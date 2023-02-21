Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Like most major cultural moments in 2023, the Super Bowl provoked political debate and division. Conservatives denounced the inclusion of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” considered to be the Black national anthem, and many on the left were disturbed to see the proselytizing “He Gets Us” ads. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Even a seemingly feel-good spot on the late NFL player Pat Tillman — which featured four members of the military who received scholarships funded by the Pat Tillman Foundation — created a Twitter firestorm. One critic noted: “No country has America’s gift for blending sport, militarism, celebrity, and consumerism into a single package.”

The NFL and the U.S. military have a longtime mutually beneficial relationship, dating back to players receiving preferential treatment for National Guard slots during the Vietnam War. Recently, when NBA owners and management supported Black Lives Matter protests, including those tied to the national anthem, some NFL owners cracked down on players, including then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The league also features regular flyovers by military jets, numerous recruiting commercials during games (noticeably absent from more white-collar sports like tennis or golf) and other links to the military. The relationship has proved lucrative for the league and beneficial to military recruiters.

Advertisement

The lionization of Tillman — the former player who gave up millions of dollars to join the military after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and died in a friendly fire incident in 2004 — has epitomized this symbiotic relationship between the NFL and the military. There is a statue to Tillman outside of the Arizona Cardinals stadium, and the league has honored him in other ways. But this representation also exposes the problem with the chummy relationship between the NFL and the military by distorting what Tillman actually believed, what he symbolizes and what his life and legacy convey about his generation of citizen soldiers and the wars they fought.

Tillman the man was not the traditional hero. The Cardinals safety marched to the beat of his own drummer and challenged existing norms. During his playing career, Tillman refused to join his teammates in prayers, maintaining that, at the minimum, he was agnostic, and probably even atheist. He never took part in the Christian symbolism that has dotted the NFL landscape before, during and after games for decades.

After the Sept. 11 attacks, Tillman felt compelled to join the Army. But it went deeper. Since graduating from college, he had taken graduate classes at Arizona State University in history and wanted to dive deeper into important philosophical questions. The military provided him a way to challenge himself beyond the gridiron and serve his country.

Advertisement

Even so, Tillman remained a nonconformist, not a blind patriot. The day he signed his enlistment papers, a master sergeant issued contradictory orders and yelled at the recruits. “Hey, you’re confusing everybody,” Tillman told him. “You’re treating us like [expletive],” despite the recruits not having officially signed up for such rough treatment yet. The sergeant and Tillman faced off, nearly coming to blows.

Tillman excelled as a soldier, becoming an Army Ranger, and eventually being deployed to Iraq in 2003. Yet, even while deployed, Tillman found the preemptive war to be a travesty. At one point, he openly and profanely questioned its legality, observing that he had signed up to fight terrorists, not to wage a personal vendetta for the president and enrich the administration’s allies. When people like Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld tried to use him to promote the war, he kept his distance.

When Tillman returned from Iraq, he turned down offers to return to the NFL, arguing he would fulfill his contract with the military. All the while, he voraciously consumed philosophy and ideas from those like antiwar activist Henry David Thoreau. He even asked a friend to set up a lunch with the prominent leftist thinker Noam Chomsky.

Advertisement

Before he could meet with Chomsky, however, the Army shipped Tillman out to Afghanistan. On April 22, 2004, while on patrol, the enemy laid an ambush. As Tillman rushed back to aid his comrades, they turned their fire on his Afghani colleague, mowing him down amid the fog of war. A shot glanced off Tillman’s body armor, leading him to pop a smoke grenade to identify himself, as well as screaming out who he was.

But the warnings were to no avail. Soon after, three bullets slammed into Tillman’s head. He died instantly, one observer noting his head “resembled a punctured balloon.” The firing finally died down and one of the other Americans beside his lifeless body screamed: “It was our guys.”

A massive coverup ensued. The military and the Bush administration refused to tell the truth. They attempted to transform Tillman into the ultimate patriotic hero — the NFL player who had forgone riches to enlist, eventually making the ultimate sacrifice amid enemy fire. They promoted him to corporal and awarded him a Silver Star and Purple Heart. They ordered his comrades not to tell Tillman’s family and the press the truth about his death — even at his funeral. On pro-administration outlets including Fox News, pundits praised his sacrifice.

Advertisement

For more than a month, the military and White House covered up the friendly fire death and formulated a glorious narrative of Tillman’s sacrifice for his country. Slowly, however, the story unraveled as journalists dug deeper and the truth emerged, to the chagrin of Rumsfeld and President George W. Bush.

Tillman’s family began speaking out. “We believe this narrative was intended to deceive the family but, more importantly, the American public,” Tillman’s brother Kevin said. “Pat’s death was clearly the result of fratricide.” Kevin Tillman labeled the whole effort a “fraud.” He said the government’s attempt to “hijack” his brother’s “virtue and his legacy is simply horrific.”

In 2007, Tillman’s mother Mary told a congressional committee: “It may not be out of a John Wayne movie, but that’s not what war is about.” She wanted Americans to see that war was “ugly, it’s bloody, it’s painful,” and politicians and military officials should not be allowed to “blow” smokescreens “in our face.”

Advertisement

Yet, despite the pleas and efforts of Tillman’s family, the military and the Bush administration — joined by the NFL — created a sanitized version of the former player as the embodiment of a patriotic hero who sacrificed for his country in pursuit of a noble cause. The story of Tillman’s actual beliefs and the reality of his death got lost, while this mythologized version of Tillman persists.

The Super Bowl tribute, which included a brief summation of Tillman’s story before introducing the men and women who benefited from the scholarship program set up to honor him continued this pattern. By including Tillman’s story in a sanitized way, the NFL exposes how it has missed — and stifled — the true message of his legacy and sacrifice, as outlined in books such as Jon Krakauer’s “Where Men Win Glory: The Odyssey of Pat Tillman.” Far from endorsing performative patriotism and uncritical lionization of the military, Tillman believed in questioning his country’s leaders, especially when they sent soldiers into harm’s way. This truth does not diminish Tillman’s sacrifice, but it does convey a very different message than the NFL’s portrayal of what good citizenship entails and provides a very different vision of how the public should approach the military and its leaders.

GiftOutline Gift Article