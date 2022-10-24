Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In a recent speech before the United Nations General Assembly, Secretary General António Guterres demanded that advanced nations take a stand against the climate crisis by taxing “the windfall profits of fossil fuel companies.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight American lawmakers have pushed for similar action. This summer, Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) introduced a bill, the Taxing Big Oil Profiteers Act, which would impose a 21 percent tax on the “excess profits” of oil and gas companies making more than $1 billion annually. “Our tax code should benefit the American people, not oil executives and their wealthy shareholders,” Wyden said.

Regardless of whether they are called “windfall” or “excess” profit taxes, these levies have had a mixed historical record. While some have raised significant and badly needed government revenue during national crises, others have been more about political symbolism than economic effectiveness. In short, they are not a panacea for economic and social woes. Understanding their promise and limits can help mitigate potential challenges.

Advertisement

An excess profits tax was first adopted in the United States during World War I. Even before the United States entered the Great War, large industrial corporations were benefiting enormously from war-related manufacturing. Between 1914 and 1916, U.S. Steel and Du Pont saw their annual profits increase by more than 1,000 percent each. In response to such “war profiteering,” social commentators supported steeply progressive taxes of all kinds to make the “war brides pay up.”

Once the United States officially entered the conflict in 1917 and began sending troops overseas, the clamor for profits taxation intensified. People on both sides of the political aisle called for a “conscription of wealth and income” to match the “conscription of men.”

Tax experts in the Treasury Department started to study several different types of profits taxes already in use in Canada and Europe. These existing duties generally fell into two categories: “excess or high profits” taxes and “war profits” taxes. An excess profits tax was levied on profits that exceeded some baseline deemed to be a “reasonable” or “normal” rate of return on “invested capital.” By contrast, a “war profits” tax was levied on profits that exceeded some average “prewar” profit level.

Advertisement

In October 1917, the idea of taxing excess profits won the day. The “war excess profits tax” exempted up to 9 percent of returns on invested capital and taxed all profits above that level at graduated rates ranging from 20 percent to 60 percent. Treasury economist Thomas Adams hailed the tax as “the most revolutionary development in public finance since the introduction of income taxation.”

That first excess profits tax in the United States accomplished a great deal. It generated nearly $7 billion in revenue, accounting for roughly 40 percent of all federal tax revenue raised for the war and making it the single most important source of wartime taxation.

But it was not long before the largest companies figured out how to avoid the full brunt of the excess profits tax. Working with their high-priced lawyers and accountants, these corporations were able to inflate their measure of invested capital, and thus reduce their excess profits tax liability.

Advertisement

As a result, one of the unintended consequences of the World War I excess profits tax was that it was hitting smaller companies more than the large ones it was designed to attack. This proved to be the death knell for the first excess profits tax. With the war over, Congress swiftly abolished the tax in 1921 as part of the Republican retrenchment of the wartime fiscal state.

The idea of taxing excess profits persisted, however. During World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt was adamant about enacting an excess profits tax to fight war profiteering. “Our present emergency and a common sense of decency make it imperative that no new group of war millionaires shall come into being in this nation as a result of the struggles aboard,” he declared. “The American people will not relish the idea of an American citizen growing rich and fat in an emergency of blood and slaughter and human suffering.”

Once the World War II draft was instituted in 1940, Congress quickly adopted a new version of the levy, but this time the political compromise allowed businesses to choose which method they would use to measure their “excess” profits. Unsurprisingly, the World War II excess profits tax was not nearly as effective as its predecessor. It raised only about 25 percent of total wartime tax revenue, and it too was abolished soon after the war, with little discussion about its permanency.

Advertisement

It has not only been during wartime that Congress levied such taxes. In 1980, under President Jimmy Carter, the federal government enacted a “windfall” profits tax on the American oil industry in response to skyrocketing gas prices and the recent deregulation of the industry. The Crude Oil Windfall Profit Tax Act may have been the most poorly designed measure of its kind. In fact, it did not actually tax profits. Instead, it was an excise tax imposed on the difference between the prevailing market price of oil and a statutorily defined adjusted base price. In essence, it taxed the rising price of oil.

Since the price of oil soon stabilized, the revenue generated fell far short of projections. The complexity of calculating the tax made it a tremendous administrative burden for both the IRS and potential taxpayers. And because the tax was imposed mainly on domestic oil production, the law contributed to increasing dependence on foreign oil. Most economists declared it a colossal failure.

The American historical experience with excess and windfall profits taxes thus should be seen as a cautionary tale. When these taxes are well designed and carefully implemented to capture rent-seeking activity, they can be effective, as they were during World War I, at least initially.

Advertisement

To be sure, there are many parallels between today and the World War I experience. Today’s fossil fuel companies have profited handsomely from current geopolitical conditions, particularly the war in Ukraine, just as munitions makers did during the two world wars. In July, Exxon announced it had made a record quarterly profit of nearly $18 billion, while Chevron unveiled its own record quarterly profit of over $11 billion.

Even those who think that taxing extraordinary profits generated by current crisis conditions is a worthy goal should realize that historically, such levies seem to work mainly during shot-term crisis moments, such as the one we may be witnessing today. Their long-term longevity is hardly guaranteed. Such taxes might provide some political and moral solace now, but they rarely deliver on their promise of greater enduring tax equity, which ultimately doom their permanency.

GiftOutline Gift Article