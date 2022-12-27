Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Americans are struggling to make sense of rapper Ye’s — formerly known as Kanye West — most recent antisemitic diatribes. To French observers, however, his case is eerily familiar. For the past 20 years, France has grappled with how to address the popular intolerance of its very own celebrity provocateur: comedian-turned-antisemitic propagandist Dieudonné M’bala M’bala, known simply as Dieudonné.

The parallels between the two men’s antisemitism have drawn the attention of both French Jews and France’s far-right extremists. A prominent French extremist website wondered if Ye is the “American Dieudonné.”

Both men have combined classic European Christian antisemitic tropes with myths spread by Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan — Dieudonné even dubs himself the “French Farrakhan.” These include claiming falsely that Jews control society, especially the banking system and the mainstream media, and that Jews are historically responsible for the slave trade and oppress Black people today. Both men see themselves as on a mission, and the more opposition they generate the more they claim victim status, deploying rhetoric that combines a leftist appeal to the oppressed with a sly nod to classic fascist tropes.

Studying the lessons of France’s attempts to grapple with Dieudonné over the past two decades offers some clues for how to most effectively combat the bigotry Ye is spreading. Dieudonné’s enduring popularity on the internet, despite his years-long exclusion from the mainstream media, is both a testament to the agelong power of antisemitism to channel economic and cultural grievances, and a warning about celebrities’ ability to disseminate hateful views across a broad segment of society.

Dieudonné, the son of a White French mother and Black Cameroonian father, became well known in the 1990s while he performed sketch comedy with fellow comedian Elie Semoun, a Jew of North African descent. The duo gained popularity for their anti-racist comedy sketches. Dieudonné embraced left-wing political activism, running for Parliament in 1997 against the far-right anti-immigrant party, the National Front.

Then, in 2003, Dieudonné made a surprise appearance on a popular variety show, during which he denounced the “Americano-Zionist axis.” His comments earned him multiple condemnations from Jewish communal organizations and prompted the first attempts by the media and entertainment industry to distance themselves from him.

Dieudonné’s controversial performance represented the first sign of a massive and abrupt shift in his politics. He remained an activist but soon became a leading proponent of far-right ideas and antisemitism. Speculation as to why Dieudonné’s politics changed so abruptly has pointed to his inability to secure funding to make a movie about slavery, psychological problems and the idea that antisemitism gave the comedian a “raison d’etre.”

Dieudonné’s transformation unfolded against the backdrop of increasing interethnic tensions and violence in France. In 2002, the then-leader of the National Front party, Jean-Marie Le Pen, shocked the country by advancing to the runoff of the presidential election. Three years later, riots erupted on the outskirts of Paris among youths of North African and West African descent. Meanwhile, anger about the second intifada — a wave of Palestinian violence against Israelis — triggered a slew of attacks against French Jews. This also propelled many Jewish families to take their children out of public school, thereby furthering the growing misunderstanding between Jews and France’s other ethnic minorities.

Even though French law prohibits Holocaust denial, Dieudonné managed to use his comedy to assert falsely that the genocide wasn’t as bad as Jews claim, alleging that they used it to draw attention to themselves. He began associating with Holocaust deniers and spreading fringe ideas that previously had been the domain of the extreme far right.

Stunningly, in 2008, he designated Jean-Marie Le Pen as his daughter’s godfather, and invited one of the France’s most well-known Holocaust deniers to join him onstage. The next year, he ran in the European elections on the ticket of the “anti-Zionist Party,” alongside far-right ideologue and Holocaust denier Alain Soral. In the name of anti-Zionism, Dieudonné peddled anti-Jewish conspiracy theories dating back to the 19th century. In 2011, he went on Iranian television and called on Christians and Muslims to join efforts in the fight against “Zionism,” characterizing it as a “science of lies and a deep hatred of humanity,” which was “trying to sap society of its moral values.”

By the 2010s, France’s mainstream media had largely shunned him as a result of his increasingly outspoken antisemitism. And in 2014, France’s interior minister, Manuel Valls (who famously declared, “If Jews leave, France will no longer be France”) issued guidelines to mayors seeking to cancel Dieudonné’s shows. Subsequently, France’s highest administrative jurisdiction backed such bans, forcing the comedian to cancel a tour. The following year, he was ousted from the theater where he had performed for close to two decades. Dieudonné has even been convicted several times for inciting racial hatred against Jews.

These developments led the host of a French television show known for welcoming divisive figures to recently announce that he was willing to invite anyone on his show — except for Dieudonné.

But these efforts have not stopped Dieudonné from spreading hateful ideas. Although (or rather because) he is banned by mainstream media outlets and most major social media platforms, Dieudonné continues to cultivate a large following and push antisemitic ideas on Twitter, Telegram, a popular platform among right-wing extremists, and on Quenel+, a conspiracy website he created in 2014. Dieudonné has also monetized this bigotry by selling tickets and merchandise on the same site where he publishes antisemitic content. And he still attracts audiences to performances, like a recent one of more than 800 in a Grenoble wedding hall.

The comedian has claimed such receptions demonstrate a “popular response against the state propaganda that organizes censorship.” Nine years ago, Dieudonné performed in front of more than five times as many people — showing how official interventions have curtailed his reach. And yet his recent videos have received hundreds of thousands of clicks, raising questions about how to slow the reach of hateful speech in the age of digital communications.

The key to his continued popularity has been pulling together a strangely diverse fan base — one that has coalesced around antisemitism. Dieudonné’s obsession with questioning the existence of the Holocaust has made him popular with far-right extremists, while his grievance politics and claims of victimhood appeal broadly to anyone who feels disenfranchised and abandoned by politicians, including ethnic minorities. The idea that French society overstates the Holocaust to the exclusion of other crimes, such as slavery and colonialism, has found particular resonance among Black and Arab youths who believe that Jews are memorialized at the expense of others who suffered crimes against humanity.

In short, Dieudonné’s motley crew of supporters has helped popularize extreme far-right ideas and antisemitic ideology, while normalizing voting for the National Front (renamed “National Rally” in 2018) among France’s ethnic minorities. Moreover, they helped legitimize expressions of antisemitism and Holocaust denial in the name of “free speech” and “the right to laugh.”

What can the Dieudonné saga teach us about Ye? His fame will help him spread these dangerous ideas and deplatforming him — be it on social media or on music streaming platforms — won’t be enough to stop it. Even worse, deplatforming Ye may backfire, enabling the rapper to claim that efforts to silence him are evidence that he’s right and standing up to those in power. This is especially true since antisemitic ideas are gaining support among not just the White far right but also with young Black and Hispanic Americans. As in the French case, the belief that Jewish Americans have succeeded at the expense of other minority groups may drive this brand of antisemitism.

But such ideas have dangerous consequences. The antisemitic tropes that Dieudonné helped propagate have resulted in physical violence — including murders and kidnappings — against French Jews and have prompted thousands of them to emigrate. Combating this violence will require better education about the past and present dangers of anti-Jewish hatred. The similarities between Ye and Dieudonné are evidence of the way antisemitism can rapidly spread across borders in the age of social media. Only an effort that transcends national boundaries, political parties and ideological lines can successfully match the hate that bigoted celebrities are spreading before it fuels further violence.

