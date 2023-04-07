Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to transfer a cache of nuclear weapons to Belarus. The action heightened the threat he has made over the previous year to possibly set off a “limited” nuclear weapon in Ukraine to pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky and his people to surrender territory. Rather than accept a quiet equilibrium, aiming for the delicate balance that became known during the Cold War as mutually assured destruction, leaders such as Putin in Russia or Kim Jong Un in North Korea have threatened their enemies with nuclear destruction. They have adopted a strategy, employed by President Richard M. Nixon, to convince their adversaries that they are “mad” enough to risk a nuclear confrontation, or at least they feign a willingness to do so.

The fear over such nuclear saber rattling is not new. It emerged nearly simultaneously with the birth of the atomic bomb. The first generation of nuclear strategists in the late 1940s and 1950s worried about the rise of secretive and dangerously unpredictable leaders such as Joseph Stalin and Nikita Khrushchev in the Soviet Union and Mao Zedong in China.

At the Rand Corp. on the West Coast and Harvard University on the East Coast, nuclear strategists developed notions of the potential power of all-out, “mad” intimidation. They referred to themselves as game theorists and included the likes of Daniel Ellsberg, Herman Kahn, Henry Kissinger and Thomas Schelling.

Advertisement

The game theorists worried about leaders willing to play Russian roulette or chicken all too eagerly. Ellsberg pointed to how Adolf Hitler’s recklessness froze the great powers into a state of appeasement. Hitler sent just one division across the Rhine, but it proved to be a bluff that his neighbors were unwilling to call. Hitler’s was the threat of an irrational strategist, the threat of unpredictability, the advantage of the all-too-willing risk-taker. In other words, “madness help[ed],” Ellsberg argued.

As risk-laden theories flourished in think tanks and academia, the National Security Council briefed President Dwight D. Eisenhower on how destructive a nuclear war would be. Casualties would rise to two-thirds of the population. Hospitals would be overrun, as would banks and grocery and hardware stores. The economy would crater. All told, American society would collapse.

A preemptive first strike to destroy the Soviets’ entire nuclear arsenal was not an option because the Soviets had developed a capacity to retaliate with a strike of their own. Only the deterrence promised by mutually assured destruction — the idea that neither side could afford to strike with nuclear weapons because it too would end up destroyed — could prevent annihilation.

Advertisement

Eisenhower adopted a rational course of predictable action to bring about the stability that mutually assured destruction purported to guarantee. He stolidly threatened foes with “massive retaliation” that pledged a reckoning if an adversary attacked an ally with nuclear force. If that enemy hit the United States, Eisenhower promised to clobber them. Rather than play with the risky strategies as the game theorists postured, the general-turned-president led with a steady, retributive hand.

Nixon, who entered office in 1969 (with his national security adviser, Kissinger, at his side) had another idea. Once in the Oval Office, Eisenhower’s vice president turned away from his former boss’s predictable course of massive retaliation. He adopted the risk-laden options the game theorists had postured. He developed his own idea of a useful irrationality. He called it his “madman theory.”

In 1968, Nixon campaigned on the idea of “peace with honor” to finally bring American troops home from the war in Vietnam. To achieve it, however, he emphasized the game theorists’ ironic reasonings: To bring peace he would ramp up the war. Nixon planned to escalate the conflict on the Indochinese Peninsula because he wanted “the North Vietnamese to believe I’ve reached the point where I might do anything to stop the war.” He would play the part of a bully, an ogre unrestrained. As Schelling had theorized, Nixon was willing to risk that “things might get out of control” — or at least he would feign to do so.

Advertisement

In the fall of 1969, unbeknown to the American people, Nixon turned to saber rattling, placing the United States on nuclear alert. He dispatched B-52s with nuclear payloads. He deployed carriers as if the ultimate strike against the North Vietnamese was imminent. He ordered aircraft stand-downs to appear as if regularly scheduled missions were being canceled. Such maneuvers signaled that airplanes were ready, if needed, to respond to any potential confrontation.

Hanoi called Nixon’s nuclear bluff. North Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh did not flinch, and the war on the Indochinese Peninsula ground on for four more years. Proof of Nixon’s use of the madman theory was buried in his presidential archives. Since the madman idea sounded like a description of just another of his well-known tantrums, few historians paid it much regard as serious, foreign policy ingenuity. The ploy remained uncorroborated, and certainly misunderstood, until three decades after its execution.

With the signing of international treaties to cap nuclear arms development, testing and deployment, the threat of nuclear annihilation appeared steadily to abate in the second half of the Cold War and with the dissolution of the Soviet empire. The key to such pacific gains has been transparency, open communication and trust-building exercises.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, concurrently, Nixon’s notion of strategically feigned madness has steadily gained steam, particularly with Donald Trump pledging to bring “fire and fury” during his tenure. Such risk-laden threats persist with the secretive regimes of Kim and Putin, whose actions have proved unpredictable.

We remain under the nuclear specter, calculating whether these chief adversaries of the United States will act rashly in using their most terrible weapons or if they are just acting. Kim and Putin dance on the cliff’s edge. Such is the seductive power of the madman strategy: It’s difficult for onlookers to determine whether the madman persona is an act for strategic advantage or if the actor is truly mad. The more difficult the distinction, the more powerful the bluff. The better the acting, the madder they appear. At a point, the difference disappears and the irrational, as Schelling warned, threatens to get “out of hand.”

GiftOutline Gift Article