Over the past year, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has created a refugee crisis with nearly 8 million Ukrainian refugees in Europe. Many are young children or university-age students who have sought to continue their education while living in a foreign country. In the United States — which has more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees — and in Europe, numerous universities and colleges have created refugee scholar programs to fund the research and education of displaced professors and students. But what does access to education mean for refugees?

The Ukraine crisis is not the first time students, educators and aid workers have confronted this question. Another refugee crisis at the end of the First World War inspired the creation of the first refugee student aid groups and international refugee agencies, most notably the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which continues to protect and assist refugees today.

Both then and now, many of the refugee students came from Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union because of political instability in the region. Despite logistical difficulties, funding challenges and cultural differences, students found a sense of stability through education. The benefits were also lasting: Expanding access to education provided a way out of refugee crises and sometimes even a path to citizenship. While not all Ukrainian refugees are seeking to permanently resettle in their host nations, past experiences illustrate the power of education as a resource for refugees. They also demonstrate the importance of cooperation among educational institutions, aid groups and national and international institutions.

World War I created an overwhelming humanitarian crisis in Eastern Europe that attracted global attention. Not only had the conflict disturbed civilian life and wrought physical destruction, the breakdown of the Russian and Ottoman empires engendered further political instability, regional conflict and food shortages. The war and its aftermath also disrupted the education of thousands of students who struggled to resume their studies.

To address these crises, the World Student Christian Federation, under the umbrella of the YMCA, founded the first international organization for refugee students in 1920. The group, which later became the World University Service (WUS), established national offices throughout Europe and provided material aid to students, such as clothing, books and food. Like the refugee scholar initiatives that we see today, these organizations also coordinated student migration to western nations.

Such humanitarian efforts required creative financial solutions to provide the scope of aid that the WUS desired for students. The organization went from being primarily donation-based to an intricate system of government-subsidized local branches. This change increased the involvement of individual nation-states and signaled an official financial and social investment in the refugee student cause. The restructuring came at an apt moment, as the rise of totalitarian governments in the 1930s and the outbreak of the Second World War soon endangered the education of many Europeans, most famously Jewish students and intellectuals.

Indeed, by 1945, Europe faced the largest refugee crisis in its history, with millions of displaced people, including students, trying to start anew or find their way back home. With a strong infrastructure that survived the war, the WUS led postwar collaborations with humanitarian groups and international refugee agencies and put student aid at the forefront of the crisis.

The global Cold War intensified the political stakes when refugees sought to flee Eastern Europe. A watershed moment came in Hungary in 1956. During the last months of the year, Hungarian university students organized meetings and protested Soviet control of the economy, politics and daily life in their country. Their grievances also included a repudiation of the Soviet military presence in Hungary. On Oct. 23, about 200,000 students, workers and reform-minded citizens marched through Budapest, the beginning of the armed uprising known as the Hungarian Revolution. After the Soviet military crackdown, thousands of Hungarian students fled first to neighboring countries such as Austria and later to Western Europe, Australia and North America.

The Hungarian Revolution was another major test for the WUS. While the United Nations supported the general refugee population, and worked with individual nations to coordinate relocation, refugee students received day-to-day support from the WUS and other student organizations. Within months of arriving in France, for example, which had an established history of hosting foreign students, universities had accepted hundreds of Hungarian refugees. Those with adequate language skills were quickly integrated into the appropriate degree programs, while others attended intensive language training courses in preparation for the following school year.

Certainly, the process was imperfect. Many struggled to master a new language or make sufficient progress in their field of study. Some students changed majors or abandoned their studies. Yet Hungarian refugees in France received immense moral and financial support from the WUS. Aid workers formed close relationships with the students and helped the Hungarians secure scholarships and housing, despite setbacks or failures in their education. Some students even went on to solicit funding for numerous programs, obtaining masters and doctoral degrees. This experience with the Hungarian refugees paved the way for organizations like the WUS to manage future student refugee crises and create networks of long-term assistance for students.

Although helpful, these support systems can reinforce enduring prejudices. They have long benefited White student refugees over those from the Middle East and Africa. More than 6 million refugees have fled Syria since 2011, and it remains one of the most significant refugee crises in our history — especially since the recent earthquakes there and in neighboring Turkey.

In 2015, at the peak of Syrian refugee migration to Europe, the Institute of International Education estimated that there were 100,000 Syrian student refugees. Despite the development of some higher education models for refugee students in Europe, widespread opposition to those fleeing has hindered the creation of basic refugee services, let alone education. Many Europeans worry about refugees who are not White threatening their way of life or becoming a burden. In contrast, Ukrainian, Hungarian and other Eastern European refugees have historically been welcomed with greater sympathy and support. Those who are White and European have been viewed as less threatening with more potential to assimilate.

This is why equity matters in the distribution of educational resources, especially to groups that are already extremely socially and economically disadvantaged. So long as refugee crises continue, all displaced students deserve access to education and organizations that can offer long-term support.

