Last week, Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz made national headlines by winning a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court by double digits. Protasiewicz made support for abortion rights and preserving democracy the centerpieces of her campaign. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Her support was strongest in Milwaukee, while rival Dan Kelly overwhelmingly won the surrounding suburban counties — Washington, Ozaukee and Waukesha, known as the WOW counties — by percentage-point margins of 33, five and 16, respectively.

While these margins actually represent a decline from those that Republicans once accumulated in these counties, the suburban communities’ steadfast conservatism runs counter to a growing national trend. As suburban counties around Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Phoenix and elsewhere have grown and diversified, they have shifted their support to Democratic candidates at the local, state and national levels.

Until 1992, for example, Montgomery County, outside Philadelphia, had been rock-ribbed Republican territory. When Marjorie Margolies-Mezvinsky won a congressional seat centered in the county that year, she became the first Democrat to hold it since 1916. Yet, by the presidential election of 2020, the county voted for Joe Biden, 62.6 percent to 36.4 percent. What accounts for the leftward shift in the suburbs of cities such as Philadelphia but not Milwaukee?

Fervent anti-communist activism and small-government conservatism took root in Milwaukee’s suburbs in the decades after World War II, and this deeply embedded history continues to shape this crucial political territory in 2023.

In the decades after World War II, the Milwaukee suburbs boomed — much as their counterparts across the United States did. They pushed into the surrounding counties as White ethnics — benefiting from wage increases, pensions and health care won by labor unions, as well as New Deal initiatives such as the GI Bill and federal mortgage benefits — joined the middle-class and sought out homeownership. In 1950, for example, Menomonee Falls was a small rural town in Waukesha County with a population of 2,460. By 1960, however, it was dotted with ranch-style houses and cul-de-sac streets as the population exploded to 18,267.

As the population grew, a new brand of far-right suburban politics sprouted. This politics blended anti-communism with broader appeals for law-and-order and lower taxes. While anti-communism in Wisconsin is often synonymous with Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-Wis.), in Milwaukee’s suburbs, this political spirit went far beyond “Tail Gunner Joe.”

The local industrialist William Grede might have best embodied the new politics. He was a founding member of the far-right John Birch Society, which was launched in 1958 and quickly lost respectability because of its false claims about communist conspiracies.

Grede gained national prominence serving as president of the National Association of Manufacturers and the YMCA. In both roles, he toured the country delivering speeches touting the merits of free enterprise and warning of a descent into socialism if the New Deal expansion of the federal government continued. In 1946, Grede testified before Congress in favor of the Taft-Hartley Act, which was intended to curtail the power of unions. Grede further solidified connections between the far right and the GOP in his role as finance chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party.

Cultural issues contributed to this new politics as well. In 1959, for example, Richard and Jean Hoy, residents of the Milwaukee suburb of Shorewood, who had little history of prior activism, wrote to their state representative advocating prison sentences for drug possession.

Reflecting the growing political importance of these suburbs and the way they shaped state politics, liberal Democratic Gov. Gaylord Nelson and the state legislature later that year responded to such calls by replacing fines with prison sentences for marijuana possession. They included a three-strike provision that mandated life imprisonment after a third conviction. The passage of stricter penalties for drug possession demonstrated that Milwaukee’s suburbs were at the forefront of a hard-edge conservative politics that swept the nation in the years to come.

In 1963, a partisan clash over redistricting produced new, wholly suburban districts for the state legislature and Congress for the first time.

The 1964 election exposed how this would push politics to the right. In the Democratic presidential primary that year, Alabama Gov. George Wallace won 31 percent, 27 percent and 33 percent of the vote in Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties, respectively. This respectable showing mirrored Wallace’s shocking statewide total of 30 percent and revealed that a sizable portion of voters in these suburbs found Wallace’s message of law and order and opposition to the Civil Rights Act appealing.

Then, in the general election, even as Lyndon B. Johnson was winning Wisconsin by almost 25 points, conservative Barry Goldwater, kept the margins much closer in the WOW counties. Goldwater won 47 percent in Ozaukee and Waukesha, and 44 percent in Washington. Goldwater’s strength in suburban Milwaukee is perhaps why days after the election, Grede wrote a letter congratulating Goldwater on “getting so large a number to register their support for your philosophy.”

The new suburban congressional district also elected conservative Republican Glenn R. Davis, who had a history of challenging GOP moderates including Sen. Alexander Wiley and Gov. Walter J. Kohler Jr. in primaries.

At the state level, suburban voters sent Kenneth J. Merkel — like Grede, a member of the John Birch Society — to the Wisconsin State Assembly. There, Merkel often joined forces with fellow suburban Republican John Shabaz to impose drastic budget cuts on the state’s welfare programs and the University of Wisconsin. As Merkel explained to the New York Times, “I don’t know if the people of Wisconsin want the best university in the world. I do know this: they feel taxes are too high.”

The politics of Merkel and Shabaz contrasted starkly with those of Gov. Warren Knowles, a moderate Republican from Sheboygan, who proposed increasing taxes to balance the state budget and saw taxes as “the price we pay for civilization.”

Knowles’s budget proposal ignited a Republican civil war. Merkel and Shabaz along with other conservative Republicans, including future Gov. Tommy G. Thompson, remained steadfast in their desire for spending cuts, especially in welfare programs. This resistance helped consolidate support among suburbanites. One resident of Washington County, for example, praised Merkel for his efforts. “It is about time some stand is taken against constant increases in taxes, and dishing out more money to the parasites …” This racist language demonstrated the far-right, anti-civil rights politics that undergirded seemingly mainstream appeals for lower taxes.

Illustrating just how conservative the politics were in the WOW counties, in 1974, Davis lost reelection to a more youthful conservative challenger, Robert Kasten. During his decade in office, Davis had aligned himself with the pragmatic, though conservative, style of Richard M. Nixon — a fatal flaw in the eyes of voters in the WOW counties. Meanwhile, Kasten, serving in the state legislature, had joined other New Right Republicans in budget battles against a Democratic governor who wanted to close three prisons. Six years later, Kasten used his suburban base as a springboard to defeat now-three-term Sen. Nelson in the Reagan Revolution.

New Right conservatism remained entrenched throughout the 1980s and 1990s. In 1986, Thompson defeated incumbent Gov. Anthony Earl (D) with a platform steeped in suburban conservatism — building prisons in rural areas instead of in Milwaukee, low taxes and less spending. Thompson went on to perfect the politics of suburban conservatism while serving a record four terms.

As governor in the 1990s, Thompson gained national attention for initiating a school voucher program and overseeing passage of “Wisconsin Works,” which instituted work requirements for welfare recipients and became a model for national changes to welfare.

Thompson also championed tough-on-crime policies, such as longer prison sentences for drug possession and a “truth-in-sentencing” law that mandated that incarcerated people serve the full length of their sentences. The latter effectively abolished parole for those sentenced after 1999.

Thompson’s legislative achievements in many ways fulfilled the agenda that suburban conservatives like Merkel, the Hoys and others had trumpeted for decades. By imposing his suburban base’s politics on Wisconsin, Thompson further cemented the lure of the Republican Party in the WOW counties — even as suburbs elsewhere started to move away from the GOP.

Appeals using law and order and spending cuts to target suburban voters have faded in recent elections. However, low taxes, less spending on social service programs perceived to help minority communities and tough-on-crime policies had animated the politics of the WOW counties for decades, and that has proved to outweigh some of the factors driving suburban shifts elsewhere.

Although Democrats have made some inroads, this remains true in 2023, reflecting how loyalty to the platform advocated by residents of an area can create a long-term bond with a political party.

