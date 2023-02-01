Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Black history is under attack. By the end of 2022, eight states had passed laws restricting school curriculum around race, gender, sexuality, American history or inequality, with Florida imposing penalties of up to $10,000. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) also recently blocked the new Advanced Placement (AP) course in African American Studies, the first new course proposed by the College Board since 2014, claiming it violates the state’s “Stop WOKE Act” he signed into law last April. The College Board spent over 10 years developing the course with colleges, universities and high schools, before piloting it in 60 schools last year. But DeSantis has pointed to lessons like one on the prison abolition movement, questioning: “How is that being taught as fact?”

DeSantis, who earned a B.A. in history from Yale, reveals confusion about what a history class does. History is not merely a collection of facts. History is a practice. It is a discussion about what events get included in the historical record and why, about how historians have interpreted and debated those events, and about how approaches and ideas change over time.

But even more so, DeSantis is attempting to undermine the legitimacy of an entire field of study: African American studies, an interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary field that focuses on the contributions and experiences of African Americans. The significance of the field, which incorporates history, sociology, religion, economics, politics, psychology, literature and the arts, is that it centers on both theory and the fight for racial equality.

The late historian Manning Marable argued that Black Studies embodies three primary tasks: description, or the documentation of the actual experiences of Black people; correction, or the tackling of mythologies and stereotypes that shape the Black experience; and prescription, which involves using education to develop models to effect change. The desire to use education to make change in society is unsurprising. African American studies was developed as a result of student protests in the 1960s and 1970s that demanded a more accurate and relevant curriculum in K-12 and higher ed, among other ultimatums.

The Black Studies Movement first appeared at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) like Fisk University in 1964, as historian Ibram H. Rogers has documented. Up until this movement, history books had advanced a white supremacist agenda, presenting Black Americans as unfit to participate in society, let alone lead. Black students campaigned for curriculum that disproved this mythology, including classes taught by Black teachers and professors. Through groups like the Black Student Union, the student movement focused on campus activism, curriculum, recruiting Black leadership and instilling Black pride.

At the University of Miami, a group known as United Black Students (UBS) held sit-ins to demand the recruitment of Black students, Black professors, Black coaches and “the inclusion of the curriculum of certain Black-oriented courses.” Black student-athletes were significant to the Black student movement protests, which they led on 37 campuses in 1967 and 1968.

Indeed, the burgeoning field of African American studies helped Black athletes understand the importance of student activism, motivating college students like Tommie Smith and John Carlos to take action at the 1968 Olympics. Smith and Carlos joined the Olympic Project for Human Rights, which was founded on their San José State campus by Dr. Harry Edwards and others. Edwards, the first sociologist to formally study and teach the intersections of race, sport and society, was a former Black athlete who used his experience and multidisciplinary scholarship to encourage activism within and beyond athletics. Consequently, at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, Smith and Carlos — upon winning the gold and bronze medals, respectively, in the men’s 200-meter dash — famously raised their fists in salute to Black power on the awards podium as “The Star-Spangled Banner” began. Steep consequences soon followed, as the track stars were ordered to leave Mexico City and suspended from the U.S. track team.

These actions lent support to a five-months-long strike at San Francisco State College that then led to the creation of the first department of African American Studies in the country.

The University of Miami, San José State and San Francisco State College demonstrated that the struggle had moved from HBCUs to include predominantly White institutions (PWIs). Scholar Noliwe Rooks has shown how the movement included White and Latino students, who also recognized the limitations inherent in a Eurocentric curriculum. Black scholars like W.E.B. Du Bois had been raising such concerns for more than a half-century. The result of this multiracial student activism was the funding of Black Studies programs and departments. Within the next five years, over 1,000 junior colleges and four-year institutions established Black Studies programs and departments.

Perhaps this is what makes DeSantis’s recent decision most newsworthy. It is easy to assume he does not understand what Black history is. But as someone who has studied history, it is also possible that he is aware of, and his decision is motivated by, what African American studies does. The political quest for racial equality has long been intertwined with what is being taught in schools. Black Studies is rooted in political activism and has endured in the face of suppression and violence.

Black students faced expulsion and death threats as they sought to reshape higher ed. But, to suggest Black studies has a “political agenda” — read left — is to muddy what the Greeks originally meant by “politics.” Politics is about decision-making; politics is about power. The “agenda” of Black Studies from its birth was to remind students they deserved a space at the table: in the textbooks, on school boards and in positions of power in higher education.

The Black Studies Movement showed an entire generation the power in questioning U.S. institutions’ values and authority, especially in service to a White status quo. Through his decision, DeSantis reveals what he most opposes: not Black history, but Black Power, the ability through education and protest to challenge the dominant narrative and the state. The real magnitude of African American studies is that it welcomes all to the fight.

