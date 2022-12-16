Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A horrifying act of violence has inspired an outpouring of white supremacist fear-mongering in West Fargo, N.D. A deeply troubled 23-year-old Liberian man knifed to death a 14-year-old girl in what police called a random attack. The man had been identified with “unspecified psychosis” days before, according to a local news report. In October he was sentenced to life in prison.

For racists, the murder presented an opportunity. One man tried to convince the girl’s father that the killing was an anti-white attack. All the while, a white supremacy group spread fliers and posters warning Fargo residents that the town’s Liberian community was out to “replace” them— spreading the racist “replacement theory” that has been amplified by national figures, including Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson.

This theory, which imagines immigrants of color arriving en masse to replace Whites, has found purchase in this 88 percent-White town that has also become home to a community of Liberian immigrants. Many arrived on specialized visas, and Congress has since granted them permanent residency. Many thousands of Liberian refugees fled their war-torn county for the United States, beginning in 1989. The context of their migration is important to understand because it shows how the United States has played an outsized role in Liberia’s history and development. No other African nationals can make such a clear claim to their American ties. And despite fallback narratives that blame the horrors in their country on internal “tribal” conflict, the reality is that the United States has always had a strong hand in the flow of people, ideas and even violence in Liberia.

The arc of the relationship starts in the late 1700s with a budding U.S. political movement led by Thomas Jefferson. It held that people of African descent didn’t belong in America and should be removed “back” to Africa. By 1820, the U.S. Congress provided funds to help facilitate that removal.

Harriet Beecher Stowe popularized the idea in what became one of the best-selling novels of all time, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.” In it, her heroic characters made dramatic escapes from slavery and bounty hunters, and then set sail to the promised land of Liberia, which she called “a refuge in Africa” provided by “the providence of God.”

The idea had traction because the United States was growing increasingly unsafe for free Black people, especially after the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 made kidnapping a widespread threat. Those wishing to leave were financed by the American Colonization Society, which raised money for transportation, food supplies and construction materials for building schools, government offices and other structures in the African colony.

The society recruited some of the country’s most accomplished Black people for Liberia. They had exceptional leadership skills. Some were journalists, entrepreneurs and tradesmen whose ambitions had been strangled by racism.

Once in Liberia, these leaders struggled against the colonization society’s racist White agents and became strong Africanists and Pan-Africanists. Among them was John Brown Russwurm, who was the first Black graduate of Bowdoin College and editor of the first African American newspaper, Freedom’s Journal. Before departing the United States, he helped build “a powerful and united black political force” that had helped launch the “Negro Convention Movement.”

He and others staked their future on peace with the local people. They found common cause in trade relations, and especially in ending a still thriving slave trade that put them all at risk of capture.

Russwurm and others, including Hilary Teage (also spelled Teague), inspired a generation of leaders to see Liberia as a hub of African-run commerce, capitalizing on bountiful commodities plucked from the country’s vast forest belt and coastal waters. But those aspirations fizzled with the turn of the century and the global explosion of plantation capitalism. American industrialists looked at Liberia’s land for its money-making potential.

Their model for resource extraction was the United Fruit Company, which operated plantations in Latin America based on the racist idea that developing countries contained vast pools of Black and other non-White people who could be pressed into “forced labor” — which was acceptable to the League of Nations, as long as it didn’t devolve into slavery.

This was the mold in which Harvey Firestone Sr. envisioned a million-acre rubber tree plantation in Liberia. The U.S. State Department pressured Liberia to take a multimillion-dollar loan so Firestone would bear none of the risk in what historian Gregg Mitman has called “a devil’s bargain.”

This is how a tiny West African nation ended up servicing the debt for a giant, Ohio-based corporation, while pocketing almost none of the profits. When World War II began, Firestone rubber production became a strategic imperative — for the tires on which all war machines ran. Its workers in Liberia were used in malaria-related drug experiments and local women were sexually exploited to service U.S. soldiers stationed there to protect the rubber. The country itself became a staging ground for the Allied invasion of North Africa and Italy.

Foreign interests, aid and loans expanded after the war with the discovery of diamonds and vast fields of iron ore — used mainly for steel. Later came industrial demand for Liberian palm oil as a staple ingredient in processed foods. Open-cast pits, mining, logging and plantations destroyed ecosystems and dumped millions of tons of toxic waste into waterways.

Liberian leaders profited off the society that had evolved. Trapped in debt, they resisted reforms that would have granted rural people rights to their lands. They even mimicked what the United States had modeled, asserting plantation-style farming in ways that uprooted local customs. Enormous inequities were obvious in the opulent lifestyles enjoyed by elites, while regular people became beholden to price controls on staples like rice.

In 1979, when the president, William Tolbert, tried to raise the price of rice, the country was ready to explode. And a year later it did. He was disemboweled during a military coup. For the next 10 years, military dictator Samuel Doe ran the country with U.S. military aid meant to help him maintain control.

Ten years after leading the coup, Doe was tortured and killed. Then battles between militarized factions destroyed everything. Eventually, the Boston-educated future-war-criminal Charles Taylor emerged the victor over a country that had completely collapsed. By the time he was finished, a quarter-million people in Liberia had been massacred — about 10 percent of the population.

Traders in arms and diamonds are the more well-known winners in the fall of Liberia and conflict in the region, dramatized by the Hollywood blockbuster “Blood Diamond,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. But the bigger historical winners were industrialists who made their fortunes with no intention of playing a fair game with Black leaders they deemed inferior.

Even though the whole idea of Liberia was to establish a racism-free homeland for the descendants of the transatlantic slave trade, racism continued to strangle Liberia’s ambitions.

Fast forward to today and at least 250,000 Liberians and people of Liberian descent live in the United States. They include NFL superstar Alvin Kamara; U.S. soccer star Timothy Weah, son of soccer legend and Liberia’s president George, Weah; journalist Helene Cooper; Grammy winner India Arie; first Black mayor of Helena, Mont., Wilmot Collins; and comedian Retta Sirleaf, who played Donna Meagle in the hit TV show “Parks and Recreation” and is niece of former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Liberians in West Fargo are more than a small community of Africans trying to dodge racism. They are deeply woven into American history.

Washington Post reporter Danielle Paquette, who for a time wrote about Liberia as the paper’s West Africa bureau chief and who visited West Fargo to investigate white supremacy activities there, said the threat remains real. “These groups doing these things, they’re still on podcasts and gab chats campaigning.” They’re keeping alive the worst of our shared history.

As for West Fargo’s Liberians, she said. “They’re unnerved by this, but they’re not going anywhere.”

