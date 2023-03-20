Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The 20th anniversary of the invasion of Iraq and its disastrous aftermath offers a cautionary tale of the serious costs and limits of American military, political and economic power that should guide policymakers in handling the foreign policy challenges of the present, from China’s growing assertiveness to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While much attention gets focused on the faulty intelligence and false claims that drove the decision to invade Iraq, the war also crucially involved a large-scale attempt at militarized state-building and governance, in which American policymakers relied on military and corporate actors to try to create a new post-Saddam Hussein capitalist democracy. This sociopolitical re-engineering of Iraq in the name of American national security was rooted in a long history of economically motivated military intervention by the United States, which sought to exert its power over sovereign countries through regime change, economic restructuring and sometimes even outright war.

This blurring of the civil and military spheres contributed to the disaster in Iraq, because of its presumption that the United States could export American ideas about free trade, democracy and national security to govern a complex society of 27 million people more than an ocean away.

Advertisement

Since its founding, the United States has prided itself on being a model democracy that, through its foreign policy, supports the flourishing of American-style freedom and government around the world. However, these ideals have historically coexisted with a spectrum of forceful interventions into the sovereignty of other countries, backed with American military power. From repeated invasions and occupations in Latin America to the active acquisition of imperial territories in the Philippines, Puerto Rico and multiple island countries across the Pacific in the late 19th century, American involvement beyond its borders has subjected residents to violence, dispossession and severe economic inequality.

During the 20th century, U.S. policymakers more often relied on trade and economics, buttressed with shorter-term military force — and, after the Second World War, a formidable global network of military bases — to expand an imperial sphere of influence. This vision blurred American economic, military and strategic interests to the point that they were indistinguishable.

The core of U.S. foreign policy remained essentially the same during the Cold War — as did its willingness to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries. Covert operations toppled popular leaders and left-leaning movements in Guatemala, Chile, Iran and Vietnam in the name of the fight against communism. In each case, the American government perceived the toppled targets as a threat to American interests — often conceived of in economic terms. For example, in 1954, the CIA staged a coup in Guatemala that overthrew Jacobo Arbenz, in part because the United Fruit Company saw his government as a threat to its interests — reflecting how the economic concerns of an American company could influence the United States’ understanding of its strategic interests.

Advertisement

The invasion and occupation of Iraq fit into this long pattern of violating the sovereignty of other countries to protect American interests broadly conceived. Hussein’s unwillingness to abide by the norms of the U.S.-backed post-Cold War world order, beginning with his invasion of Kuwait in 1990, led the United Nations to impose punishing U.S.-sponsored sanctions. The restrictions aimed to deprive Hussein of his biological and chemical weapon stockpiles, and to foster conditions that would remove him from power. But the sanctions failed to dislodge Hussein, instead causing immense suffering for ordinary Iraqi people. In 1998, President Bill Clinton signed a law making regime change the official policy of the U.S. government.

This history left many in the new Bush administration strongly predisposed to favor ousting Hussein long before 9/11. Their debate was more about how, rather than whether, to remove him. Sept. 11, 2001, raised the stakes, and when Hussein refused an ultimatum to cooperate with U.N. weapons inspectors, President George W. Bush chose to deploy preemptive military force.

It is perhaps surprising then that the postwar future of Iraq was the least cogent part of Bush’s plan, with Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld, in particular, insisting on a light troop footprint and no comprehensive reconstruction strategy. This served certain U.S. interests, but its failures impacted Iraq and Iraqis for years to come.

Advertisement

Because of this strategy, in many ways, the real conflict in Iraq began in May 2003, when the United States installed the Coalition Provisional Authority (CPA) government, based in a walled-off segment of Baghdad known as the Green Zone. Setting up a capital-within-a-capital inside Hussein’s own palaces, the CPA, headed by L. Paul Bremer, insulated itself from the Iraqi people whose lives and livelihoods were at stake. While Americans enjoyed clean streets, air conditioning and even Burger King, Iraqis were subject to looting, violence and a lack of basic infrastructure.

Bremer’s policies extended the American tradition of entangling economic, political and military goals, and exacerbated existing violence and instability in Iraq. An aggressive de-Baathification program emptied government ministries of educated bureaucrats, leaving them badly short-staffed. The disbanding of the Iraqi Army was another widely recognized strategic blunder, which left thousands of armed soldiers suddenly unemployed in the streets.

Bush and Bremer sought to turn Iraq into an example — an illustration of American ideological and military strength after 9/11, and a democratic capitalist model for the whole Middle East. Therefore, while the streets were still on fire in Baghdad, Bremer lifted all tariffs, taxes and duties on international trade, allowing cheap regional imports to flood in while the CPA got to work removing long-standing subsidies on basic goods and privatizing Iraq’s state-run companies for profit.

Advertisement

This was the first example of how the civil governance of Iraq, and the United States’ own economic and national security objectives were treated indistinguishably from one another — to the detriment of the Iraqi people. Prioritizing tax changes and free trade that enriched corporations and the new Iraqi political elite, while ordinary people could not access clean water, seeded the foment that would soon explode into a full-fledged insurgency.

The widespread presence of private contractors further exacerbated the situation. Contractors were integral to American war logistics and Iraqi reconstruction due to both ideological free-market zeal and the practicalities of limited staffing capacity in an all-volunteer military simultaneously deployed in Afghanistan. Contracts for training, construction and equipment were often hurriedly drawn and noncompetitive, with lucrative fixed-percentage fees built in that incentivized cost inflations and high overhead, especially for security. The Special Inspector General for Iraq Reconstruction estimated in 2012 that anywhere between $6 billion and $8 billion in U.S. funds were lost to waste, fraud and abuse over the course of the war. This massive, preventable financial hemorrhaging deprived Iraq of billions that could have gone to rebuilding infrastructure and creating jobs.

The lack of infrastructure, security and jobs set conditions of dysfunction that would undergird Iraqi politics, most notably with the rise of ISIS. While the United States “succeeded” in regime change, and formally handed power to the ostensibly independent Iraqi government after elections in 2005, it could not ultimately nurture a stable state and economy free of terrorism or insurgency. Despite the commitment of over $60 billion in taxpayer funds to reconstruction alone, and trillions to the war effort overall, Iraq remains fractured and vulnerable to violence.

Advertisement

This history exposes that there are real limits to what the United States can achieve through military power. The primary military objective for the Iraq War — conquering Hussein and his forces — only took a few weeks and was an unambiguous success. But setting up and then sponsoring a new Iraqi regime, one based on American values and policies like capitalism and free trade, proved much more difficult.

That the Iraqi government could neither equitably manage the country’s deep sectarian divides nor provide quality of life for its citizens was fundamentally a political problem — but it was treated, and funded as, a primarily military project. The United States poured billions of dollars into war, reconstruction and military aid, but Iraq could not be remade from whole cloth, and the United States could neither buy nor force the creation of the regional power it desired. Political instability and human tragedy continue to haunt Iraq decades later.

Governance, state-building and the sustenance of democracy are complex political tasks — including within the United States. The long-term fallout of the Iraq War suggests that the promotion of peace and stability cannot be reduced to discrete military objectives, nor can the United States impose its own economic values or interests upon another country without blowback. With the costs of intervention so high in blood and treasure, more acceptance and understanding of what the United States can’t achieve through military might — as well as what it can — would lead to a more realistic and achievable foreign policy.

GiftOutline Gift Article