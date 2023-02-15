Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the 2024 Republican primary kicks off, candidates and potential candidates sense an opening on an issue that has long favored Democrats: schools and education. No one epitomizes this more than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight While the laws he has signed restricting the teaching of race and topics related to gender identity have drawn the most attention, another recent move indicates that there is a real risk of Republicans overreaching as they lean into such issues.

DeSantis has targeted the New College of Florida — a small, public liberal arts school that, according to its website, invites students to join a “community of free thinkers, risk takers, and trailblazers” — for an ideological “hostile takeover.” He packed the board of trustees with allies, one of whom, activist Christopher Rufo, proclaimed that the plan was to convert the honors college into “a public version of Hillsdale” — a private conservative college that stands as the antithesis to what New College of Florida offers its student body. In their first meeting, the new trustees voted to end the college’s contract with its president, Patricia Okker, a veteran educator who had only been on the job for 19 months.

This echoes the situation at the University of Missouri in 1849, when new board members replaced its president to advance a political agenda. And that history indicates that politicians interfering with college leadership to advance a divisive agenda can produce a backlash if the new leadership is out of step with the public.

In 1839, an act of the Missouri General Assembly established Missouri State College, the first public university to be founded west of the Mississippi River. It represented the fruition of a decade-long effort by Missourians who wanted local, state-supported higher education that conformed to the standards of classic liberal arts colleges in the more established eastern portion of the United States. The efforts by James Sidney Rollins, a freshly elected 27-year-old Whig representative in the General Assembly, to establish the public college and then have it built in Columbia, Mo., earned him the appellation the “Father of the University of Missouri.”

When the original board of curators met to begin creating the college, they considered a number of college presidents and administrators to head their new institution, some of stature and others with personal connections to members of the board. After a couple of failed recruiting attempts, the board hired John Hiram Lathrop, a professor from Hamilton College in New York. Lathrop had been involved in a dustup with the New York state legislature concerning an abolitionist petition that had circulated around Hamilton’s campus, and he was hoping to leave the political turmoil behind. Lathrop arrived in Columbia and immediately began charting out a plan to re-create a traditional classical education program in the American west.

Lathrop enjoyed nearly a full decade of unrestrained leadership over the college, with his largest concerns being boosting enrollment and overcoming the persistently tight purse strings of the Democratic-controlled Missouri General Assembly (two concerns — enrollment numbers and funding — that constantly plague public universities even today).

Yet, by the late 1840s, land grabs by the United States — the annexation of Texas (1845), settling the dispute with the British over Oregon (1846) and the Mexican Cession, which took the northern part of Mexico as the spoils of victory after the Mexican-American War (1848) — had reignited the politics surrounding the expansion of slavery in U.S.-controlled territories. In Missouri, this tension first manifested itself in an effort by proslavery forces led by Democratic state senator Claiborne Fox Jackson to oust longtime Sen. Thomas Hart Benton (D-Mo.), who had avoided taking a firm stance on the expansion of slavery into the territories.

While his airtight clique chipped away at Benton’s reputation, Jackson turned his sights on the state’s institution of higher learning, believing that Lathrop harbored a “coincidence of feeling” with Benton on the subject of slavery. He sponsored a bill that would enlarge the board of curators, which would give proslavery Democrats the ability to reshape the state college in their own vision — one that explicitly promoted proslavery ideology. After Jackson’s bill passed, the new board forced Lathrop to resign and replaced him with James Shannon, an ardently proslavery minister of the Church of Christ and the president of Bacon College in Kentucky. Shannon had recently had a falling out with his spiritual mentor, Alexander Campbell, who described him as “wedded to the political school of John C. Calhoun, and would have suffered death rather than abandon his creed.”

Shannon proved to be the opposite of Lathrop — exactly as Jackson had hoped. During the first half of the 1850s, he traveled around the state delivering staunchly proslavery orations garnering attention for his effective, animated style of speaking.

As political violence began to erupt across the border in the Kansas territory over whether Missouri’s neighbor would be a slave or free state, it prompted a group of anxious proslavery Missourians to hold the Lexington Conference to plot a collective response to the situation. They chose Shannon to deliver the keynote address, in which he went through his usual biblical justification for slavery before closing out with a call for secession from the United States.

Shannon had gone too far. Missourians from across the state wrote to their legislators asking for something to be done about the firebrand university president. Constituents implored Rollins, the titular father of the university, to oust Shannon to prevent the state’s university from becoming “a school for nullification.” The majority in the Missouri legislature agreed with that sentiment and placed conditions on Shannon’s employment that made it impossible for him to retain the position.

Proslavery ideologues had overplayed their hand at a time when tensions in the United States were reaching a fever pitch. Everyday Missourians had no desire to support a radical position regarding the maintenance of slavery. This story illustrates how if the new board at the New College of Florida selects an administrator with explicit political goals in mind, it could backfire. New College is a public institution — unlike Hillsdale or other conservative schools like Liberty University — and citizens don’t like to see their educational institutions engaged in radical politics, nor do they want them run by people whose primary goals are political, not educational.

