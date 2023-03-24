Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former Rep. Patricia Schroeder (D-Colo.), who represented Denver in Congress from 1973 to 1997, died March 13 from a stroke at the age of 82. Her congressional career was defined by efforts to advance peace, gender equality and economic justice. Many obituaries have lauded her as a “feminist pioneer” and highlighted aspects of her legacy, including her historic presidential run during the 1988 election and iconoclastic wit.

Examining Schroeder’s experiences and record illuminates how much has changed for American women in the past half century — as well as how much work remains to be done. In particular, her career drives home the importance of electing women who bring their lived experiences to public office to inform policymaking. As we commemorate Women’s History Month and Schroeder’s life, her career teaches us that the fight for legislation that helps working families and mothers of young children goes on.

Schroeder came to Congress in 1973 as a 32-year-old mother of two young children whose entire career had been shaped up until that point by motherhood — first by being barred from career advancement because she might one day become a mother, followed by the reality of trying to work with young children. The discrimination began as one of only 19 women in her first-year law class at Harvard in 1961. She recalled that the dean of the law school summoned all the first-year women to his house for a gathering. He demanded that, one-by-one, they sufficiently justify why they — as presumed future wives and mothers — deserved to be there. It is no wonder that only three-quarters of the women in her class graduated.

After earning her law degree, Schroeder moved with her husband and Harvard classmate, Jim, to Denver. While he quickly found work as an attorney in private practice, she, like many other women and people of color, found that the federal government’s hiring policies provided opportunities not available in the private sector. As a young lawyer, she worked for the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

However, when Schroeder gave birth to her son Scott, and a few years later to her daughter Jamie, the NLRB would not allow her to transition to part-time work, so she pursued teaching as a more flexible option to accommodate her role as primary caregiver. Teaching at Regis College and the University of Colorado Denver also enabled her to carry out legal work for organizations such as Planned Parenthood of Colorado. These experiences shaped her future political career.

In 1972, Schroeder ran a grass-roots campaign for Congress, first in a primary against a centrist Democrat who had the backing of the party establishment. When she won the primary in a surprising upset, one Rocky Mountain News journalist marveled, “she’s the kind of blithe spirit that proves a woman can have her marriage and career, too, and not come on like a Lib while doing it.”

Everyone — including Schroeder — figured her run would be quixotic, so her goal was to publicize liberal issues, such as opposition to the Vietnam War and economic justice for migrant workers and the poor. At campaign events, she fielded questions about how she could run for office as a mother. Meanwhile, her Republican opponent’s campaign featured cheerleading “Mike’s girls,” illustrating the superficial role in politics that women often played in this period.

When Schroeder surprisingly won the election, the local press predictably featured her at home doing dishes and tending to children. But over the years, she deftly used the national platform her shocking victory afforded her to challenge sexism, militarism, corruption and injustice.

One of Schroeder’s legislative priorities was expanding opportunities for part-time and flexible work, so that a broader cross-section of people could participate in professional labor. She had her own experience in mind, but she was also concerned about elderly workers, disabled workers and single heads of household, all of whom would benefit from part-time or flexible schedules. She and other feminist lawmakers, including Rep. Yvonne Burke (D-Calif.), repeatedly pushed their colleagues to recognize the needs of these workers. Finally, in 1978, they passed legislation creating a temporary “flextime” trial program covering federal jobs, which they hoped would serve as a model for the private sector. By 1985, their efforts became permanent law.

Schroeder and other feminist congresswomen also fought for legal protection for aging and “displaced homemakers”: wives and mothers who had contributed their unpaid but valuable labor to households, only to find themselves suffering from economic precarity after a divorce or death of a spouse. Their efforts produced results in the 1980s as retirement benefits were extended to ex-spouses of members of the Foreign Service (1980), military (1982), civil service (1984) and judiciary (1985).

The related issue of child care was close to Schroeder’s heart. A year before she was elected, President Richard M. Nixon, citing “family weakening” implications, had vetoed a feminist-backed bill that would have provided federal subsidies for families to better afford high-quality, local child care options. Schroeder spent her entire congressional career arguing for and trying to pass similar legislation to mitigate sexism and poverty.

In 1985, she introduced legislation to provide unpaid leave for employees with serious medical conditions or family care obligations. It included 26 weeks of disability leave and 18 weeks of parental leave. But Schroeder confronted fierce resistance from businesses that feared threats to their profits and a powerful anti-feminist political right that opposed expanding women’s role beyond the home.

Demonstrating her legislative skill, perseverance and willingness to compromise to advance society in the right direction, Schroeder’s Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) was signed by President Bill Clinton in 1993. The law provided up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave to employees with serious medical conditions or family care obligations. Workers also could not be fired for taking leave.

It was a massive accomplishment, one that Schroeder envisioned as only a first step toward more comprehensive policies to support workplace equality, caretaking and maternity leave. Yet, reflecting how difficult it has been to make advancement in this area, today only 56 percent of U.S. workers are covered by FMLA benefits, leaving many low-wage workers — a group that disproportionately includes people of color — ineligible.

After a quarter century of building a record as an effective legislator and witty spokesperson for feminist and liberal issues, Schroeder chose to leave the House of Representatives in 1997 at the age of 55. She had never wanted to be a lifelong member of Congress and feared that she would become complacent if she stayed longer. She also faced increasingly virulent opposition from House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) and his growing right-wing Republican constituency. After 12 years leading the Association of American Publishers, she retired in Florida — but she stayed actively engaged in politics until the end of her life.

The lack of progress in the area of family leave in the last three decades infuriated Schroeder. The United States remains far behind other high-income countries in these areas, and when I interviewed her six weeks before her death, she told me that she refused to go to Washington to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the FMLA because it was such an insufficient version of her initial vision.

Even in her final months, Schroeder was not content to accept the status quo, and truly honoring her legacy means continuing her fight. President Biden’s ambitious child care plan has stalled in Congress, and Republican senators have derided the president’s recent proposal to require computer chip manufacturers to provide child care as “woke.”

There is still hope. A bipartisan working group in the House is looking into the issue of child care. And while a group of Democratic congressmen led by Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) have launched a “Dads Caucus” to support these efforts, mothers in Congress are once again leading the fight.

Schroeder supported individual choices, but her feminist vision rested on efforts to solve structural inequities. This Women’s History Month, let us truly honor Schroeder’s legacy not just by remembering her oft-repeated one-liners (“I have a brain and a uterus and I use both”) but also by working to make her vision of equity a reality.

