Crime in D.C., has recently become a national political story. Even though recent data shows crime in the capital is actually decreasing, dozens of Democrats in Congress crossed party lines to pass a bill overturning a D.C. law that modernized the District’s criminal code and reduced maximum sentences for some crimes. President Biden signed it into law in March.

Politicians and pundits praised this stunning denial of democracy as a victory for public safety. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) defended overturning D.C. policy by criticizing and patronizing D.C. elected officials: “When the soft-on-crime local government has become this completely incompetent … then it’s about time our federal government provides some adult supervision.” Now, legislators are reportedly considering overturning police reform measures that D.C. lawmakers wrote in the wake of nationwide protests for racial justice after George Floyd’s murder in 2020.

The politicization of D.C. crime and the push for federal intervention in D.C.’s affairs are historically precedented. Just after the 1968 uprising in the city prompted by the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., officials sought to impose tough, punitive measures that they argued would deter and decrease crime. These interventions came even as the D.C. government sought to reduce racial inequities in the criminal justice system by limiting the power of police and giving the predominantly Black community more control. In a conflict between local community control and aggressive policing, however, policing won.

Fifty-five years ago today, King was assassinated in Memphis. Across the country, thousands of Black Americans took to the streets in grief and anger. Compared to simultaneous uprisings in more than 100 American cities, the District’s disorder resulted in the most property damage but also the most arrests and federal troop involvement.

In the months after the 1968 uprising, a cloud of concern about crime hung over the city. The nearby suburban Fairfax School District, for example, indefinitely banned school trips to the capital after the unrest. Virginia Ali, co-owner of Ben’s Chili Bowl, recalled that many people were afraid to come to the restaurant, located next to many damaged businesses: “The riots had a very profound effect, and people were actually afraid to come into the neighborhood.”

National politicians and some local groups capitalized on this fear to push for “tough on crime” measures and federal intervention that they had advocated for even before the rebellions.

Sen. Robert Byrd (D-W.Va.), for example, wanted federal troops to “stay indefinitely.” The Washington Board of Trade’s president and the broadcast company WMAL also supported stationing federal troops throughout the capital. “Semi-martial law is not a pleasant idea,” a WMAL editorial claimed, “but there seems little choice.” Campaigning for president, Richard M. Nixon made crime in D.C. a cornerstone of his message, calling the city the “crime capital of the world.”

“I pledge that a Nixon administration will make it a first order of business to sweep the streets of Washington free of these prowlers and muggers and marauders, and restore freedom from fear to the Nation’s capital,” he proclaimed.

But local leaders insisted that there was also another important issue harming public safety: police brutality and lack of accountability. Like today, police officers killing Black people was a major problem and a rallying cry for accountability and change. D.C. police officers shot and killed 17 people between January 1967 and October 1968.

In response, activists demanded additional oversight of the police, and the D.C. Council created a commission on police-community relations. In November, the D.C. Council passed a measure that created review boards composed of two community members and one police officer to hear complaints about officers, giving more oversight to the community. The legislation also created a precinct advisory board made up of seven citizens and two officers. The precinct captain was required to meet with the board at least once a month and the captain would “give reasonable adherence to the advice of the board.” If the board felt that its recommendations were ignored, it could ask the police chief to review the decision. The legislation was grounded in the idea that citizens should have some control over policing in their community.

The D.C. Council also passed a measure that changed the circumstances under which police officers could fire their guns. The new regulations required officers to use the minimum amount of force necessary and it banned warning shots, firing from a moving vehicle or firing to apprehend someone fleeing (except in very specific circumstances). Had these measures been in place, the D.C. Council believed, six out of 17 recent police shootings would have been prohibited and others would have been subject to investigation. Two lives would have been spared.

The police chief opposed the measures. Many White Washingtonians worried that the legislation would impede the police and make crime worse. Anticipating the incoming Nixon administration, Mayor Walter E. Washington vetoed the new police regulations and suggested the council pass legislation with a substantially broader interpretation of when police could discharge guns. The city council fell one vote short of overriding Washington’s veto and later incorporated the mayor’s suggestions before the mayor signed the bill into law in January 1969. Washington considered the community review boards mere “recommendations” and did not implement that part of the legislation.

Less than a week after his inauguration in January 1969, Nixon announced a “War on Crime” in the District that proposed measures he described as a “model anti-crime package.” Many of Nixon’s proposals were incorporated in the 1970 D.C. Crime Bill — a federal law that gave police in the capital more power and imposed harsher penalties for certain crimes. The law “pioneered” techniques such as preventive detention (detaining people without bail who had not been found guilty of a crime for as long as two months), enhanced the police’s power to surveil citizens through wiretaps, and legalized “no knock” raids so police could enter homes without a warrant or announcing their purpose. The legislation required mandatory minimum sentences for armed offenses and created harsher standardized punishments for other crimes.

The D.C. Crime Bill and other anti-crime efforts by Nixon did little to affect crime rates, however. In 1974, the number of killings in D.C. reached a new high and gun violence became the leading cause of death for men under 40 in D.C.

And yet the D.C. Crime Bill set a precedent, with other states rushing to model their own punitive legislation on it. New York and Michigan adopted mandatory minimum and no-knock warrant measures in their own laws. Such provisions, first tested in the capital, have played a significant role in the proliferation of mass incarceration — the large-scale imprisonment of Americans who are disproportionately people of color. The efforts of Washingtonians fighting to make the city a more equitable, safe and democratic community were replaced with policies that further hurt their communities.

Amid another nationalized crime panic today, D.C.’s citizens and its council challenged “tough on crime” solutions and demanded different urban policing policies. Instead of further criminalizing people, some D.C. leaders were willing to address their grievances. Just as in the past, we are seeing such efforts beaten back and impeded, in the false name of safety.

