevent division within the GOP ranks, social issues like abortion were notably absent from the framework.

Gingrich explained that the Contract had two purposes: to ensure the GOP had a “game plan” and a “program” in case they won, which would allow the new freshman class to “be involved in changing the city, not learning how to be part of the city.” The Contract also intended to offer, “a positive set of things” that Americans wanted to serve as a “healthy antidote to the level of anger at Clinton and the level of negativism.”

Advertisement

Facing serious political jeopardy, the Democrats saw the Contract as their lifeline. “There is not a night that I don’t thank God for the Contract,” declared Paul Begala, one of Clinton’s advisers. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) ran ads attacking the promises in the document as a return to “Reaganomics,” claiming it could only be paid for by cuts in Medicare or Social Security.

Not all of the Republicans who signed the Contract campaigned heavily on it. Shortly before the election, David Rosenbaum wrote in the New York Times that, “few Republicans are using the Contract to buttress their campaigns.” One North Carolina candidate who signed it even admitted, “I can’t say that I agree with everything in that contract.”

On Election Day, the GOP victory proved more sweeping than most expected: The party won 54 House seats to retake the chamber. House Speaker Tom Foley (D-Wash.) became the first speaker to lose reelection since the Civil War era. The GOP also won the Senate, taking complete control of Congress for the first time since the 1950s.

Advertisement

A myth soon developed that the Contract had delivered the House to the GOP. But the reality was far more complicated. Turnout was high for a midterm election and the Republican base proved more energized than the Democratic base. The economy played a huge role, as those who hadn’t yet felt the benefits of the recovery went heavily for the GOP. Independents moved to the Republicans and Perot voters went two-to-one for GOP candidates. The nascent conservative talk radio industry provided enough benefits to the GOP that the new House freshman class made host Rush Limbaugh an honorary member.

But the Contract With America didn’t seem to be a major factor. Polls showed 71 percent of the country hadn’t even heard of it. Instead, the anti-establishment mood that predated Clinton’s presidency, and then brought him into office, helped Republicans that cycle.

The 1994 midterms were a seminal election — one that marked a key moment in the nation’s move to a more nationalized politics with homogenous political parties. The GOP made most of its gains in congressional districts that had been trending their way in presidential elections. This included gaining 19 seats in the South, most of which have remained in their column ever since. The days of split-ticket voters who voted one way in presidential elections and another in congressional elections, so common in the 1970s and 1980s, were waning. But that doesn’t mean the GOP’s Contract delivered the victory — far from it.

Advertisement

Yet the myth persists — to the point where McCarthy consulted Gingrich in designing the GOP’s 2022 Commitment to America. But the environment this year is somewhat different: While President Biden’s approval rating is roughly the same as Clinton’s was and the GOP base is fired up, there are far fewer competitive districts than there were in 1994, due to gerrymandering and political sorting. There are also signs that Democratic voters in 2022 are more energized than in 1994 because of the looming presence of former president Donald Trump and the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Yet Republicans may well win the House because they need only a six-seat gain to do so.

If they are victorious this fall, it probably won’t be because of their new agenda, but because of broader structural forces working in their favor.

GiftOutline Gift Article