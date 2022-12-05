Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After millions of young Americans turned out in historic numbers to vote overwhelmingly for Democratic candidates in the 2022 midterm elections, GOP politicians and the right-wing media criticized them. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) disparaged both Democrats and young people with his comment that Democratic leaders governing as “whacked-out lefty nut jobs” had “excited young voters who came out in massive numbers.” Fox News’s Jesse Watters joined in. “And the fact that these youth voters are coming in so strong in an off year is very concerning. … This new generation is totally brainwashed.” A few extreme right-wing commentators went even further, calling for raising the voting age.

This dismissive response to young Americans exercising their right to vote in 2022 betrays a long tradition of GOP support for youth voting rights, both before and after the adoption of the 26th Amendment. Passed and ratified in 1971, the 26th Amendment lowered the voting age to 18 and prohibited discrimination in voting “on account of age.” Republicans on the local, state and federal levels played leading roles in this achievement.

Over three decades, Republicans old and young worked in close alliance with Democrats to lower the voting age to 18. They did so for principled and pragmatic reasons. They were dedicated to a more inclusive American democracy through expanded voting rights, and they knew that GOP candidates could win the youth vote.

In fact, it was a Republican, Sen. Arthur Vandenberg of Michigan, who first proposed a constitutional amendment to lower the voting age. During World War II, when the government dropped the draft age to 18, he argued it should lower the voting age to match. The “privilege of the ballot,” he asserted, should be extended to the same men “who would be inducted into the fighting forces.”

Within days, several of Vandenberg’s colleagues in both houses of Congress, including Jennings Randolph (D-W.Va.), introduced their own amendments. “Old enough to fight, old enough to vote” became a bipartisan argument for youth voting rights.

Legislators also called attention to how young Americans fulfilled further citizenship responsibilities, such as paying taxes, and thus, as Randolph argued, deserved a role in shaping the “vast undertakings and important discussions of the future.”

In 1954, Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower called for congressional action and pushed for a constitutional amendment to lower the voting age. Eisenhower’s experiences as Allied commander during World War II and as president of Columbia University lent authority and credibility to the youth suffrage cause. A Gallup Poll that year showed that 58 percent of Americans agreed with the president.

When Judiciary Committee Chairman William Langer (R-N.D.) brought a proposed amendment to the Senate floor, it was approved by a majority of senators in attendance but failed to secure the necessary two-thirds vote to advance a constitutional amendment. Just as supporters were bipartisan, so too were opponents, who felt that only at age 21 did young people reach full adulthood and that the voting age should be left up to individual states.

Over the next decade, however, support at the state and federal levels for constitutional amendments to lower the voting age grew among prominent politicians in both parties. In fact, in 1966, Michigan held a referendum on a proposed state constitutional amendment to establish a voting age of 18. It was seen as a test case for the nation.

Republican Michigan Gov. George Romney, father of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), enthusiastically supported the efforts. “Young people get greatly interested in public affairs ahead of their 18th birthdays,” he noted. “If they could become involved in a more meaningful way at that age — through the right to vote — I believe they would be more likely to remain active.”

Michigan youths worked actively to pass the referendum. Students led the campaign’s chief organization, Michigan Citizens’ Committee for the Vote at 18. The committee represented student governments from 20 campuses across the state, plus the Michigan Federation of College Republicans and the Young Democratic Clubs of Michigan.

Concerned that young people were too immature and irresponsible to vote wisely and could form dangerous “power blocs” in college and university towns, Michigan voters soundly defeated the proposed amendment.

Despite this defeat, youth suffrage proponents ramped up their efforts over the rest of the decade. Amid the Vietnam War, “old enough to fight, old enough to vote,” as well as other arguments that called for balancing citizenship rights and responsibilities, gained prominence. Public approval for youth voting rights rose to 64 percent, and a majority of governors favored either a state or federal constitutional amendment.

With the founding of the national, bipartisan Youth Franchise Coalition in 1969, this momentum for lowering the voting age transformed into a movement. In 1970, 16 states, plus Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, held voting age referendums, and Congress enfranchised 18-year-old Americans in the Voting Rights Act that year.

Republicans worked alongside Democrats everywhere. The Minnesota Coalition to Lower the Voting Age, for example, brought together 60,000 young Minnesotans from student government associations, the Young and Teenage Republicans and the Young Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

Sen. Marlow Cook (R-Ky.), who gave current Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) his start in politics, sponsored a voting age bill with Arizona Republican Barry Goldwater. Cook took pride in Kentucky being the second state after Georgia to enfranchise 18-year-olds, and declared that young people were “now an absolute vibrant part of this society and an integral part of it.”

Other Republicans, like Ted Stevens of Alaska, signed on to a proposal from Senate Majority Leader Mike Mansfield, a Democrat from Montana. In the House, Judiciary Committee Chairman Emanuel Celler (D-N.Y.) and ranking Republican William Moore McCulloch (Ohio) shepherded legislation through the chamber.

When the Supreme Court declared in Oregon v. Mitchell (1970) that Congress could set the voting age for federal but not for state and local elections, it became necessary to pass a constitutional amendment to provide a uniform national voting age to ensure youth suffrage rights at all levels. The passage and ratification of the 26th Amendment the next year was a bipartisan effort to do just that.

Today, remembering this history of a bipartisan movement to achieve youth voting rights is important. Decades ago, Republicans saw the importance of including young Americans in the democratic process. They recognized that GOP politicians and policies could appeal to young voters, but they also, importantly, valued the desires of young people to be heard.

Since the November midterm elections, some commentators have urged the Republican Party to return to this stance, avoiding the culture wars and crafting an agenda that addresses the 21st-century problems that disproportionately affect young people, from gun violence to climate change. As some balk at this suggestion, it’s worth remembering that the 26th Amendment was a bipartisan achievement at a time when Republicans and Democrats alike valued and respected the promise and potential of young Americans. It’s a tradition worth upholding.

