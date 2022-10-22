Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sixty years ago, on Oct. 22, 1962, President John F. Kennedy took to the airwaves in a somber televised address and revealed to the world that the Soviet Union was secretly building nuclear missile bases in Cuba. Kennedy’s speech marked the public beginning of the Cuban missile crisis, a dangerous international confrontation over questions of security, alliances and self-determination.

When Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev announced over Radio Moscow on Oct. 28 that he would remove the missiles, the world breathed a sigh of relief, and observers and participants began drawing lessons from the hair-raising experience. The U.S. president’s brother, Robert F. Kennedy, wrote a memoir about the crisis titled “Thirteen Days,” which shaped the narrative of the crisis for generations. It gave the false impression that U.S. resolve and toughness had forced Khrushchev to back down. This mistaken lesson about the value of taking a firm stand was passed down over the decades and disseminated around the globe through other memoirs, scholarly books and even Hollywood films.

Now, 60 years after the missile crisis, Putin seems to be embracing Kennedy’s flawed lesson that global powers can determine the security alliances of smaller neighbors if they act tough enough. Using military force to dictate a smaller neighbor’s foreign policy is counterproductive to Putin’s policy objectives. It is also fraught with perilous unintended consequences.

Advertisement

Understanding the real lessons of the Cuban missile crisis makes clear that standing tough in tense moments was a dangerous stance then, and it continues to be a dangerous one now. In fact, it was great power interventions that built the tension, and diplomacy that ultimately defused it.

Like Russia, the United States has a long history of imperialist actions toward smaller neighboring countries. The United States, as a maritime power, has recognized Cuba’s geographic importance for centuries. By the late 19th century, this led the United States to establish a naval base in Cuba’s Guantánamo Bay. After the Spanish defeat in the War of 1898, the United States refused to evacuate the island without guarantees that U.S. economic, political and military interests would be respected.

Russia, on the other hand, is a continental power surrounded by potentially hostile neighbors capable of restricting maritime access to the high seas. Ukraine’s location on Russia’s land borders and on the land bridge separating the Sea of Azov from the Black Sea highlights the geopolitical significance of this territory to Russian leaders going back to Catherine the Great in the 18th century.

Advertisement

Both U.S. and Russian claims within their perceived spheres of influence, however, have typically emphasized history and ideology just as much as geopolitics. Since the issuance of the Monroe Doctrine in 1823, the U.S. has claimed to oppose the intervention of foreign powers in the Western hemisphere, and the Roosevelt Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine in 1904 attempted to legitimize U.S. intervention to prevent not only aggression from Europe but also internal discord perceived as threatening to U.S. economic interests. In the decades after Roosevelt issued his corollary, he and other U.S. leaders openly intervened in neighboring countries that they perceived as unstable or irresponsible.

Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Good Neighbor Policy of the 1930s put an end to most direct invasions and interventions, but it did not end U.S. attempts to control hemispheric affairs. During the Cold War, U.S. covert operations in the Caribbean and Latin America aimed to prevent any leader deemed soft on communism from coming into power — even through legitimate electoral means.

Similarly, Russians have also historically viewed themselves as the “big brothers” or “protectors” of the Slavic peoples of Europe. During the Cold War, the Soviet Union claimed leadership status over the international communist movement. This rankled leaders like Josip Broz Tito in Yugoslavia and Fidel Castro in Cuba, who had attained power without the help of Red Army tanks. It also angered Mao Zedong, who had obtained Soviet assistance during the Chinese civil war but had based his revolution on the support of the peasantry and could thus legitimately claim that his revolutionary model was more applicable to decolonizing, agrarian countries.

Advertisement

Both Cold War superpowers attempted to impose ideological and political uniformity onto their neighbors and allies. So when Cuban revolutionaries seized power in Havana in 1959 and began nationalizing U.S. properties and establishing relations with the countries of the socialist bloc, U.S. leaders pursued a variety of tactics to bring them to heel. After economic and political pressure proved ineffective in influencing Cuban policy, President Dwight D. Eisenhower and his successor, John F. Kennedy, authorized covert military action.

It was the U.S.-sponsored Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba in April 1961 and continuing U.S. efforts to unseat — and even assassinate — Castro through Operation Mongoose and other covert operations that prompted Khrushchev to offer nuclear weapons to his ally as a deterrent to U.S. aggression. Though Kennedy tried to depict the Soviet missile buildup in Cuba as a sudden, unprovoked act of aggression, it was a response to years of U.S. intervention in Cuban affairs and outright aggression against Castro’s revolutionary government.

Kennedy and other U.S. leaders’ failure to accept responsibility for the part they played in causing the Cuban missile crisis prevented them from learning important lessons about its resolution. Historical practices of great-power interventionism had set the stage for escalating confrontations. Ignoring smaller countries’ rights to national sovereignty and self-determination put them on this path.

Advertisement

In the negotiations to end the missile crisis, Kennedy and Khrushchev virtually ignored Castro’s demands, which included the cessation of all U.S. economic pressure and subversive activities against Cuba as well as the immediate evacuation of Guantánamo. Castro’s demands could have helped address the long history of U.S. actions that had led to the crisis and might have laid the foundation for better relations between Cuba and its most important neighbor. Instead, by ignoring Castro, Kennedy maintained Cuba’s isolation in the Americas and its need for extra-hemispheric allies.

Khrushchev also paid a price for ignoring Castro’s demands. The perception that the Soviet Union had sold out its socialist ally to appease the imperialists deepened the divisions cleaving the communist world, particularly those between the Soviet Union and China. Meanwhile, Khrushchev’s colleagues in the Politburo viewed the outcome of the crisis as an unmitigated disaster and example of the “reckless adventurism” that demonstrated his inability to rule. The general secretary was ousted in a bloodless coup just two years after the missile crisis. Although Soviet-Cuban relations were repaired over time, they would never again recover the trust of the precrisis period. One of the painful lessons Cubans learned was that in the calculations of great powers, the goals and interests of smaller allies did not weigh as heavily as expected.

Another lesson that U.S. and Russian leaders should have learned is that diplomacy — not intransigence — is the best way to resolve international disputes. Though Robert Kennedy and others claimed that the crisis ended peacefully because his brother’s tough stance forced Khrushchev to back down, the release of secret White House records and other classified documents has since proved that diplomacy — not rigidity — was the key to the peaceful outcome.

Advertisement

Robert Kennedy secretly promised the Soviet ambassador to Washington on the night of Oct. 27 that the United States would quietly remove its nuclear missiles from Turkey if Khrushchev removed his from Cuba. President Kennedy publicly pledged not to invade Cuba, a significant concession that helped assure the continuation of Castro’s government. These public and private concessions gave Khrushchev the face-saving opportunity that he needed to extract himself from the most dangerous situation mankind had ever faced.

Today, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has the potential to escalate into another missile crisis. Putin’s intimations about the use of so-called “tactical” nukes are reminiscent of Khrushchev’s nuclear brinkmanship during the Cold War. Putin’s assertions that his threats are “not a bluff” should be taken seriously. When Khrushchev was provided with an off-ramp to the missile crisis, he took it. Although we cannot be certain about Putin’s state of mind, even if he is bluffing, meeting his threats with escalation could be dangerous.

In these perilous circumstances, it is crucial that policymakers keep in mind the actual lessons of the Cuban missile crisis. Steely-eyed toughness was never the key to victory. Instead, the lessons that needed to be learned were that enlightened diplomacy, strategic empathy and face-saving concessions must be balanced with the sovereignty, security and self-determination of smaller nations.

GiftOutline Gift Article