Why do we continue to debate the origins of the coronavirus, rather than focus on the notable shortcomings in the global response to the pandemic? The answer has to do with politics. From the earliest stages of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, virologists’ and epidemiologists’ efforts to pinpoint the first cases have been complicated, and in some cases compromised, by distractions and diversions. These broader debates serve a political purpose more than they do a scientific one.

Pandemic origin stories, or the search for an exact starting point, are always shaped by tensions between scientific knowledge and political discourse.

For example, between 1889 and 1892, a worldwide respiratory pandemic claimed the lives of an estimated 1 million people. The “Russian influenza” received this name in December 1889 when a disease outbreak observed in St. Petersburg began to spread across Europe, as reported in British and American newspapers. The disease quickly spread across Europe, with widespread illness and sudden increases in death rates, and then reached the United States and the rest of the world. In the two years that followed, an estimated 300,000 Americans died of influenza, pneumonia and related respiratory diseases. Even as it unfolded, questions about its origins animated discussion in scientific and popular discourse.

From the earliest days of the disease outbreak, observers questioned how the disease had reached the Russian capital city, located at the western edge of the Russian empire. German physician Oscar F. Heyfelder, who had experience treating patients in Central Asia, initiated the theory that Bukhara, Uzbekistan, was the origin for the global pandemic. In articles published in December 1889, March 1890 and May 1890, Heyfelder noted distinct similarities in cases he treated in Bukhara in the spring and in St. Petersburg in the fall.

The common symptoms, first noted among “Europeans” and then among the Indigenous communities, included chills, general discomfort, aching limbs and sudden fever, as well as anxiety, insomnia, nausea, agitation and neuralgia. Heyfelder claimed that half the population of Bukhara had fallen ill within a few weeks in the spring, often with severe cases that affected entire families and left no one to care for them, and the death rate rose quickly. He initially suspected typhus as the cause of the diseases in Bukhara. But a few months later in November 1889, when Heyfelder treated patients in Russia’s capital with similar symptoms, he declared that the two outbreaks were part of the same epidemic.

Heyfelder’s clinical perspective animated his theory about the origins of the pandemic — but so did his ethnocentrism and the imperial politics of the day. In describing Bukhara as the starting point for the epidemic, he helped contribute to a narrative that one of Russia’s great tasks was to improve the health conditions in Central Asia and, more specifically, to “clean up” the “filth” and “indifference” characteristic of this region. Central Asia was widely perceived by Russian nationalists as a “backward” region of the Tsarist empire, with a predominantly Muslim population supposedly needing sanitary measures to elevate the population to the “European” standards valued by imperial elites, including foreign physicians such as Heyfelder.

Western newspapers and journals reinforced and amplified these biases. The London Times and New York Times connected claims of the pandemic’s origin in Bukhara with public statements made by V.I. Pokotilo, a Russian ethno-nationalist, who blamed “dirty, unwholesome people, constantly attacked by disease through their want of cleanliness” for the origins of the epidemic.

In 1891, an authoritative British study by H. Franklin Parsons repeated and thus seemed to confirm Heyfelder’s observations. Parsons summarized the cases described by Heyfelder and then concluded that the population in Bukhara was especially vulnerable when “the Influenza epidemic suddenly appeared” in late spring of 1889. According to Parsons, Russians who “hurried home” to escape the outbreak carried the disease along the route and eventually to the Russian capital. Parsons included a map that assigned a date to cities across the world indicating when the epidemic arrived.

But while his study was widely circulated at the time and taken as authoritative, it also raised questions about the scope and pace of the pandemic. Parsons’s epidemic map implied that the illness was dormant for several months after emerging from Bukhara but before arriving in Tomsk in Siberia more than 1,000 miles away. Yet the same disease appeared just two weeks later in St. Petersburg, which meant it traveled an even greater distance — almost 2,000 miles — in far less time.

While Parsons’s study seemed to validate Heyfelder’s claim, another British expert, Frank G. Clemow, reached a different conclusion after conducting a thorough review of materials published by Russian medical authorities. In 1982, Clemow published his analysis in the Lancet, which summarized reports of the “endemicity of influenza” in many regions of Russia in the years preceding the 1889 outbreak, including sporadic cases around Moscow in early 1889. After tracing reports of outbreaks, Clemow concluded that the epidemic had originated in western Siberia, specifically in the vicinity of Tomsk, in September 1889, nearly four months after Bukhara’s May 1889 outbreak and more than 1,000 miles away.

Although the claims that the “Russian influenza” originated in Bukhara have recently appeared in scholarly and popular publications, these studies simply repeat Heyfelder’s original claim without advancing new evidence or addressing the questions about this claim registered at the time. One exception is a March 2023 study that called attention to the fact that in August 1889, months before the influenza epidemic began, a medical commission of four doctors concluded that malaria was the primary cause of most cases and deaths in Bukhara.

It now seems unlikely that the Russian influenza originated only in Bukhara, but that story made for a convincing explanation, in part because it reinforced existing stereotypes about a poorer, marginal community at the edge of a powerful empire.

This episode reinforces how searches for pandemic origins are often at odds with the truly important questions — not exactly where and how a disease began to infect people, but what steps should have been taken to confine the disease before it became a regional epidemic and then a global pandemic. Preparing for the next pandemic means learning lessons from past pandemics, but these must be the right lessons that can guide future responses. Debating origins should not detract from the urgent need to use the history of pandemic to identify and adopt measures to prevent future local outbreaks from becoming deadly pandemics.

