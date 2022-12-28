Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Over the past two years, Cuban-born composer Tania León has been on a meteoric rise. Gaining recognition after decades as a pianist, conductor and composer, she is among this year’s Kennedy Center honorees; the ceremony airs Wednesday evening on CBS. Her career spans five decades and she has worked with some of the country’s top ensembles and artists, to much acclaim. Before the Kennedy Center Honors, she received the Pulitzer Prize in Music in 2021 for “Stride.” Her career is particularly remarkable considering the gender, racial and ethnic labels she has been subjected to (and that she actively resists) in the U.S. classical music establishment.

Her music and life extend beyond U.S. borders. León’s career reveals a rich history of connections and exchanges between the United States and Cuba, especially through culture and music, that dates to colonial times. Yet, because of the U.S. embargo on Cuba, narratives of a Cuba frozen in time permeate popular culture: pastel colors, vintage cars and an impoverished island. As León’s career shows us, however, such narratives ignore the lively and continuous cultural exchanges between the two countries before and since the 1959 revolution.

Although the influence of Cuban music on U.S. jazz and mainstream popular culture may be familiar to many (think Dizzy Gillespie’s recordings with Chano Pozo, Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story” or the mid-century television series “I Love Lucy”), Cuba and the United States have engaged in classical music exchanges since the 19th century.

Amid the tumultuous backdrop of Cuban nationalists organizing rebellions against Spain in the 1850s, New Orleans native Louis Moreau Gottschalk toured the island. He gave several concerts, composed piano works inspired by Cuban dance music, encouraged Cuban musicians and composers, and wrote and premiered in Havana his first symphony, “La nuit des tropiques” (1859). Gottschalk supported the pro-independence efforts of Cuban criollos (Cuban-born descendants of Spaniards, but who were probably also descendants of Indigenous and Black populations) who were fighting against Spanish rule. He consequently encouraged Cuban composers to write music that imbued Western European forms with national idioms and sounds.

This led to the elevation of the Cuban contradanza as a salon and classical music genre, setting the foundation for later developments in Cuban dance music such as the danzón, mambo and chachachá. Gottschalk and Cuban composers Ignacio Cervantes and Manuel Saumell set Caribbean and New Orleans dance rhythms into salon piano pieces that circulated around the Caribbean and the United States as piano sheet music, entering Cuban and U.S. homes through parlors.

In the early decades of the 20th century, Cuban composers Amadeo Roldán and Alejandro García Caturla maintained ties with U.S.-based composers, including Henry Cowell, Edgar Varèse and Aaron Copland. Organizations such as the Pan-American Association of Composers and the New Music Society also facilitated these connections. Composers from the two nations exchanged letters and music scores, organized performances of each other’s music and prepared manuscripts for publication. Their shared goal was to create and promote modernist music of the Americas by developing an American style and sound that did not rely on European models.

These were also the years of the United States’ “Good Neighbor Policy,” through which President Franklin D. Roosevelt sought hemispheric unity, cooperation and trade through diplomacy rather than military force. The State Department sent U.S. composers and ensembles on Latin American tours. Most notably, Copland toured Latin America as a cultural ambassador in 1941, including a stop in Havana.

Copland asked José Ardévol, the composition professor at the Conservatorio Municipal de La Habana, to select one of his students to join Copland in Tanglewood for the 1942 Berkshire Music Festival to study with him and others. Ardévol’s student, Harold Gramatges, won the first scholarship to travel to Massachusetts. After 1942, Gramatges and Copland maintained a warm relationship.

These activities were managed through the Cuban-American Music Group, based in New York and established to facilitate the exchange of scores and scholarships for music composition studies in the United States for young Cuban composers. In 1944, Gisela Hernández attended the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins to continue her compositional studies. In 1946, Julián Orbón was selected to attend the Berkshire Music Festival, and in 1956, Carlos Fariñas also traveled to Tanglewood to attend the festival and study with Copland.

The young Cuban composers who trained with Ardévol and Copland were encouraged to explore a neoclassical approach, yet they never abandoned the inclusion of musical elements from Cuban folk and popular music.

Amid the turbulence of the 1950s, many Cuban composers also became politically active, aligning themselves with the Cuban Popular Socialist Party and eventually with Fidel Castro’s revolutionary cause. Before the U.S. embargo on all U.S.-Cuba relations, Cuban composers continued to travel to the United States to study composition in the early years of the revolution. Leo Brouwer studied at the University of Hartford’s Hartt College of Music and the Juilliard School in 1959; that same year Héctor Angulo studied at Tanglewood and then attended the Manhattan School of Music. But when the U.S. embargo on Cuba went into effect in 1962, diplomatic exchanges between the two countries ceased.

Even then, however, Cuban composers continued to foster some connections with U.S. composers and the U.S. classical music scene through “third parties” or “proxy” relations. For example, Brouwer acquired scores and recordings of works by U.S. composers at the 1961 Warsaw Autumn Music Festival in Poland and he later met Morton Feldman while both were in West Germany through a German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) scholarship. Gramatges served as Cuban ambassador to France in the early 1960s, keeping abreast of new developments in classical music in the West. Some Cuban composers who did not agree with the revolutionary regime defected and eventually settled permanently in the United States, including Orbón and Aurelio de la Vega. Meanwhile, avant-garde and experimental approaches in music composition were cultivated in both countries.

In about these same years, León was studying piano performance in Cuba. She secured a place on one of the “Freedom Flights” to leave Cuba in 1967 at age 24. The tensions between the United States and Cuba affected León’s professional and personal life, as she was unable to return to Cuba until 1979, once Castro and President Jimmy Carter agreed to allow Cubans living in the United States to return to the island to visit family. The agreement also allowed for the famous Havana Jam, a three-day music festival held in March 1979 where U.S.-based and Cuban musicians performed on the same stage in Havana.

Since the fall of the Soviet Union, several young Cuban composers have left the island to further their training and careers in music composition. Some settled in other Latin American countries or Europe — such as Keyla Orozco, Louis Aguirre and Carlos Malcolm — while others have found a place in U.S. music and academic institutions, including Ileana Pérez Velázquez.

The search for exchange and connection with counterparts across oceans and seas has been a trope of Cuban intellectuals and artists since Cubans began articulating a unique sense of Cubanness as different from Spanish customs and rule. Tania León’s career and life story is one of many in this long history of Cuban-U.S. musical exchange.

