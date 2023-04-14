Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This week marks the sixth celebration of Black Maternal Health Week, an annual event founded by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance as a national call to support education and advocacy and to amplify the voices of Black mothers nationwide. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As a “national network of Black women-led and Black-led birth and reproductive justice organizations and multidisciplinary professionals,” the Black Mamas Matter Alliance works across the “full spectrum of maternal and reproductive health.” The 2023 theme, “Our Bodies Belong to Us: Restoring Black Autonomy and Joy,” responds to many of the challenges in the current political climate, including the increase in maternal deaths and the disproportionate effect on Black women, assaults on reproductive autonomy, and enduring inequities in access and quality of health care.

Black Maternal Health Week is part of a long legacy of Black women-led reproductive justice advocacy and their insistence on bodily autonomy and “full spectrum” health. As we seek to address the issues, it is instructive to look back at the foremothers of this movement between the 1970s and 1990s who launched the vital work carried forward by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance and many other allied and peer groups.

Although the roots of maternal health advocacy can be traced back to resistance against the sexual and reproductive violence practiced against Black women during slavery, it was in the 1970s that bodily autonomy emerged as a critical issue for Black women in reproductive health organizing and politics. Two episodes in 1974 demonstrate how this created the foundation for the work today.

In 1974, a group of Black female activists came together in Boston to form the Combahee River Collective, named for the South Carolina site where Harriet Tubman led hundreds of enslaved people to freedom in the 19th century. With the Combahee River Collective, Black feminist leaders created an enduring model for understanding the specific position of Black women as well as a framework for Black feminist activism as simultaneously anti-racist and anti-sexist. The members had years of organizing experience within the civil rights and women’s rights movements of the 1960s. In their 1977 statement, they identified the daily experience of oppression as “interlocked” and “embodied,” and said that was aptly reflected in their own individual backgrounds of political action around issues, including “sterilization abuse, abortion rights, battered women, rape and health care.”

Also that year, an interdisciplinary group of Black health experts and community members convened for the “Mini Consultation on the Mental and Physical Health Problems of Black Women,” in Washington. Hosted with representatives of Black Women’s Community Development, Black Women Organized for Action of San Francisco, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the League of Black Women of Chicago and the Solomon Fuller Institute, the conference tackled issues specific to the health and wellness of Black women. Experts contextualized the impact on physical and mental health of “interlocking” injustices, systematic exploitation, employment discrimination and invisibility of Black women within the civil rights and women’s rights movements.

Among the issues discussed at the conference was forced sterilization, or surgical sterilization performed without consent. Naomi Gray of Black Women Organized for Action informed the audience that coercive and involuntary sterilizations had been performed on Black women “for decades” with few investigations into this ongoing form of abuse. Coercive sterilizations on Black women, as well as notoriously on Native American and Puerto Rican women, were supported by the government and widespread in the 1970s, spurring resistance activism of mainstream civil rights and Black-women led organizations. Like the leaders of the Combahee River Collective, the participants in the conference recognized “race, sex and class” interlocked in access to reproductive health care, alienation from bodily autonomy and the prevalence of health care abuse among Black women.

Both episodes represented efforts toward building coalitions, emphasizing both community work and advocacy for national health policy change. In 1983, Byllye Avery and colleagues organized the First National Conference on Black Women’s Health Issues at Spelman College. Over 2,000 Black women from around the country attended, and the conference resulted in the creation of the National Black Women’s Health Project, later called the National Black Women’s Health Imperative, the oldest group in the country devoted to the health and wellness of Black women and girls. Like the activists who preceded them, the National Black Women’s Health Imperative identified the multiple layers of inequalities that affected the health and wellness of Black women, what the Combahee River Collective referred to as “interlocking” and what the scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw would later theorize as “intersectional” in 1989.

Another key milestone came in 1994, when advocates from around the world prepared for the International Conference on Population and Development in Cairo and the United States Senate engaged in a protracted debate over health care reform with the Health Security Act. In response, a group of Black women preparing to attend the Cairo conference met in Chicago to discuss issues specific to their collective experiences. The group named the movement the Women of African Descent for Reproductive Justice. In doing so, they coined the term “reproductive justice” that remains ubiquitous today.

Later that year, 800 members of Women of African Descent for Reproductive Justice signed a statement published in The Washington Post, urging Congress to include the “full range of reproductive services for all women” in the pending and ultimately unsuccessful health care reform package. For the signatories, the full range included abortion, as well as equal and universal access alongside protection from discrimination against any women of color, the elderly, the poor, the disabled or on the basis of sexual orientation. Through the framework of reproductive justice, Black women created a movement that interpreted reproductive health care through the lens of human rights and social justice.

Bodily autonomy continues to be at the core of reproductive justice work, and the language that the Women of African Descent for Reproductive Justice created to express the need for a “full range” approach to Black maternal health resonated with similar calls dating back several decades. Black women in the 1970s inspired several national networks and organizations that continue the work today, such as the National Black Women’s Health Imperative, Sister Song Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective and Black Mamas Matter Alliance, among others.

Recognizing both the urgent need for and the ongoing work of the Black Mamas Matter Alliance, President Biden proclaimed Black Maternal Health Week as a national event in April 2021. He referenced the maternal health crisis and the disparities and inequities that cause Black mothers in the United States to die at three times the rate of White mothers.

The history of advocacy by Black women-led organizations around maternal and reproductive health is extensive and impactful. The Black Mamas Matter Alliance continues the legacy of generations of organizations for women, both at the community and national levels, to center mothering along with reproductive and maternal health.

Reproductive justice advocates continue this holistic human rights approach in highlighting the rights to bodily autonomy, to have children or to not have children, and to parent children in safe and sustainable communities. In reminding us of the call for bodily autonomy, Black Maternal Health Week and the “Our Bodies Belong to Us” theme evoke a history of movements insisting on self-determination, challenging “interlocking” racism, sexism and classism, and defining reproductive health as expansive and comprehensive, which is the full range of healthy maternal care.

