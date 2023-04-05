Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Tuesday, former president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts tied to payments he made to prevent adult-film star Stephanie Clifford, known professionally as Stormy Daniels, from revealing an alleged extramarital affair during his 2016 presidential campaign. Before Trump’s arraignment, he was officially taken into custody, and while authorities applied special procedures and did not take a mug shot or handcuff Trump, he was fingerprinted like any other person charged with a crime.

While this is the first time a president has been indicted, it wasn’t the first time one has been fingerprinted — though Trump is the first to undergo this process as a defendant in the criminal legal system. His fingerprinting forced the former president to confront a stigmatized ritual, one that has long been used to cast suspicion on arrested Americans.

But there is a crucial difference: Trump turned Tuesday’s surrender, fingerprinting and arraignment into media spectacles that he hopes will benefit his 2024 presidential campaign. While fingerprinting typically can severely damage one’s future life prospects — even in the absence of a conviction — for Trump, this legal process promises to be an opportunity to garner attention, raise money and bolster his political fortunes.

Fingerprinting ushered in the modern age of mass criminal record-keeping at the turn of the 20th century, allowing law enforcement to reliably record the identities of arrested suspects and link them to their past criminal records. In the first three decades of the century, states enacted statutes that required police departments to fingerprint suspects and report their criminal charges to centralized identification bureaus, where specialists could rapidly classify and search fingerprints against growing archives of past records.

The increasingly sophisticated ability to identify arrested suspects prompted fierce debate over the state’s power to force them to submit to fingerprinting during the booking process. Plaintiffs in multiple lawsuits argued that fingerprinting was a coercive act that compelled a person to testify against themselves. Others contended that fingerprint records and mug shots should be destroyed following dismissals or not-guilty verdicts to prevent falsely labeling someone as a criminal. In extreme cases, some arrestees even physically resisted having their photographs or fingerprints taken.

But this resistance proved futile, and by the 1930s, law enforcement’s authority to create and maintain criminal records upon a suspect’s arrest was largely a settled question. Under the leadership of its director, J. Edgar Hoover, the Federal Bureau of Investigation administered the world’s largest collection of fingerprint cards, which grew to over 13 million records by 1940. This repository enabled law enforcement agencies in different jurisdictions to quickly determine whether an arrested suspect had a criminal record in other places, ultimately making it more difficult for people to escape their criminal past.

Yet fingerprinting had a second purpose. While most Americans still associated the practice with criminal suspicion, a growing cohort of high-level officials embraced it as a revolutionary administrative technique that could modernize and dramatically boost the efficiency of public administration. These advocates hoped that fingerprinting could prevent untrustworthy people from entering professions — including in government, banking and service industries — where they might pose a threat to the public. Hoover also touted the benefits of using fingerprints to identify missing people and victims of accidents.

As early as 1921, President Warren G. Harding voluntarily offered his fingerprints for registration with the International Association for Identification, and in 1933, the FBI opened a Civil Identification Section where Americans could submit their fingerprints to be stored separately from the criminal fingerprint files. Civic organizations began sponsoring fingerprinting drives, and by the end of the decade, over a million fingerprints held at the FBI came from people who registered their fingerprints for “personal identification” purposes.

As this practice grew more common, prominent business leaders and federal officials began registering their own fingerprints in greater numbers to promote the idea of universal fingerprint registration. In a news conference supporting broader fingerprint registration in 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt revealed that he had been fingerprinted two decades earlier as part of his service as assistant navy secretary during World War I. After having his fingerprints recorded by Hoover, Roosevelt’s vice president, John Nance Garner, joked to reporters that “I guess I might just as well plead guilty in the future.” Gallup polls during World War II showed that a majority of Americans supported universal fingerprinting, although bills to impose registration failed in Congress.

But even as officials sought to destigmatize fingerprinting, the practice displayed powerful potential for relegating people to second-class citizenship. During the Great Depression, several law enforcement and welfare agencies around the United States forced economic migrants and welfare applicants to submit to fingerprinting to deter people with a criminal history from accessing scarce jobs and welfare benefits. In 1936, for example, the Los Angeles Police Department implemented a “hobo blockade,” warning economic migrants that “they must be fingerprinted to weed out criminals” attempting to enter the city.

Federal relief agencies like the Civilian Conservation Corps and the New York City branch of the Works Progress Administration also began fingerprinting enrollees in the late 1930s. During the federal government’s Depression-era “war on crime,” arbitrary arrests of labor agitators and other criminalized populations generated fingerprint records that could jeopardize their access to jobs and other benefits for decades to come even if those arrests never led to a conviction.

Despite concerns raised by organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union, the national security crises of World War II and the Cold War made fingerprinting and criminal background checks a routine feature of American life. Civil service and professional licensing agencies, as well as many private employers, checked applicants’ fingerprints against law enforcement databases to determine whether they had been arrested in the past. Employees in many industries had little choice but to submit to the practice if they wanted jobs.

But rather than bringing the public safety benefits promised by advocates, it brought more exclusion. With widespread criminal background checks came higher consequences for formerly arrested people. And authorities knew that and used it to advance their agendas. During the civil rights movement, police and sheriffs’ departments deliberately used arbitrary arrests as a way to create permanent arrest records that could imperil demonstrators’ futures by branding them with a criminal past. In the postwar period, when homosexuality remained criminalized, gay rights organizations argued that fingerprint checks offered a back door for employers to “purge” their workforces of gay workers.

The stigma of a criminal record has only increased in the digital age. On average, someone is arrested every three seconds in the United States today, and as many as 1 in 3 American adults have some type of criminal record. These records enter an archipelago of state and private criminal databases, where they become widely accessible to employers, landlords and neighbors, even if they contain outdated and inaccurate information (which they frequently do).

For over a century, the American system of criminal record-keeping has ensnared people who faced dubious charges or who never got convicted of any crime. While our criminal legal system carries the presumption of innocence, the creation of these records often means that, in practice, one faces stigmatization no matter what a judge or jury decides. And the ramifications can be significant, making it harder for people to gain employment and placing them in the crosshairs of further criminal suspicion.

This reality exposes how different Trump’s experience with the procedures associated with criminal charges was from that of the millions of Americans who get arrested each year. Instead of the process degrading him and harming his future prospects, as it does for those without political and economic power, Trump and his high-power legal team turned the experience into a fundraising opportunity and a chance to grab the spotlight.

This dichotomy ought to give us pause about the way we use this system and the disparities it has, for over a century, produced.

