On Jan. 8, thousands of supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the Brazilian Congress, Senate, Supreme Court building and presidential palace with eerie echoes of the Jan 6. 2021, insurrection in the United States. Among the parallels: In both cases, right-wing evangelical networks legitimized the lawless acts. In Brazil, even pastors were among the perpetrators. Reflecting the interplay of religion and politics, trespassers sang Christian worship songs as they broke windows, destroyed furniture and vandalized a rich collection of art. Several Bibles were proudly displayed by those who had no reservations about committing what many deemed a terrorist and fascist act.

The Brazilian insurrection — a violent threat against the country’s democratic institutions — has received global attention, with much reporting on the ties to its American antecedent. Yet an essential part of the story is being overlooked. The populist conservative political movements in both countries have been strengthened by major sectors of the same group: evangelical Christians.

Most evangelicals in Brazil — as in the United States — are committed to conservative theology and right-wing politics, often steeped in an interconnected Christian nationalism. Their numeric growth in Brazil consolidated an indispensable voting block and helped embolden an evangelical right wing, whose convictions were shaped considerably by U.S. evangelicals. The strong evangelical reaction against social justice and policies of inclusion in both countries reveal their shared political leanings; the Christian imagery present in the “sister insurrections” is not accidental. A century of transnational evangelical cross-pollination has seeded shared theologies, social imaginations and strategies that help explain the right-wing authoritarian impulse in Brazilian and American politics.

Protestantism entered Brazil in waves, beginning as a marginal version of Christianity in an overwhelmingly Roman Catholic country. Initially, Protestant immigrants who arrived in Brazil in the first half of the 19th century, mainly from Europe, practiced their religion without proselytizing.

But that changed in the second half of the 19th century, as foreign missionaries began to work with greater fervor in Brazil. This shift was connected, in part, to the U.S. Civil War. After defeat, thousands of American Confederate families migrated to Brazil, partially attracted by the endurance of slavery there. Adding to the work of British immigrants, Confederate colonies nurtured missionary enterprises that helped shape Brazilian evangelicalism with the customs and ideas of the American South. They founded Baptist, Presbyterian and Methodist congregations in Brazil’s South.

By the end of the 19th century, British and American missionaries had strengthened their presence in Brazil, playing a vital role in the construction and implementation of institutions that eventually sustained Brazilian evangelical ideas — publishing houses, theological seminaries, primary schools and denominational boards.

Periodicals, in particular, played a crucial role in seeding socially conservative politics and religion in Brazil. For example, as Prohibition debates raged in the United States, some of these publications demanded the death of “king alcohol” in Brazil as well. Simultaneously, Brazilian denominational publications featured anti-evolution tracts printed soon after the 1925 Scopes Trial in Tennessee. In the 1940s and 1950s, Cold War-inspired messages infused evangelical print media with anti-communist ideologies.

Meanwhile, Americans ran many Brazilian theological seminaries, sharing their evangelical theology through translated literature, while many prominent Brazilian evangelical leaders studied in seminaries in the United States.

Between the 1920s and 1960s, these publications and institutions helped draw people in, doubling the evangelical population in Brazil. Evangelicals were still a minority, but they were a growing one — and one increasingly associated with political conservatism.

So, when a U.S.-backed military coup toppled the Brazilian government in 1964, critical sectors of the evangelical media sided with the military, promoting the distorted notion that the Brazilian people needed protection from an alleged communist threat.

Between 1964 and 1985, the military dictatorship that ran Brazil boosted the evangelical movement, further strengthening it. It suppressed a liberal Catholic opposition and marginalized left-wing resistance movements within Protestant churches, while granting evangelicals radio and television licenses, which became vital tools for disseminating conservative religious and political ideologies.

By the time Brazil emerged from the dictatorship in 1986, evangelicals had sufficient numbers and visibility to form a muscular political bloc. The first elected constituent assembly featured 32 evangelical Congress members.

Over the next two decades, evangelical Christianity — and its political influence — steadily grew. By 2003, the number of evangelical members in the Brazilian legislature had grown to 51 out of 594 total seats, reflecting the evangelical growth in the general population.

And this growth has continued unabated since then. Reflecting this, by 2022, the evangelical caucus in the legislature had grown to 115 members of Congress. Although there is diversity among these elected officials, they are predominantly socially conservative. As evangelicals continued growing, the transnational connections of Brazilian evangelicalism also strengthened, facilitated by new transportation and communication technologies. Religious products inspired by U.S. evangelicals, such as books, Christian music, theological manuals and virtual theological courses, flooded the Brazilian evangelical market and helped train leaders countrywide.

Today, there are over three times as many evangelicals in Brazil as in 1980, and some projections suggest that the country will become predominantly evangelical in the next decade. The denominations that predominate share a legacy with the evangelical Christianity that has grown increasingly politically important in the United States over the same 40 years.

This has created affinities. Brazilian evangelicals often look to their U.S. counterparts for inspiration, resources and even the legitimacy of their beliefs. A new generation of Brazilian evangelicals is networking with Christian nationalists in the United States and other parts of the world. The significant evangelical participation in the crimes against democracy committed in Brazil on Jan. 8 suggests the potential dangers of this transnational religious phenomenon.

Parts of the conservative evangelical movement in Brazil, as in the United States, have demonized those who do not share their sense of morality — including persecuting liberal evangelicals — and blessed authoritarian figures who they think will bring a greater sense of purity to their world. The two insurrections almost exactly two years apart remind us that certain forms of religion, including contemporary forms of evangelicalism, can be weaponized to advance the dangerous agenda of nationalist populism. In other words, they can do the “devil’s work” while shouting: “Brazil belongs to the Lord Jesus.”

