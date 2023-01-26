Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

France is in the midst of mass marches and strikes in protest of President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne’s plan for reform of the retirement system, issued Jan. 10. The plan calls for pushing back the age of full retirement from 62 to 64 by 2030 and requiring 43 years of work and contributions.

The government justifies the reform in terms of budgetary concerns and justice. It makes exceptions for those working in particularly punishing occupations or having begun work in their teenage years, and it would align the French system more closely to those of other European countries.

However, the public response — two-thirds, when polled, have opposed the reform — is rooted in a long history of imagining a life course that includes a good old age.

Even in the Old Regime, the monarchy in place before the Revolution of 1789-99, soldiers and some officials received retirement pensions. In the second half of the 18th century there emerged a very sympathetic and secular view of old age, which historians have linked to the Enlightenment, with its focus on this world’s concerns and increased visibility of the aged in culture and society.

But the French Revolution and Napoleonic era decidedly shifted policies and attitudes about retirement and aging. At its most radical stage, the Revolution saw proposals for pensions for older peasants and others making important contributions to society.

In the rhetoric of the Revolution, which in many ways was geared toward youths, older people had an important place, as the aged served as symbols of the oppressed of the Old Regime and provided a sense of rootedness for the new one. During Revolutionary Festivals of Old Age, characteristic of the new secular culture that sought to replace religious celebrations and royal commemorations, individual elders were honored in the public squares of France.

Financial and political challenges prevented Revolutionary ideas of public pensions from coming to immediate fruition. But even as France experienced waves of revolution and counterrevolution throughout the 19th century, the notion of rewarding careers after a long period of active life cut across regimes. Despite political turbulence, the state achieved a certain permanence. Individuals began careers in one era and ended them in another — making the career, and the promise of retirement at its end, a source of strong continuity across regimes.

Take, for example, the system that emerged for magistrates, ranging from the highest ranking judges, whose social origins sometimes linked them to the old nobility, to simple justices of the peace, whose pedigree was much more popular. Under Napoleon, 1799-1814/15, they benefited from a general policy that rewarded civil servants to secure their loyalty.

Under the Bourbon Restoration, 1814/15-1830, which brought the eventually executed Louis XVI’s brothers to power as Louis XVIII and Charles X, those magistrates, as public servants, achieved a more routinized status.

Royal ordinances of 1814 and 1815 created a system that accorded retirement rights to those who were at least 60 years of age and had served at least 30 years. The amount of the pension was determined by the salary paid in the last years of service.

Parliamentary debates that led to some clarification of the system in the 1820s, including benefits for widows and children, were the occasion for exploring the advantage of a general retirement age — so as not to have to look too closely and publicly at individual cases of compromised health and ability. Theirs was a professional world that valued seniority and experience and the dignity of their fellows.

The formula of 60 years of age and 30 years of service was applied rigorously within the Ministry of Justice. Individuals submitted sometimes elaborate autobiographical accounts as well as documentary proof of time of service. They turned a stormy history of revolution, heroism and victimhood into lives of consistent activity, the subjects of bureaucratic treatment. And if the years didn’t add up to 60/30, they submitted medical documents claiming their compromised health was the result of their work.

As public servants, those magistrates pioneered a territory that more and more people would occupy. And they imagined a life of rest and reward. Some were very specific about late-life projects, writing books, serving local communities in less onerous capacities and ensuring the education and professional advancement of children and even grandchildren. They revealed physical ailments and limitations and the giving and receiving of care. What they imagined transcended the debate over details of individual lives. It constituted an idea of a good and honorable existence in the last years of life.

Even if the more well-off magistrates could live on their property and maintain their châteaux, those of lesser means could also reap a public benefit for which they had made contributions in terms of both work and funds paid into the evolving system.

That kind of benefit would be demanded by much broader populations in the late-19th and 20th centuries. There had been some resistance throughout Europe to such policies, whether from elites wedded to ideas of personal responsibility or from parties of the left and labor unions who viewed retirement pensions as deferred compensation that most workers would not live to receive.

But there followed a long history of step-by-step reforms and eventually full-blown welfare-state systems. Throughout Europe, the turn-of-the-20th century saw legislation creating more robust social welfare provisions. The post-World War II period confirmed and further developed such systems, both as compensation for having survived the horrors and insecurities of recent times and as a way of delivering on older political promises. Even the turn toward neoliberalism in the late-20th century couldn’t dismantle the welfare state, and support for the aged continued to grow.

The current Macron plan represents the latest effort to roll back gains made especially in the late-20th century.

Anticipating the demonstrations of Jan. 19 and 21, activists at the Auguste Blanqui market in the 13th Arrondissement distributed leaflets titled “La retraite c’est un droit!” — retirement is a right! — that laid out arguments against the reform, which it declared the theft of two years of freedom in good health. Though the details of its argument were limited to very recent history, the core points are deeply rooted in French thought about late life and the social contract.

Whether they know it or not, opponents of Macron’s reforms are tapping into a long tradition of an ideal life course. In a sense, everyone has become a public servant deserving of a good old age.

No one knows how long or effective the opposition will be; further labor action is called for Jan. 31. And we will only learn in the future whether public opinion will accept arguments about budgetary needs in an era of demographic aging.

But there is a long history of rewarding active life with a vision of a good old age, a vision that people taking to the streets insist need to be applied to everyone and each age cohort. Posters at the Jan. 21 march called for retirement at age 60, perhaps a negotiating point directed at the political class, but they also expressed a vision of a different life course and social order.

