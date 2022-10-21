Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eight months into its invasion of Ukraine, Russia is running out of soldiers, equipment and supplies. These shortages may soon leave Russia in an untenable military position. Morale has frayed with soldiers deserting their units and civilians mounting protests. With an economy also in tatters and Ukraine waging a fierce offensive, news from the front lines and the home front suggests that Russia may well be losing the war. Overconfidence, faulty intelligence and resistance from civilians are major contributing factors.

These are the same fatal problems that undermined the Confederacy during the U.S. Civil War (1861-65), and this history suggests that Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine may already be fatally compromised.

Overconfidence seriously hampered the Confederate war effort. When the Civil War broke out in April 1861, proslavery “fire-eaters” boasted that their breakaway bid to create a proslavery nation would be quick and easy. Much of this arrogance came from decades of enforcing the brutal system of slavery, which had made White southerners violent and highly martial. As Confederate President Jefferson Davis boasted, “we are a military people.”

Although only 30 percent of the United States’ White population lived in the South, it had fielded most of the volunteers in the previous war, when the United States invaded Mexico between 1846 to 1848. That invasion ended with a relatively quick American victory, skewing the future Confederates’ frame of reference on war. During the secession winter of 1860-61, James Chesnut of South Carolina boasted that the Confederacy would achieve victory so swiftly that he would be able to drink all the blood spilled in a thimble.

This overconfidence translated to faulty intelligence, hampering the Confederate war effort from the start. Confederates seriously underestimated their opponent’s willingness and capacity to fight a long-term war to keep the 11 seceded states from leaving the union. Confederate soldiers boasted about their inherent fighting prowess while mocking Northern men’s fighting spirit. “The Yankee army is filled up with the scum of creation,” one Georgia Confederate quipped, “and ours with the best blood of the grand old Southland.”

Confederates miscalculated — badly. The Yankees could fight. The Civil War dragged on and on for four bloody years, devastating the Confederate interior. Between 750,000 and 1,000,000 Americans died, with far more Confederate deaths proportionally than fallen Union troops.

Leadership was also to blame. Confederate President Jefferson Davis undermined the war effort through ham-handed, and heavy-handed, decisions. An enslaver, former U.S. secretary of war and U.S. Military Academy graduate, Davis’s instinct was to micromanage the war. In 1862, he suspended the writ of habeas corpus (as did Abraham Lincoln in certain cases) and used handpicked generals, like Gen. Braxton Bragg, to suppress internal dissent. Bragg imposed martial law in Atlanta, a crucial industrial center, despite the city being hundreds of miles from the front lines and not yet directly threatened by the U.S. Army.

These moves alienated politicians, to whom Davis seemed a dictator. Georgia Governor Joseph Brown was alarmed that Davis and his “military men are assuming the whole powers of government to themselves.” Davis’s policies also enraged the poorest Confederate civilians and soldiers, many of whom eventually turned against the war and helped destroy the Confederacy from within.

With an early burst of volunteers dwindling, by the spring of 1862, the Confederacy turned to coercion to fill its ranks, implementing the first draft in U.S. history. White men ages 18-35 had to serve the Confederate military for three years, and soldiers already enlisted had to stay for two more years. Before long, the upper age limit increased to 50. The Confederacy even turned to child soldiers, lowering the draft age to 17 in 1864.

Exemptions to the draft for the rich who could afford to pay exorbitant fees for a substitute stoked class conflict. Making matters worse was the “Twenty Negro Law,” which benefited rich enslavers by exempting one White male per 20 enslaved people on any plantation.

Backlash on the Confederate home front was fierce, undermining the Confederacy from within. Poor Whites openly questioned the “rich man’s war.” As one Georgia farmer wrote, “is it right that the poor man should be taxed for the support of the war, when the war was brought about on the slave question, and the slave at home accumulating for the benefit of the master, and poor man’s farm left uncultivated, a chance for his wife to be a widow, and his children orphans? No.”

Sections of the South became no-go zones for Confederate draft offices, like southwestern Virginia, eastern Tennessee and Mississippi’s “Free State of Jones.”

Resentments intensified when the government began looting the homes of the poor to feed and clothe the army, killing those who interfered. This “tax-in-kind” was meant to sustain the war, but it backfired by enraging poor White women who loudly and violently opposed these policies. Scarcity and 9,000 percent inflation also plagued the Confederacy, further stoking class conflict and unraveling the war effort from within.

Many Southerners, White and Black, ultimately turned against the Confederacy, delivering an internal death blow. As the U.S. Army grew near, enslaved people seized their chance for freedom by fleeing to Union lines and donning “Union blues.” Self-emancipation deprived the Confederacy of its labor force and swelled the U.S. military’s ranks. Poor White women took to the streets, demanding redress for inflation and the tax-in-kind. One group of North Carolina women warned their governor that “we hoos sons brothers and husbands is now fighting for the big man’s Negroes are determined to have bread out of there barns and that at a price that we can pay or we will slaughter as we go.”

Throughout the summer of 1863, women across the South made good on their threats. On April 2, 1863, several-hundred poor White women met at a Baptist church in Richmond and determined to march downtown to the Capitol and present demands to the governor of Virginia. When he did nothing, the political march turned into a mob. Hatchet-wielding women broke into stores and commandeered hoarded food, shoes and other scarce goods, shouting “Bread, bread! Our children are starving!” and “Bread or blood!”

Before the women’s army was dispersed, Davis appeared. He cajoled, then threatened to fire on, the women. And yet “bread riots” persisted in over a dozen cities.

Living conditions and internal support for the war continued to deteriorate in 1864 and 1865, even as the Confederate government refused to admit defeat. Women sent petitions by the thousands to the government, begging for their sons to be exempted from the draft. When that failed, they urged husbands to hide from draft agents or quit the army. By late 1864, desertion crippled the Confederate army, with many deserters motivated by angry letters from home.

Russia’s war on Ukraine bears an uncanny resemblance to the Confederacy’s Civil War. Overconfidence by Russia’s intelligence services, Vladimir Putin’s micromanagement and coercive policies and the fierce backlash from many civilians and soldiers are making a clear-cut Russian victory in Ukraine more unlikely by the day.

No one can predict the future, but, if we take the history of the Confederacy as a guide, Russia might soon find the obstacles it faces in Ukraine and at home insurmountable.

