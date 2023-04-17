Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For several weeks, all eyes have been on Tennessee. After the horrific shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville on March 27, hundreds of protesters gathered at the Tennessee Capitol. State Reps. Justin Jones, Justin Pearson and Gloria Johnson — now known as the “Tennessee Three” — joined them on the Tennessee House floor in calling for “gun control now” and “not one more.”

On April 6, the legislature’s Republican supermajority expelled Pearson and Jones, both of whom are Black, for violating “rules of decorum,” while Johnson, who is White, narrowly survived an expulsion vote. None of the 72 members who voted to expel either of the two Black lawmakers was African American. Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton outlandishly charged that Pearson’s and Jones’s actions were “at least equivalent, maybe worse depending on how you look at it, to doing an insurrection in the State Capitol.”

The disproportionate rhetoric and punishment — only eight members have been expelled from the Tennessee legislature since the Civil War — is rooted in a history of Black exclusion in state politics. Before 1964, only a handful of Black people had served in the legislature, all during Reconstruction between 1865 and 1877.

Kathy Sinback of the Tennessee ACLU called the expulsions a continuation of “the shameful legacy of disenfranchising,” while Sherrilyn Ifill explained that ignoring the will of voters who sent Jones and Pearson to the legislature was “new but it’s old.”

Yet, the backlash against the expulsions — Nashville and Memphis have already returned Jones and Pearson to office — also has a long historical lineage. In fact, while Montgomery, Atlanta and Mississippi tend to get more attention, Nashville was an early center of civil rights movement activism, and this history shows the potential power of the new movement coalescing today.

In the 1950s, Tennessee Gov. Frank Clement maintained a publicly moderate position on civil rights — even vetoing a racial segregation bill. This veneer of racial moderation was common for Tennessee politicians, especially in Nashville. In “The Nashville Way,” historian Ben Houston described it as “genuine sympathy for black advancement undergirded by deeply felt assumptions of black inferiority.”

Yet, while politicians eschewed some of the demagogic racist language common elsewhere in the South, Black Tennesseans were still required to use inferior public accommodations and attend poorly funded public schools in often dilapidated facilities. They also faced routine racial terror and violence. The Equal Justice Initiative has documented 236 racial terror lynchings between 1877 and 1950 in Tennessee, “including hangings of Black journalists, business leaders, and teachers.” Appeals to moderation and law and order coexisted with this violent white supremacist order.

In the late 1950s, activists launched an assault on this duality. The Rev. Kelly Miller Smith, a prominent Baptist minister and NAACP leader, founded the Nashville Christian Leadership Council which sought to spread “the ministry of reconciliation and love in a society of racial injustice.” In 1957, after a conversation with Martin Luther King Jr., the Rev. James M. Lawson Jr. arrived at Vanderbilt Divinity School to teach nonviolent direct action to student activists. Lawson was a pacifist who maintained a moral commitment to ending Jim Crow segregation, and he soon began organizing students from other nearby universities including Fisk University, Tennessee State, Meharry Medical College and American Baptist Theological Seminary. Lawson’s students included a young seminarian, John Lewis, as well as James Bevel, Diane Nash and other future civil rights leaders.

In early 1959, Lawson and his students embarked on a push to desegregate downtown Nashville. To spur this process, they conducted workshops that explained the benefits of nonviolent resistance for a movement that wanted to create a “more just” society: “You don’t want to blow up Nashville downtown, you simply want to open it up so that everybody has a chance to participate.”

But Lawson also taught that nonviolence was a claim on the students’ right to be, fully and freely, despite Jim Crow mandates to shrink, bend and bow. Participants in the workshops discussed “our future … our place in the society and how society looked at us as a people,” Angeline Butler recalled. “We studied Mahatma Gandhi, the life of Jesus Christ, and Thoreau. Pretty soon we applied their teachings of nonviolence and civil disobedience to the fundamental inequality of people in Nashville’s segregated society.”

On Feb. 13, 1960, the students held their first sit-ins at the “five and tens,” taking their seats at the counters and trying to concentrate on homework they had brought with them. As Nash remembered, they were “scared to death.” But the fear abated as other students from around the country began to join them. “We started feeling the power of the idea whose time had come,” Nash stated.

Something was stirring. As activist C.T. Vivian put it, the sit-ins may have begun elsewhere, but “the Movement began in Nashville.”

In late February, after several students were beaten and arrested for their sit-in demonstrations, the Nashville Christian Leadership Council organized a massive march downtown. On Feb. 27, 1960, a day that came to be known as “Big Saturday,” hundreds of students sat down at lunch counters in Nashville to challenge Jim Crow segregation. As some students were arrested and beaten, others filed in to take their place.

These sustained demonstrations became known as the Nashville Student Movement, which continued for two months along with prayer meetings and boycotts. As tensions ratcheted up, on April 19, white supremacists firebombed the home of Black attorney and activist Z. Alexander Looby.

Close to 2,500 demonstrators gathered at the attorney’s demolished home where they decided to march to city hall. Scores of determined young people marched through the streets of Nashville where they were met by Mayor Ben West.

West had, on April 5, suggested a trial desegregation of lunch counters and a biracial committee in exchange for the ceasing of demonstrations. Like Clement, West saw himself as a racial moderate. He told the assembled protesters he “resented” the implication that he was not using the moral weight of his office to end segregation. In a moment arresting in its clarity, Nash then asked West: “Mr. Mayor … is it wrong to discriminate solely because of race?” Somewhat taken aback, the mayor responded, “Well in my heart, I have to say I think it’s wrong.” That, Nash recalled, “was the turning point.”

The following day, the front page of the Nashville Tennessean proclaimed: “Mayor Says Integrate Counters.” Which the city did — four years before the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The mayor and businesses were eager to end the pickets and boycotts that had hurt the bottom line for months.

And yet, the Nashville movement demanded more. Lawson even expressed frustration at one point that the city was “trying to end the sit-downs without considering the morality of the issue.” Lawson and others believed that desegregating the lunch counters was only the beginning, an opening salvo in the transformation of a racist society.

Nash’s simple question proved to be a powerful moral challenge to the political status quo, and it, along with the brave activism of throngs of young people and demonstrators, drew the attention of the nation.

Lawson’s demand for a broader social transformation remains just as relevant today as it was in 1960. Jones and Pearson have reminded us that we have a long way to go to achieve what King called “The Beloved Community.” Jones and Pearson spoke with the same theological depth and political acumen as did Lawson, Lewis and others in the early 1960s. “In this season of rebirth and renewal, I stood beside my people with hope,” Pearson wrote on Wednesday, “For God said, ‘Let light shine out of darkness.’”

Once again, the South — and Nashville — commands the attention of the nation.

The South shows us what violence, gerrymandering, blasphemy and “procedural theft” look like. But it’s also reminding us once again the possibilities of nonviolent direct action: that local people have the power to awaken the conscience of the nation. As Pearson said, “This is the Democracy that is going to transform a broken nation and a broken state into the place that God calls for it to be.” Pearson and Jones have ignited a nonviolent, grass roots movement that — like the Nashville movement — has the potential to reshape the politics of Tennessee and perhaps the nation.

