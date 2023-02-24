Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In 2001, Paramount Pictures released the film “Enemy at the Gates,” an adaptation of William Craig’s 1973 groundbreaking narrative of the battle of Stalingrad, between September 1942 and the end of January 1943. In that movie, a five-month long battle for strategic victory on the Eastern Front between Adolf Hitler’s Germany and the Soviet Union of Joseph Stalin was reduced to a single storyline: a sniper’s story. Jude Law played the most famous sniper of the war, a Siberian peasant who enlisted in the Red Army, Vasiliiy Zaitsev. The movie chronicled how he inflicted hundreds of kills in a successful effort to terrorize German troops in the city and give a tangible hero to a nation in danger of losing their city and perhaps the war.

In real life, during the battle, Zaitsev was actually at the forefront of a Soviet campaign to strike terror, both physically and psychologically, into the Germans as they battled their way through Stalingrad, house by house and room by room. But, like many of the legendary stories of wartime heroism and sacrifice on the silver screen, the actual story of a duel to the death between Zaitsev and a German officer (Major Konig who ran the Wehrmacht’s sniper school in Berlin) is fabricated.

But this is not just a case of Hollywood taking a creative license to dramatize a military battle. Rather the story itself was Russian propaganda, which was repeated by Zaitsev himself in his postwar memoir that was later published in English in the 1990s. It has since become a pillar of the Stalingrad story, something that still plays a role in Russian propaganda.

In fact, just two weeks ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian military were at the city (now renamed Volgograd) to hold a high-profile photo shoot in front of a powerful and emotive commemorative statue honoring such sacrifices and stories. “The Motherland Calls!” is the largest free-standing figure in Europe, higher than New York’s Statue of Liberty. A backdrop for many major commemorative speeches in which Putin lauds the country’s sacrifice, the statue commemorates the enormous Soviet sacrifices to defend the city. Understanding this aspect of Russian mythology reminds us that since the time of the country’s civil war, which ended a century ago, its people have endured struggle, hardship and sacrifice, while being told to be wary of external enemies. Putin seeks to exploit that history.

During World War II, the Soviet Union suffered horrendous losses, more than 27 million dead and 78,000 villages, towns and cities destroyed across its European territories, including Ukraine. One city, and one battle in southern Russia, is a pillar of this historical memory still seared in the minds of Russians who lost family members during the war: Stalingrad.

The five-month-long battle witnessed unparalleled carnage: more than 1.5 million combatants killed (including more than 65,000 civilians) and a city that stretched more than 30 kilometers along the river Volga, was razed. Over the course of the battle, 2.9 million aerial bombs, artillery shells and mortar rounds were dropped on Stalingrad, destroying 95 percent of civic buildings, 110 schools and 15 hospitals. To the north, the three great industrial complexes that made up the “Factory District” — scenes of the bitterest fighting — were obliterated at a collective cost of $600 million. Such was the devastation that after their victory, Soviet authorities seriously discussed leaving the city in ruins and constructing a new one farther upriver.

Stalingrad was a turning point of the war. It showed Hitler that Stalin’s empire was simply too large and its forces too strong. Germany’s massive original invasion on June 22, 1941, — also known as Operation Barbarossa — had failed to knock out the Soviet Union in one summer’s campaign. The Axis defeat at Stalingrad the following year handed back the initiative on the Eastern Front to the Soviets, thus ensuring Hitler would lose the war.

How quickly and emphatically this loss would come was decided in the summer of 1943, at the battle of Kursk, still the largest armored confrontation in modern history. This second defeat of German forces signaled that the war’s outcome would now end in total victory for Stalin, with his Red Army not stopping until they were finally in Berlin 20 months later. Stalingrad is seen as the turning point and thus the legends that have sprung from it are sacrosanct.

But there is the war and then there is how it is remembered.

The fictitious sniper battle between Zaitsev and Konig that was recreated in “Enemy at the Gates,” is one element of a wider narrative that Russians embrace of their country’s greatest victory and bloodiest sacrifice. Zaitsev was a skilled marksman, who made his reputation as a deadly killer of Germans during the battle — numbers vary from 150 to 200 or more killed.

The Siberian never encountered an enemy officer called Major Konig, a commander of a Berlin-based sniper school. The officer played by Ed Harris and the school he supposedly traveled to Stalingrad from, didn’t exist. No German army reports at the time have him officially registered, and Zaitsev’s own account has been proved to be factually inaccurate.

But the myth emerged for a specific military purpose: during the height of the battle in that winter of 1942, when at one point Hitler’s forces had conquered almost all of the city, the defenders needed a hero to believe in. Red Army war correspondents were told to find any good news to shore up morale. Zaitsev’s status went from local, to citywide, to national and ultimately international renown. His photograph circulated to the allied press and by war’s end he was a highly decorated hero of the Soviet Union, his rifle now a showpiece in the city museum.

Likewise, for Putin, Stalingrad is the cornerstone of a policy to link the suffering and glory of the Second World War to a greater Russia. The myths and legends that sprung from the battle and endured throughout the years of the Cold War, need to be recalibrated to suit the regime’s Ukrainian storyline, of a nation reclaiming its rightful place in Europe and the wider world. Downtrodden, forsaken and attacked by the west, it will rise from its knees, according to Putin’s rhetoric, which sounds like an echo from the 1930s.

Putin’s master plan is in the balance. He has doubled down on violence and geared the country for more bloodshed from fighting in the cities and towns of Ukraine that is reminiscent of Stalingrad in 1942-43. Be prepared to witness further scenes of destruction harking back to when the world watched as the Second World War was decided in the east. What the western powers have to decide is, do they provide vital supplies to the Ukrainians, as Roosevelt and Churchill did for Stalin in the previous war? Current decision-making by the NATO powers seems to suggest they will and that history will be repeated, only this time the valued heroic defender isn’t Russian.

