Over the past two-plus weeks, the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) saga has demonstrated the wisdom of Mark Twain’s purported quip that “history never repeats itself, but it does often rhyme.” The New York Times indicates that SVB relied on a flawed model to assess the risks that rising interest rates would pose to its business.

Of course, SVB is not the first bank to run into trouble because of rising interest rates. In fact, the problems that led to SVB’s collapse echo the troubles that savings and loans (S&Ls) faced in the early 1980s. S&Ls were community-oriented banks that extended home mortgage loans. Like the balance sheet of SVB, the balance sheets of S&Ls deteriorated when interest rates rose in response to high inflation. The costly S&L episode came with an important lesson that remains relevant today: While government guarantees of customer deposits are crucial for crisis alleviation and prevention, poor regulatory oversight of banks with insured customer deposits can lead to unnecessarily high costs for American taxpayers.

In the late 1970s, the U.S. economy suffered from a noxious mixture: an elevated unemployment rate and a high inflation rate. In late 1979, with the unemployment rate at 6 percent and the annual inflation rate about 10 percent, Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker tightened the money supply. This action by Volcker was the equivalent of slamming on the economic breaks. High interest rates followed. At one point, the prime rate reached a whopping 21.5 percent. These rates eventually brought inflation back down to acceptable levels but not without a deep recession. Economic activity declined, and the unemployment rate soared. By December 1982, the unemployment rate hit almost 11 percent.

For the S&L industry — which had helped many Americans become homeowners in the decades after World War II — Volcker’s policies created a mess. The rise in interest rates caused S&Ls to lose money hand over fist. S&Ls were hamstrung by the long-term, fixed-rate home mortgages that they had extended before interest rates skyrocketed. If an S&L continued to pay below market rates on its deposits, it risked losing customers and their funds to money market mutual funds that offered better returns. But if the S&L paid the market rate on its deposits, profits vanished because the S&L would pay more interest to its customers than it earned on its home mortgage loans. By 1980, the S&L industry faced a hole of $100 billion.

In 1982, in an effort to revive the ailing industry, Congress loosened the restrictions on the kinds of loans that S&Ls could make. Many lawmakers believed that such deregulation would permit S&Ls to grow out of their troubles. The move proved ill-advised. Some S&Ls incurred losses because they entered lending fields in which they had little experience. Other S&Ls — which were technically bankrupt but had not been closed down — abused their government-insured deposits. The abuse took two forms. First, some bankrupt S&L owners criminally enriched themselves. Second, other insolvent S&L owners engaged in risky lending strategies. If the risky loans succeeded, the insolvent S&L would reap the rewards. Yet if the risky loans of the insolvent S&L failed, the S&L’s deposit insurer, the Federal Savings and Loan Insurance Corp. (FSLIC) — and ultimately American taxpayers — had to clean up the mess.

All in all, the 1980s savings and loan crisis cost $153 billion, and taxpayers bore the vast majority of this cost — to the tune of $124 billion. But the crisis did not need to be this costly. One retrospective analysis suggested that just waiting for the high interest rates to pass, combined with stricter regulatory oversight, would have probably produced a less costly outcome.

Today, we are witnessing a dramatic sequel of the interest rate troubles that the S&Ls faced in the early 1980s. Over the past year-plus, inflation has plagued the American economy. The Federal Reserve responded by hiking interest rates, including most recently on March 22. And financial institutions — whose profits depended on market interest rates remaining low — find themselves struggling. SVB is the poster child for the problem. To be sure, SVB’s assets differed from 1980s S&Ls. A substantial fraction of SVB’s assets were long-term government bonds that earned relatively low interest rates. Somewhat unbelievably, those charged with monitoring SVB’s activities did not appropriately flag the danger that higher market interest rates would pose to its balance sheet. And SVB itself did not appear to appreciate that, if market interest rates rose in the future, the value of their bonds would decline and SVB would incur losses — which is what happened.

When SVB reported its losses — which happened because it had to sell some of its bonds to meet an increased demand for funds by its customers — it made more of its customers nervous. These customers ran to withdraw their funds as well. With most of its funds tied up in long-term assets, SVB could not meet all its customer demands and collapsed.

Not only does the case of SVB resemble the interest rate troubles that contributed to the S&L industry’s downfall, today’s troubles also highlight the less-than-ideal options that policymakers confront during a banking disturbance.

In the case of SVB, policymakers had two options. The first was to impose losses on SVB’s uninsured depositors — those who deposited more than the current insurance limit of $250,000 per account. However, imposing losses would have carried the risk of alarming uninsured depositors at other banks. This panic could have led to additional destabilizing runs by uninsured depositors and a financial crisis that devastated the American economy. The second option was to enact policies — such as a government guarantee for all of SVB’s depositors — which would reduce the risk of further runs and a financial crisis. But government guarantees are not themselves without risk. They can create incentives for banks to act irresponsibly, as some bankrupt S&Ls did in the 1980s.

On March 13, the FDIC announced that it would guarantee the deposits of SVB’s uninsured depositors. One misguided reading of the S&L crisis would suggest that this decision was a mistake. This reading would emphasize that the presence of deposit insurance, or government guarantees, incentivized S&Ls to engage in riskier behavior because they knew that the government would cover their losses if they went bankrupt.

The misguided reading has some truth to it, but ultimately overstates the point. It wrongly identifies deposit insurance, or government guarantees, as a central culprit of the S&L crisis. Notably, Congress did not respond to the S&L crisis by dismantling deposit insurance. In fact, gutting deposit insurance would have created a financial system more vulnerable to deadly bank runs. A greater culprit of the S&L crisis was the relaxed regulatory oversight after Congress loosened the loan restrictions on S&Ls. The lack of appropriate oversight permitted S&Ls to engage in riskier behavior that eventually led to disaster.

Reimbursing SVB’s uninsured depositors was probably the right decision, especially when additional runs and a devastating financial crisis loomed as a possible alternative. But a safe banking system depends on more than deposit insurance or government guarantees. As the S&L crisis reminds us, without effective regulatory oversight, banking troubles can become expensive disasters for American taxpayers.

