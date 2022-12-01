Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As Benjamin Netanyahu assumes power in Israel for the third time in the course of 25 years, he will lead the most right-wing and religious coalition in the country’s history. The program of his government reads like the antithesis of what the father of Zionism, Theodor Herzl, and Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, had envisioned. It reflects the culmination of political changes brewing in the country for half a century — ones that have transformed Israel in fundamental ways.

In 1896, Herzl, an Austrian Jewish journalist, had a dream. Confronted with the election of an antisemitic mayor in Vienna, anti-Jewish slogans accompanying the trial of a Jewish military officer in Paris and waves of pogroms all over the Russian Empire, he designed the blueprint for a future Jewish state. In books including “The Jewish State” and “Old New Land,” he laid out a model society, in which Jews and Arabs lived peacefully side by side, while soldiers remained in their barracks and rabbis in their synagogues. Religion played no role in public life, and everyone was welcome in the Jewish state — with one exception: those religious zealots who wanted to establish a theocracy and deny non-Jews equal rights.

In 1948, Ben-Gurion witnessed a version of Herzl’s dream come true. In a solemn tone, the secular socialist read the declaration of independence of the first Jewish state established in 2,000 years. He proclaimed that it would “be based on freedom, justice and peace as envisaged by the prophets of Israel; it will ensure complete equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants irrespective of religion, race or sex; it will guarantee freedom of religion, conscience, language, education and culture; it will safeguard the Holy Places of all religions; and it will be faithful to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.”

But the Israel Ben-Gurion ushered in was not quite what Herzl had imagined. Ben-Gurion found it crucial to appease and include Orthodox Jews. He made concessions to them in terms of marriage and divorce laws, rest on Sabbath in public life and exemptions from army service. He intended for these concessions to be symbolic, as he expected the small Orthodox sector of society would further shrink. Plus, both Ben-Gurion and his opponents from the right-wing parties had confidence in the secular nature of the state.

Yet things began to change in 1967 when Israel conquered territories that effectively tripled its size during the Six-Day War. The gains placed the holy sites of Jerusalem and the West Bank under Israeli control. Many Israelis began to view their triumphant victory as the beginning of the messianic age and retroactively interpreted the establishment of the Jewish state as part of a divine plan.

Left-wing secular Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was appalled by the rise of political messianism and despised the religiously inspired building of settlements in the occupied West Bank. In a 1976 interview, Rabin compared the settler ideology to a cancer spreading in Israeli society and warned of the danger of an apartheid state if Israel were to annex these territories. But like Ben-Gurion before him, he ultimately underestimated the appeal of religion and political messianism.

In 1977, the right wing captured control of the Israeli government for the first time. The new prime minister, Menachem Begin, made further concessions to the demands of the religious Orthodox Jews. He provided generous funding for their school systems, supported religious settlements in the territories and forbade Israel’s state airline, El Al, from flying on the Sabbath. Begin’s vision of Israel was no longer simply a state for the Jewish people, or a state with a Jewish majority, but a state in which the government actively cultivated Jewish religious values. Even so, Begin had clear limits on how far he would go. For instance, he respected the rights of Israel’s Arab citizens and never questioned the dominant secular character of the state.

In 1992, Rabin returned to lead the country, this time as a peacemaker. Within two years, Israel signed the Oslo accords with the Palestinians and a peace treaty with Jordan. Rabin’s foreign minister, Shimon Peres, talked about the future of a new Middle East as if it were the European Union and even wrote a book about an imaginary voyage with Herzl. It seemed as if the vision of the founder of Zionism might finally be realized.

But extremists on both sides proved stronger than the Rabin-Peres government. Radical Palestinians staged a wave of terrorist attacks that shook Israel, and right-wing Israeli politicians and religious fanatics unwilling to give up territory depicted Rabin as a traitor, often showing him in a Nazi uniform. One of them, Yigal Amir, assassinated Rabin during a 1995 peace rally.

When Netanyahu was first elected prime minister one year later, it signaled that the religious right’s time was coming. It would take over two decades, another Palestinian uprising, the rise of radical Islamism in a quasi-independent Gaza and the dramatic growth of the settler movement for it to be realized. In 2022, the hope for peace is at an all-time low. The left-wing parties that once dominated Israeli politics are also moribund — securing only 3 percent of parliamentary seats this year.

The religious sector of Israeli society that Ben-Gurion and his successors saw as politically negligible eclipsed them, rising to the forefront of society and politics and gaining 32 out of 120 Knesset seats.

Netanyahu’s coalition reflects these changes. It includes two ultra-Orthodox parties and another pushing to annex the West Bank for religious reasons. Indicating how times have changed, Itamar Ben-Gvir, the leader of one of Netanyahu’s extreme coalition partners, who was once banned from serving in the Israeli army because of his extremism, is now expected to be national security minister overseeing law enforcement. Until recently, he openly displayed his admiration for terrorist Baruch Goldstein, who murdered 29 Muslims in Hebron in 1994, and Rabbi Meir Kahane, whose party the Israeli Supreme Court barred from running in the 1988 elections because of its racist ideology.

This coalition threatens to dramatically undermine the secular and democratic fabric of Israel. The newly designated minister of interior affairs has announced that he will review the recognition of conversions to Judaism and may also change existing immigration laws, under which every grandchild of a Jewish grandparent has the right to immigrate. The new government might also curtail the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, legalize illegal settler outposts in the West Bank, further marginalize Israel’s Arab citizens and introduce gender-segregated public events, to name but a few proposed measures. Women are no longer represented in political leadership positions in one of the first countries that had a female prime minister.

Netanyahu likes to display portraits of Herzl, Ben-Gurion and Begin, but in the name of regaining power, he is transforming Israel into something fundamentally antithetical to the state they envisioned and nurtured.

Israel is no longer divided politically between the left and right but rather between the secular and religious. One side represents Herzl’s dream, the other his nightmare. The outcome of the battle between the two is not yet decided. The high birthrate among Orthodox Jews caused a population shift and will further change Israel’s demography.

But the current opposition — including center right-wing, left-wing and Arab parties — counts almost 50 percent of Israel’s voters. They represent another side of the country: one that is a leader in the high-tech sector, has a thriving LGBTQ community and is home to some of the world’s leading universities. This Israel embraces admirable models of Jewish-Arab cooperation and building bridges between secular and religious immigrants from over 100 countries.

This Israel continues to drive the country’s economy and constitutes the base of its largest city, Tel Aviv. Those horrified by the new right-wing and religious government can bolster this Israel — including American Jews and institutions. Doing so is the only way to restore the original Zionist values embodied by Herzl and Ben-Gurion and banish occupation, oppression and orthodoxy.

