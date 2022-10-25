Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Oct. 6, President Biden announced pardons for anyone convicted of a federal crime for possessing cannabis. He urged governors to follow suit and directed his administration to expedite a review of whether cannabis belongs in the legal category containing the most dangerous drugs.

The move reflected the contentious, convoluted nature of cannabis policy in the United States, with the drug now legal in many states, even as it remains illegal under federal law.

States such as Illinois, Colorado and Maine have created bottom-up cannabis production and distribution regimes, each with unique systems of licensing, regulation and taxation. States with legalized recreational adult-use cannabis share long, porous borders with states that prohibit the possession and transport of cannabis. There is no federal policy other than prohibition, which exists in an awkward and unresolved tension with the variety of state laws in force.

The history of the legalization of a different drug by a very different government — opium, by the Qing dynasty in China — tells us that this incoherence can lead to violence and inequities. As legality gathers steam, having one set of coherent policies will be crucial to minimizing these potential downsides.

Opium was de facto legalized in China at the end of the 1850s, a catastrophic moment for the officials steering the late Qing state. The government had lost two wars to the British, producing a jaw-dropping litany of concessions and indemnities owed, all while beating back the unrelenting advance of the rebellious Taiping Heavenly Kingdom across the south and central provinces.

The choice to legalize opium really wasn’t a choice. Officials across the empire had long taxed opium informally and were eager to create more legitimate and lasting systems. And then, abruptly, the British foisted the basic parameters of legalization upon the Qing court at gunpoint in the 1858 Treaty of Tianjin. This agreement mandated a low and standardized opium import tax set by weight, rather than as a percentage of price.

Beyond legalization, this provision meant that China’s most important and expensive import — averaging 35-to-45 percent of the total value of imports throughout the years of legalization — was severely undertaxed when it got offloaded at ports.

Provincial officials across the Qing empire made up for the lost import revenue by taxing opium at other moments in the supply chain: the long-distance transport of the drug within and across provincial boundaries, its wholesale distribution within a county or prefecture and the retail sale of the drug in dens and dispensaries. These taxes came to be essential to the basic functioning of the state and military.

In Fuzhou, a southern port city with an expensive naval yard, arsenal and military college, officials set these post-import opium taxes at the highest rate in the empire. Fuzhou’s officials adopted high tax rates to deal with a budget crisis, and out of a misguided notion that steadily increasing opium taxes would eventually reduce consumption. Instead they drove much of the trade over provincial lines and underground.

To evade Fuzhou’s taxes, smugglers purchased the drug tax-free in Hong Kong, brought it in their luggage on a passenger steamship up the coast and then tried to sneak it past maritime customs officials. A single ball of untaxed raw opium in Fuzhou — small enough to break in half and conceal under one’s armpits while passing through customs — could fetch a month’s wages for a Fuzhou laborer.

This lucrative reality explains why, despite opium’s legality, the drug had a robust illicit market — one that brought with it a spiral of violence.

On May 26, 1875, gunshots felled a British employee of the Qing state, Frederick Blacklock, a tidewaiter in the Imperial Maritime Customs. Blacklock worked the night-watch aboard steamships docked in the port of Fuzhou, looking to prevent tax evasion. Around 1:30 a.m., a passenger on the SS Douglass cast a large parcel of opium in watertight packaging down from the upper-deck window of the steamship, splashing into the river next to a small covered boat. Blacklock heard the noise and began firing a borrowed pistol wildly over the side of the rail. The smugglers protected their profits and lives by shooting back.

Blacklock’s death was notable but not unique. Violence was a part of doing business in the age of legal opium.

Children were kidnapped from the customs house barracks in retaliation for successful confiscations and ransomed back to the foreign customs employees. The Fuzhou authorities sent punitive raids into the smugglers’ village in nearby Changle, and armed guards remained at the customs house for months after Blacklock’s death.

At the root of this violence was incoherent policy. The Qing dynasty hadn’t elected to legalize opium after a robust debate and careful planning — the British forced it on them. These external forces, together with domestic political contestation, produced the shifting and sometimes illegible landscape of legality, power, transgression, profit and violence that characterized the opium business during its legal years.

Blacklock’s death happened because of a lack of consensus regarding reasonable taxation across provincial boundaries. For two decades, officials in Fujian taxed opium at a rate nearly six times that of their neighbors in Zhejiang and Guangdong provinces. Smugglers in those other provinces were less of a problem, and they did not kill Maritime Customs tidewaiters in gunfights. Violence could have been avoided with better governance and communication.

The history of opium’s legalization in China offers a litany of examples of how the high cash value of a newly legalized drug trade can exacerbate inequalities, particularly when it comes to violence. The people in the opium business who were brutalized, punished, imprisoned and killed were only rarely the investors and profiteers. Blacklock may have been a privileged foreigner, but he was also a working-class person from Whitechapel who was shot in the chest — and whose father couldn’t even find out for sure that he had died for several months.

This history exposes the perils of a patchwork system of legality and taxation for cannabis in the United States. Discrepancies in taxation and pricing between the states of Michigan and Illinois — with the drug still prohibited in neighboring Indiana and Wisconsin and a large lake lying between — have created new smuggling routes and incentivized tax evasion, both of which magnify the potential for violence (including state violence like imprisonment). The parking lots of outpost dispensaries in small towns near state lines are full of cars with out-of-state license plates.

Yet better governance could help avoid some of the risks that befell the Qing state. Legalization will not by itself prevent violence, and it has the potential to produce new violence. Well-thought-out, consistent, clear laws can minimize the risk and avoid ruining the lives of ordinary people.

