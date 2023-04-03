Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

While historians have long argued among themselves about the nature of their craft, growing doubts beyond the academy about the importance or even the necessity of what they do have left the profession under siege. History’s steadily declining share of undergraduate majors, course enrollments, university funding and permanent faculty positions over the better part of the past two decades have even fueled warnings that “The End of History” could be near if these trends aren’t reversed.

The problems afflicting history are myriad, but not all the concerns are new. More than 50 years ago, the revered American historian C. Vann Woodward warned practitioners in his field that this day might come. In fact, Woodward revealed through his own work what he saw as the best means of avoiding such a crisis.

Through books like “The Strange Career of Jim Crow,” and his historically informed essays on current affairs, Woodward won acclaim from his colleagues in the academy and, no less importantly, from general audiences, as well. But despite his own notable success, by the end of the 1960s, he was fretting about “the future of the past,” citing slumping enrollments in history courses, a decline in history majors and a Harris survey of 100 high schools in which students named history as the “most irrelevant” subject in their curriculum. In his 1969 presidential address to the American Historical Association, Woodward shared a recent admonition from French historian Marc Bloch that civilization might “one day turn away from history, and historians would do well to reflect on this possibility.”

Several years later, in his brief reflections on the “History of American History,” Woodward seemed to foresee his fellow historians contributing to their profession’s demise by losing sight of the need to write effectively for a broader nonacademic audience to maintain public awareness of the importance of their contributions. Doing so, he thought, ran the risk of their discipline being perceived from the outside as insular and irrelevant.

The first cohort of academically trained historians, such as J. Franklin Jameson and Herbert Baxter Adams, emerged near the end of the 19th century determined to make their work seem more “scientific” than the popularly oriented “storytelling” of their “amateur” predecessors like George Bancroft, Henry Adams and James Ford Rhodes. Their pursuit of scientific standing soon led to writing that struck Woodward as so bland and pedantic that they seemed prepared “not so much [to] lose the public as abandon it” and limit themselves to writing primarily “for each other.”

In keeping with the reform spirit that marked the years leading up to and between the world wars, historians of the “Progressive School” such as Carl Becker and Charles A. Beard managed to regain a broader following by using clear, straightforward prose to advance a thesis especially relevant to that period. At a time when capitalism struck many as the enemy of democracy, the Progressive historians saw free competition between conflicting economic interest groups as the key to America’s progress and the fulfillment of its democratic ideals.

With the onset of World War II, the Progressive historians’ emphasis on class conflict gave way to an appeal for national unity and pride embodied in the compelling accounts of American triumph and achievement from historians such as Samuel Eliot Morison and Allan Nevins. The narrative, storytelling style of these mid-20th-century scholars struck Woodward as reminiscent of the old 19th-century amateurs.

The popular appeal of works by historians such as Nevins and Morison contributed to the soaring fortunes of the historical profession in the two decades after World War II. So did rising income levels and incentives like the GI Bill, which boosted student demand and expanded public investment in higher education across the board. Meanwhile, the wartime contributions of historians in various advisory capacities did not go unnoticed. The ensuing postwar expansion of university presses and the decision of trade publishers to offer economically priced paperback editions of socially purposeful and engaging books by historians such as Woodward, Richard Hofstadter and Arthur Schlesinger Jr combined to strengthen and expand popular regard for the discipline.

Yet, the swirling activism of the 1960s gave rise to a cohort of younger, more radical “New Left” historians bent on challenging an old guard — comprised almost entirely of White men who had written primarily about White elites — by calling attention to the struggles of long-marginalized groups and uncovering histories of dissent that had been swept under what Woodward called the “rug of liberal consensus.”

Though Woodward saluted the desire of any scholar, New Left or otherwise, to expand the scope of historical inquiry, it concerned him to see historians like Allan Bogue and Stephan Thernstrom adopting a “scientific,” data-driven, computer-assisted approach to getting the job done. Woodward worried that a number of these “quantifiers” seemed to lapse into jargonized, insider language in presenting and explaining their findings. This struck him as shirking the peculiar responsibility of historians, compared to other scholars, to present the fruits of their research “to the layman in readable, unspecialized prose he can understand and enjoy.”

Woodward’s sense of the historian’s fundamental obligation to be understood by interested readers of all sorts defined not only his own writing but his approach as editor of the multivolume Oxford History of the United States. In 1961, he laid out guidelines for the series, promising books that were at once “scholarly” yet sufficiently “readable” to appeal to a general audience. In his mind, strength in the first attribute could never compensate for deficiency in the second. Though his stance eventually brought accusations of “intellectual Luddism,” he remained steadfast in this conviction.

Woodward’s exacting standards for readability led him to reject several manuscripts submitted to him during his four decades at the helm of the series. He passed on one from a distinguished historian because he found too much in it that would “baffle and turn away [nonacademic] readers” and he rejected another because he felt its inscrutable prose wouldn’t pass muster with “even a substantial portion” of the broad public audience envisioned for the series. Meanwhile, he lost several contributors who refused to lower themselves to the kind of “storytelling” he demanded.

Woodward’s plea for more accessible writing has won some converts among succeeding generations of historians, and its wisdom is reflected in the increasingly visible enthusiasm of today’s acquisitions editors at academic presses for historians whose robust and readable offerings can catch the eye of the broader book-buying public.

Yet there is no shortage of vague, jargon-y terminology like “intersectionality,” “transtemporal,” “ontological” and “Global South” suggesting that many historians have also ignored Woodward’s wisdom. Throw in the wholesale abandonment of substantive, appealing courses in political and military history, sometimes in favor of subjects too arcane to interest even their own colleagues, and you have further evidence of the Woodwardian gospel gone unheeded.

These trends help to explain why many universities today no longer require a single history course for graduation. Since the 2008 recession, students, frequently with parental prodding, have gravitated toward what they perceive as more immediately monetizable degrees in STEM disciplines, perhaps without considering the ways that historical thinking can augment other career skills. All the while, despite shrinking enrollments and cutbacks in course offerings, history graduate programs continue to churn out new PhDs. This further engorges the pool of applicants for increasingly scarce tenure-track jobs and leaves the majority of them at the mercy of the ongoing “adjunctification” of the profession, which consigns them to piecemeal teaching at paltry pay, often without health or retirement benefits.

These developments also make it easier to understand why, more than 50 years after Woodward first warned his colleagues about the tenuous future of their craft, Glenda Elizabeth Gilmore devoted her November 2022 presidential address to the Southern Historical Association to explaining why the profession now finds itself at “its lowest point in half a century.” The central problem is decades of historians, who, Gilmore joins Woodward in lamenting, ended up simply “talking to one another” because their discipline traditionally trains and rewards them for essentially arguing with themselves while offering few incentives for enhancing “public awareness of history” through podcasts or writing for popular publications or internet forums.

Revamping this rewards structure to encourage historians to pursue greater public engagement is essential, but it will take time to pay off. If they hope to stanch the bleeding in the here and now, historians have to demonstrate to students, parents and the public at large why their work is vital to ensuring the informed society so essential to a democratic system.

Just as Woodward intimated more than half a century ago, the “future of the past” within the academy still depends in greatest measure on how effectively historians can demonstrate the value of what they do to those outside it.

