Last week, reports confirmed that Walt Disney World in Orlando would host the Out & Equal Workplace summit in September, the “largest LGBTQ+ conference in the world,” with participants pressing for LGBTQ equality in the workplace. The report came after Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill in February that puts the state in control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a unique governing body that had given Disney the ability to largely regulate itself in Central Florida.

A shift in control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District is believed to be a form of retaliation after Disney leaders spoke out against the DeSantis-backed law popularly known by critics as “don’t say gay.” While Disney’s then-chief executive Bob Chapek hesitated to speak out against that bill at first, he later did. When Chapek left the company in November, Bob Iger, a longtime Disney CEO, returned to the helm. Under Iger, the corporation joined LGBTQ advocates in calling the law discriminatory. The law passed despite the condemnation, and DeSantis called Disney’s public position on the issue an example of “corporate wokeness.”

But DeSantis is correct that Disney has become more vocal over the years in support of LGBTQ rights, a departure from the corporation’s historical engagement with anti-gay politics. To better understand the fraught relationship between the changing face of corporate activism today, we should look no further than to the creation of one of Disney’s most beloved cartoon characters: Orange Bird.

In 1967, Republican Gov. Claude Kirk supported an agreement between Disney and Florida to create the Reedy Creek Improvement District to boost the tourist dollars that Disney’s new theme park would bring to the state.

The following year, Disney entered negotiations to establish a partnership with the Florida Citrus Commission — a board appointed by the governor to represent the interest of the state’s citrus growers and processors. In October 1969, representatives from Florida and its citrus interests, including Kirk and Disney leaders, accompanied by someone dressed as Mickey Mouse, signed a $2.2 million contract. Florida citrus interests would help pay for a Polynesian-style pavilion that which would become the “Enchanted Tiki Room,” featuring a tropical bird and music show, as well as a “Sunshine Tree Terrace.” The contract required Disney to serve Florida citrus products at all Walt Disney World dining sites.

Kirk heralded the move as a powerful union between the state and business, hoping others would “take heed” of how two of the state’s biggest economic engines — tourism and agriculture — came together to benefit Florida, just as he had envisioned a couple of years earlier when he supported the creation of the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

As part of their agreement, Disney created a new character to help promote Florida orange juice. In March 1971, Disney unveiled Orange Bird, who would nest in the Sunshine Tree Terrace at Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

Disney and Florida orange juice interests rolled out an ambitious marketing campaign that paired Orange Bird with singer and celebrity Anita Bryant. The Florida Citrus Commission had hired Bryant in 1969 to serve as its main spokesperson, in no small part because her religious music and musings had helped make her the face of wholesome family goodness.

In addition to appearances and publicity photos, Bryant recorded several commercials and advertisements featuring Disney’s Orange Bird to promote Florida citrus. She performed and narrated a music album on Orange Bird’s origins story in 1971 written by the Sherman Brothers, the musical team behind some of Disney’s most iconic films, including “Mary Poppins.” It seems to have helped: Florida orange juice sales largely trended upward in the 1970s.

Such efforts soon came into direct conflict with the LGBTQ rights movement, which had entered a new and much more visible phase after police raided the Stonewall Inn, an LGBTQ bar in New York, on June 28, 1969 — all while Disney and Florida citrus were busy negotiating their contract. Despite the growing determination by LGBTQ people to fight back against the violence and oppression they had long experienced in the aftermath of Stonewall, many of them continued to live closeted lives, fearful that being “out” would cause them to lose their jobs, family and more.

In response to calls from LGBTQ activists who sought to change that, the Dade County Commission passed an ordinance in January 1977 that shielded lesbians, gays and bisexuals from discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations.

But these protections were overturned within just six months, thanks in part to fundamentalists like Anita Bryant. Conservative civic and religious leaders went to the streets and built support for overturning anti-discrimination protections twice at the ballot box. Bryant argued that the legislation had infringed on her rights as a mother who wanted to keep her children safe from gay people, whom she often insinuated were predators — not unlike the anti-LGBTQ slurs, such as “groomers,” that some conservatives are using today.

Almost overnight, Bryant became better known as the face of the anti-gay movement than that of Florida orange juice.

The conflict mobilized LGBTQ people across the country in important ways, including harnessing their growing strength in numbers as consumers. They flexed their economic muscle and staged a boycott, or what became known as the “gaycott,” of Florida orange juice. Activists distributed T-shirts and bumper stickers that read “A Day Without Human Rights Is Like a Day Without Sunshine” — a play on the slogan Bryant and Orange Bird had helped popularize in their media campaigns, “Breakfast Without Orange Juice Is Like a Day Without Sunshine.”

Despite the LGBTQ community’s efforts, the Florida Citrus Commission renewed Bryant’s contract as their spokesperson for several more years. It was not until August 1980 that it dropped her from their payroll. And even that decision, it was reported, had been a result of her filing for divorce from her husband — not her position on gay rights — which helped tarnish her wholesome family image.

For their part, Disney and Orange Bird remained mum on the issue. Disney and Florida citrus parted ways a decade later in 1987, with Disney retaining the rights to Orange Bird, who largely faded from public view in the United States. In 2012, Disney released Orange Bird back into the Sunshine Tree Terrace along with new merchandise carrying its face.

Certainly, Disney’s record on LGBTQ issues today remains checkered. Last year, reports revealed Disney had made financial contributions to the campaigns of Florida politicians who would later sponsor or co-sponsor what is officially known as the Parental Rights in Education bill (“don’t say gay”). But, corporations like Disney have also become more vocal in their support of LGBTQ rights, in no small part because of lobbying efforts, changing attitudes toward LGBTQ people and their buying power as consumers.

With its massive LGBTQ following, sometimes endearingly referred to as “Disney Gays,” Disney has incorporated more LGBTQ characters and storylines, programming and events. It has also taken a public stance in opposition to anti-LGBTQ legislation — one that may cost the company over $700 million.

Even Orange Bird has changed, as evident in a tumbler Disney recently sold with the character and the slogan: “Spread Sunshine Not Shade.” The item, which has since sold out online, recalls Bryant’s original orange juice motto with Orange Bird but with major gay undertones of “throwing shade” — a slang term popularized especially in LGBTQ communities of color that means to attack someone with your words or actions.

Unlike in the 1970s and 1980s, when it seemed safer for corporations to stay quiet to protect their profit margins, many corporations are now heeding the calls LGBTQ activists have been making for decades by pleading for them to rethink their strategies and offer up their support. Although profits will continue to drive decisions in the boardroom, corporations have learned that LGBTQ dollars are indeed worth the investment.

