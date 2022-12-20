Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Earlier this month, acting on the recommendation of President Biden, the Democratic National Committee’s rules subcommittee approved a proposal to make South Carolina the first presidential nomination contest in the country. Under the plan, South Carolina would hold its primary on Feb. 3, 2024, followed three days later by Nevada and New Hampshire. Primaries in Georgia and Michigan would occur later in February, before a large group of states holds contests in early March.

If the proposal is approved by the full DNC, it would be a historic change in the waquiet Democrats pick presidents — one that will almost certainly alter the race for the White House. Not only would South Carolina be elevated from the first southern primary to the first in the nation, but Iowa — previously the first contest in the nation, holding its caucuses before New Hampshire — would be entirely absent from the group of early states.

This new schedule will upend 50 years of tradition, in which the Iowa caucuses kicked off the Democratic presidential primary season. Iowa began holding the first contest after the tumultuous Democratic National Convention in Chicago in 1968. But in recent years, shifts across the country have made Democrats rethink the wisdom of putting Iowa first. South Carolina’s racial diversity, ideological moderation and predictive ability — the winner of its primary typically becomes the party’s presidential nominee — prompted Democrats to consider giving the state the first spot on the calendar. However, Republicans also deserve credit for making the South Carolina primary what it is today.

Advertisement

Iowa first came to the forefront following the 1968 Democratic National Convention — an event remembered for antiwar protests outside of the convention hall that quickly devolved into violence at the hands of overzealous law enforcement. In the months before the convention, 14 states held primaries, and in those contests, Minnesota Sen. Eugene McCarthy won roughly 40 percent of the popular vote, largely because of his stance against the Vietnam War. New York Sen. Robert Kennedy, who joined the primary late and also ran against the war, came in second place, winning just over 30 percent of the vote total.

Despite the results of the popular vote, Vice President Hubert Humphrey, who was linked to the unpopular war, secured the party’s presidential nomination. Back then, the Democratic nominee was officially chosen by convention delegates, who tended to be older White men — usually party insiders and union officials who, in 1968, supported the Vietnam War in far greater numbers than the American public at large.

Young staffers from McCarthy’s antiwar campaign sought to prevent something similar from happening in the future. As all eyes were on the antiwar protests outside the hall, McCarthy staffers advanced a rules change to democratize the party’s selection of delegates in the future — with the aim of having future convention delegates look more like the American public that opposed the war.

Advertisement

Another result of this rules change was the creation of the current system of binding primaries and caucuses held in every state in the nation. Under this system, voters participate in primaries and caucuses to select delegates pledged to a presidential candidate, and as a result, the party’s nominee is known before the convention. Primaries existed before 1972, but they were never the determining factor in who won the nomination. As part of this change, state legislatures and parties were given considerable freedom to choose when to hold primaries or caucuses.

Recognizing the opportunity provided by the new system, and knowing the time it takes to complete caucuses, Iowa scheduled its 1972 caucus to be the first Democratic contest. Republicans followed suit in 1976, shifting power from party bosses to rank-and-file voters and elevating the importance of Iowa in both major parties.

Republican leaders in South Carolina also jockeyed for a prime spot in the primary calendar. In 1979, Palmetto State Republicans proposed hosting the first southern presidential primary to help increase the party’s competitiveness there. At the time, there were just 16 Republicans in the 120-member South Carolina House and only four Republicans in the 46-member state senate. Though ideologically conservative, many southern voters continued to have strong ties to the Democratic Party, which had been the party of segregation and slavery in the South. Yet in the wake of the national Democratic Party leading the passage of federal civil rights and voting rights legislation in the 1960s, Republicans saw an opportunity to grow their ranks by appealing to disaffected Democrats across the South — a shift that took decades to complete.

Advertisement

The inaugural First in the South Republican primary in South Carolina in 1980 ended up being a resounding success. The contest helped propel Ronald Reagan to the Republican nomination and increase voter turnout in GOP contests in the state and region. Indeed, party building was a frequent justification for the primary, and over the next three decades, many White conservatives who had been lifelong Democrats cast ballots for Republicans like Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. And while the primary was not the main cause of the state’s Republican realignment, it facilitated the change and helped establish the well organized and politically dominant Republican Party that exists in South Carolina today.

Since 1980, the state’s Republican voters have correctly selected the eventual nominee seven times out of eight. In fact, South Carolina has the third highest predictive ability among Republican contests in the nation — which can be attributed to the state’s balanced GOP voting blocs, with a good mix of economic and social conservatives, veterans and college graduates.

For Democrats, the path to creating a presidential primary and hosting the first contest in the South was much lengthier. For example, Democratic leaders initially opposed holding a primary election in South Carolina in 1976 and advocated for a caucus system instead, in part out of concern that segregationist George Wallace would win if voters went to the polls. By the 1990s, however, the success of South Carolina’s Republican presidential primary was undeniable and, in 1992, the state’s Democrats attempted to position themselves alongside Republicans as the First in the South state. Despite support for the early primary, Georgia leaped past South Carolina to host the first primary in the South that year as its governor, Zell Miller, worked with Georgia’s state legislature to secure the coveted position. Later that decade, the DNC prevented South Carolina Democratic leaders from holding an early primary alongside the state’s GOP contest because of national rules prohibiting primaries from occurring before the first Tuesday in March. Only two states had waivers: Iowa and New Hampshire.

Advertisement

Eventually, the DNC conceded, and South Carolina Democrats held the inaugural First in the South primary in 2004. Since then, the state has played a critical role in the race for the White House, often serving as a decisive vote after mixed, and often controversial, results in Iowa and New Hampshire. In particular, the Iowa caucuses have been the subject of substantial pushback. Critics point out that the state’s Democratic voters are out of step with the party’s demographic makeup and prioritize different issues. According to 2020 exit polls, Iowa’s Democratic electorate is 91 percent White, 3 percent Black and 4 percent Latino. Further criticism poured in when Iowa’s results were delayed in 2020 due to the state’s complicated delegate math and the failure of a new vote reporting app.

South Carolina voters look more like the Democratic electorate nationwide. According to 2020 exit polls, 56 percent of the state’s Democratic primary voters were Black. And South Carolina’s Democratic voters are ideologically moderate, unlike their counterparts in Iowa and New Hampshire. In recent cycles, South Carolina has backed the party’s eventual nominee. After poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire, Joe Biden rebounded in 2020 by winning the South Carolina primary and several contests that followed. Before Biden, South Carolina Democrats picked Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

From a historic vantage point, it is nothing short of remarkable that the Democratic Party will be replacing Iowa with South Carolina. Not only did Democrats initially oppose the creation of the primary, but this move elevates the power of Black voters — in the party once known in the state and nation for slavery and Jim Crow. This is a substantial change, indeed.

GiftOutline Gift Article