Since early 2022, Elon Musk’s brain-computer interface company, Neuralink, has faced several ongoing scandals. First, animal rights organizations accused the company of performing unethical experiments on monkeys. And this month, news broke of a U.S. Department of Transportation probe into the company’s alleged use of unsanitary shipping methods when transporting brain implants from infected rhesus macaques.

Seemingly undaunted by these accusations, Musk persists in promoting his company’s Neuralink device through live events and videos in which test animals are put on display to demonstrate the technology’s effectiveness and safety. The most dramatic video features a 9-year-old macaque named Pager playing the video game Pong without a controller, using his installed brain-computer interface instead.

The Neuralink website plays down the broader implications of a brain-computer interface, instead choosing to focus on its laudable efforts to improve access for paraplegic patients. Yet the social implications of this technology are implicit in Musk’s personal promotion of it. Neuralink, with its ties to Musk and other Silicon Valley futurists, has come to represent both the utopian promise and the dystopian dangers of contemporary biotechnology.

Although at first blush this story seems only of the moment, there is a long history of equally ambitious and controversial scientists who used displays of their animal experiments to advocate for their larger worldview. As with Musk and Neuralink, their demonstrations not only illustrated particular scientific concepts but also functioned as political rhetoric.

From the very beginning of the moving image, experiments with animals were viewed as media events. From Eadweard Muybridge’s serial photographs of animal locomotion to Thomas Edison’s infamous filmed electrocution of Topsy the elephant, films of animal behavior and testing have captivated the broader public. Tapping into this fascination, scientists often filmed their experiments for colleagues, students and mass audiences. As media spectacle, animal experiments often took on new meanings that stretched well beyond examinations of animal behavior.

An early example can be found in the work of primatologist and eugenicist Robert Mearns Yerkes. Throughout the first half of the 20th century, Yerkes oversaw the creation of many animal research films in his primate laboratories, which he asserted demonstrated his laboratory’s capacity to scientifically reveal the internal psyche of different individuals, races and species. The films were dedicated to broad behavioral topics, like cooperation and motherhood, and he showed them in classrooms and conferences, often paired with his lectures, where they served as proof for his far broader claims.

For instance, Yerkes argued in a speech about the mind and personality of chimpanzees that “race” and “species” were synonymous terms, and that humans should be categorized along such lines. He concluded this speech with a film, stating: “I count upon the cinema record which you are about to see to lend reality to my subject.” Here, the actions of chimpanzees, such as how a mother held her child or how a chimp responded to an intelligence test, took on new political significance as evidence for Yerkes’ racist social project of eugenics — a field of genetics that proposed to “breed” better humans through the institutional control and sterilization of select human populations. Yerkes counted on film to be the proof the public and fellow scientists needed to adopt his ideas about using racial categorizations to fix human society.

Another prime example came in a televised 1958 Time-Life interview with the experimental psychologist John B. Calhoun. In this interview, Calhoun walked viewers through one of his enormous “rat city” experiments to demonstrate his breakthrough concept of the “behavioral sink” — a term Calhoun coined for what he described as “deviant” behavior in rats living in overcrowded conditions, which he listed as homosexuality, hypersexuality, hypermasculinity, passivity, cannibalism and a breakdown of maternal care.

In the televised interview, Calhoun expounded on the power of his rat utopias to serve as laboratories for controlling and perfecting future cities. These grand ambitions were powerfully put on display when Calhoun himself stepped into one of his rat cities, reaching down to handle individual rats and explain their behavior directly to the camera. Towering over the rodent inhabitants of his model city, Calhoun appeared as a commanding figure entirely capable of engineering his vision of social progress. The behavioral sink was used to explain a wide range of news stories throughout the following decades, including the 1967 Newark riots, and it helped stoke fears of overcrowding and urban decay.

A final example came from the famed radical behaviorist B.F. Skinner’s film of pigeons playing table tennis, which was in some ways an analogue version of Pager’s game in the Neuralink video. This is one of several films and videos produced by Skinner over his long career during the mid-20th century, in which pigeons reenacted behaviors — recognizing oneself in a mirror, innovating new tools and interpreting signs — that were typically only seen in animals with higher cognitive functions.

Films and videos like these were a part of Skinner’s frontal attack on what he titled “mentalism” — the idea that our minds operate our body from a space apart from the material world. Like a pigeon learning to perform specific behaviors to get food, Skinner argued that all human behavior was the product of an environment that either encouraged or discouraged them to act. Rather than praising some for possessing positive qualities (such as creativity, innovativeness or genius) while punishing others for negative ones (criminality, degeneracy, immorality), Skinner argued that society should undertake a massive reorganization effort to build incentives for positive behaviors and disincentives for negative ones. He expected that his films and videos of the lowly pigeon acting in seemingly human ways might suggest to viewers that human behaviors, like the pigeon’s, are determined by the material world and that, maybe, the experiments proved society’s capacity to shape human behavior the way he shaped that of his pigeons.

The scientists who conducted these animal experiments had widely different political goals. But they all used the display of their experiments as a means of pursuing these goals. Musk’s videos for Neuralink are no exception. When we watch these videos, it is important to ask ourselves not only whether the science demonstrated is valid, but also whether the social changes that such a science might lead to are desirable.

Musk has claimed that Neuralink will one day create a new type of human being, capable of “superhuman cognition” through their connection to computers, therefore transforming who we are not only as users but as a species. Paired with the image of a test animal wirelessly using a computer with its brain, he does indeed appear capable of ushering in such a new techno-social age. Yet he is not the first to claim this position with such a display of control over animals, an act that should be understood not only as a demonstration of scientific success, but also a statement of social and political aspirations.

