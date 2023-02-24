Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Five years after archaeologists discovered 95 graves in Sugar Land, Tex., during construction of a new high school, officials are still grappling with questions about how to honor the deceased and what is owed to their families and communities. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Archival records suggest that the majority of the unmarked and forgotten graves belong to Black men who had labored under the Texas convict-lease system, a regime that enabled private enterprises seeking workers to rent people from prisons. These leased men included 18-year-old Nathan Pope, identified as one of the Sugar Land victims, who was killed and buried after attempting to escape from a labor camp in 1879.

Today, Sugar Land continues to reckon with the gravesite discovery and what it reveals about the relationship between the city’s history of growth through the 19th century and the exploitation, abuse and even killing of mostly Black Texas prisoners. This history exposes that Sugar Land — the “city that sugar built” — is really the city that unfree labor built, both enslaved and leased.

After the passage of the 13th Amendment in 1865 ended slavery in the United States, White people throughout the South sought to maintain the structures of white supremacy and Black subjugation that had governed their society before Emancipation. Texas, along with most Southern states, quickly passed a set of restrictive laws known as Black Codes, which limited Black people’s autonomy in several arenas — from the type of property they could own to being required to work for a White guardian without pay if they were jobless. These codes also included laws that prohibited freedmen from using public facilities, owning firearms and being idle, which was subjectively defined by Whites. The fines levied for violating these laws were prohibitively high, increasing the likelihood of imprisonment. Slavery ended, but every effort was made to deprive Black people of freedom and to create another unfree labor pool in its place.

The Black Codes, combined with statewide initiatives to be tougher on crime, had a tangible impact. While the imprisonment of White people grew by 60 percent in Texas between 1865 and 1880, the imprisonment of Black people soared, increasing by 500 percent in the same period.

With a rapidly growing prison population, an ailing state budget and inadequate prison infrastructure, Texas joined with other southern states in turning control of their prison population over to private enterprises, or lessees, who paid the state per prisoner in exchange for their labor. This provided much needed money to help the state pay its debts, as well as cheap labor for the companies. But it also meant less oversight and nearly no standardized regulation beyond requiring lessees to feed, clothe and house prisoners in their charge. Reports generated by the Texas prison commissioners and superintendent from 1880 until the abolition of convict leasing in 1910 recognized that the state’s desire to generate revenue trumped its concerns over the inconsistent care, poor labor conditions and violent treatment of its incarcerated population.

Former Confederate Edward Cunningham — dubbed the “Sugar King of Texas” — was among the most well known of the lessees who funded the state and profited off Black prisoner labor. For Cunningham’s company, and other sugar producers like it, Black incarcerated people planted, harvested, hauled and processed sugar cane. The work was arduous, relentless and even life-threatening. Plantation owners and prison officials used racist ideas about biology — for instance, many believed Black men’s bodies were predisposed to working long hours in harsh weather with less risk of getting sick — to justify requiring 16-hour workdays and few breaks. Prisoners were often inadequately clothed, housed and fed making, them more susceptible to illness. The work was so brutal that Sugar Land earned the nickname “the hellhole on the Brazos.”

Given these working conditions, it is not surprising that at least 95 Black workers perished laboring there — victims of contagious diseases like malaria and the flu, as well as sun stroke and heart-related conditions exacerbated by hard labor. Archivists researching the gravesite helped identify remains and uncover the many causes of death related to working conditions on sugar plantations. Among those they identified were Israel Newsom, who died of heart failure; Alfred Davis, who fell victim to pneumonia; and young Nathan Pope, who was killed by guards for trying to escape.

Cunningham presided over the largest lease in the United States, giving him control of about 2,300 prisoners at its peak. At a price of $3.01 per prisoner per month, his contract with the state meant access to a labor force at a much cheaper price than wages he would have had to pay a free workforce. With prisoners at his disposal, Cunningham expanded his personal land holdings to 20,000 acres and built a mill that could process 100,000 pounds of white sugar a day. On those acres and around that mill, a company town and a Fortune 500 sugar company emerged.

Some city and state officials have tried to distance themselves from the role the convict-lease system played in the town’s development. Reginald Moore, an activist who dedicated more than two decades to increasing public awareness about the history of convict leasing in the region, documented his efforts to engage elected officials in his archives at Rice University. Many were met with reluctance or silence. In 2017, former city manager Allen Bogard remarked, “there’s not a single facility, road, nor improvement that exists today in the city of Sugar Land that can be traced back to either the convict-lease program or slavery.” Less than a year later, the graves were unearthed.

The discovery of the bodies in Sugar Land has fueled a conversation among community members, activists and researchers about how to commemorate the site, as well as whether either Sugar Land or Texas owes some form of reparations to descendants of those who perished. At the very least, many suggest there needs to be some form of commemoration — perhaps an outdoor installation like the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Ala., which solemnly marks and remembers the lynchings of thousands of Black people in the United States.

Arguments over reparations are more complicated, because of the questions tied to identifying the victims, and then figuring out who precisely deserves such reparations — their descendants or the Black community more broadly? Those advocating for such compensation argue that incarceration has a multigenerational impact. A study by scholars Dana DeHart, Cheri Shapiro and Stephanie Clone reveals that families having one member incarcerated reported physical and mental health challenges, loss of necessary income and isolation from the wider community. The incarceration of so many Black people during the era of the Black Codes therefore deeply influenced their loved ones, even as it provided the labor that laid the foundation for Sugar Land eventually to become one of the richest cities in the United States.

Sugar Land is not an anomaly, nor has the practice of benefiting from prisoners’ labor abated even more than a century after convict leasing ended. From maintaining public grounds to being included in 30 states’ emergency operation plans for disasters and emergencies, prisoners contribute in ways that are often ignored, unseen or undervalued. As the gravesite in Sugar Land teaches us, we cannot escape reckoning with the impact and presence of prisons in our society.

