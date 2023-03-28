Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s war on “wokeism,” often minimized as a culture war or taking on the establishment to build his conservative brand, is actually a war on the marginalized. Sensing that they don’t have the power to fight back, he tramples the Constitution, state law or whatever gets in his way. The targeting is clear. DeSantis’s own attorney defined “woke” as “the belief there are systemic injustices in American society and the need to address them.”

By denying the existence of systemic injustice, DeSantis is placing himself in a long, sordid Florida history that has targeted the civil rights of African Americans in the Sunshine State. It is a history scarred by lynching, rigged trials, massive disfranchisement, instilling fear and showcasing the systemic assault on the rule of law.

We don’t have to go as far back as slavery to detail the degradation. Just a little over 100 years ago, in 1920, after the “war to make the world safe for democracy,” Florida branches of the NAACP and other organizations set out to help the democracy that soldiers had fought and died for in World War I become realized. The 19th Amendment had just been passed and the NAACP launched a major voter registration drive aimed at African American women.

Ocoee, a few miles from Orlando, became the testing ground for the theory that Black women were included as beneficiaries of the new constitutional amendment. On Election Day, despite a recent massive show of force by the Ku Klux Klan, Black people lined up to vote in Ocoee. That act of citizenship was met with widespread violence, intimidation at the polls, lynchings and the burning of African Americans’ homes, businesses and churches.

The white domestic terrorism removed virtually all Black people from the town for the next 50 years. And, despite the carnage, the perpetrators faced no consequences.

Such anti-Black violence was not an aberration for Florida. Indeed, the state had the highest number of lynchings of African Americans per capita.

The lynching of Claude Neal in 1934 was gruesome even by the standards of the Jim Crow South. After Neal was accused of raping and killing a White woman, a mob dragged him out of a jail and announced his scheduled lynching 12 hours ahead of the “event.” A crowd of several thousand people poured into Florida to watch the carnival of violence, torture and the slow, systematic dismembering of Neal’s body. Members of the White mob kept body parts as prized souvenirs. The killers took what was left of Neal’s body to the home of the murdered woman, and then strung up his corpse in front of the courthouse, flaunting that they had nothing to fear from the law.

As the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice noted, even after the gruesome murder, “little was done to officially investigate it or to hold those responsible for Neal’s kidnap and murder legally accountable.” Feigned helplessness and acquiescence to the destruction of Black life was, once again, acceptable. Upholding the rule of law was not.

A year later, armed deputies pleaded a similar helplessness. In 1935, after hearing rumblings that a mob planned to storm the jail in Fort Lauderdale to lynch Rubin Stacy, a Black man who was accused of “frightening a white woman,” the sheriff’s office was tasked with transporting him to safety in Miami. Stacy never made it. Deputies later said they were no match against the mob. But there were also allegations that the mob was tipped off by someone in the sheriff’s office about the transfer and the route the deputies would take.

Stacy paid for such dereliction and possible complicity with his life. He was tortured for hours, hung from a tree and shot 17 times. Law enforcement officers claimed they could not identify any of the men involved. A photograph from the time depicts men standing around Stacy’s bullet-riddled corpse, and little girls, some as young as 4, within a few feet, gazing at him. One of the little White girls seemed to smile as she looked up at him. The indoctrination of anti-Black violence was powerfully on display.

Such instances showed how a political and legal system, masquerading as a democracy, shredded the rule of law, allowing terror and unbridled power to strip African Americans of their citizenship and sometimes their lives.

Surely, though, the civil rights movement changed the long-standing contempt for African Americans’ rights and citizenship? It didn’t.

Florida went from relying on killings, lynchings and other violence to silence and contain Black people to ramping up the civic death of its African American citizens by way of disfranchisement. An old statute proved indispensable. In 1868, one year after Congress passed a law establishing Black men’s right to vote, Florida revised its Constitution to permanently disfranchise those with a felony conviction, and crafted laws that would ensnare and criminalize African Americans.

That 19th-century law would prove very handy in the 2000 presidential election. In the previous two years, Florida’s secretary of state had contracted with a private company, DBT, to create a list of ineligible voters, including the dead, those with felony convictions and those registered in different precincts, to keep them from casting a ballot. As the Los Angeles Times laid out, a deliberately sloppy process created a list of more than 50,000 people. The Orlando Sentinel reported that thousands of “law-abiding voters” had “their names wrongly purged from voter rolls or targeted for removal.”

The U.S. Civil Rights Commission later uncovered that African American voters were “10 times more likely than white voters to have their ballots rejected,” and identified the culprit as the “flawed list of felons and ex-felons [used] to purge voting rolls,” the Guardian reported.

In fact, in Miami-Dade County, as the Tampa Bay Times reported, African Americans “were 65 percent of those purged even though they made up only 20.4 percent of the population.” Black citizens’ mass disfranchisement, in an election decided in favor of George W. Bush by only 537 votes, unveiled the consequences of the tinpot democracy that reigned in Florida.

Yet even Democrats avoided focusing on the violation of African Americans’ voting rights in the days spent contesting the election and fighting over the rules of the recounts. Black Americans’ civic death didn’t matter to those in authority. Those who were supposed to be the guardians of democracy acquiesced to or perpetrated the assault on Black Americans’ citizenship.

As governor between 2011 and 2019, Rick Scott (R) doubled down on the permanent felony disfranchisement law of 1868. He toughened and lengthened the clemency process. A backlog of more than 10,000 applications swelled. Moreover, despite the facade of a committee, Scott’s was the only vote that counted, and he made sure that the applicants knew that they were at his “mercy.” The Palm Beach Post’s investigation uncovered that during his time in office, Scott restored the voting rights “of twice as many whites as blacks and three times as many white men as black men.”

Florida’s history demonstrates the results of consistently denying African Americans their basic rights, and rewarding politicians for that denial.

DeSantis violated the state’s Constitution and the will of the people when he redrew the congressional district map that, as the Tallahassee Democrat reported, “wiped away half of the state’s Black-dominated congressional districts.” He championed book banning legislation that punishes teachers and librarians for educating Florida’s diverse student population.

The assaults on rights have targeted both the vulnerable and the powerful, including institutions such as the College Board, Disney, public colleges and universities and their tenured faculty. Their transgression was that they had the audacity to recognize, in one form or another, the humanity and rights struggle of African Americans, immigrants and the LGBTQ community.

And DeSantis has been rewarded and recognized as a strong contender for the 2024 Republican nomination for president of the United States. It is only the latest in a long history of assaults on Black human rights and the rule of law itself. One need only look at Florida’s history to be warned about what may happen next.

