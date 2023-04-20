Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On March 6, Sens. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) introduced the bipartisan Modernizing Opioid Treatment Access Act, a bill that would greatly improve patients’ access to methadone, one of the most effective and oldest opioid addiction treatments. Since the mid-1960s, studies have demonstrated that daily doses of methadone, a long-acting synthetic opioid, can reduce opioid overdose deaths, decrease rates of HIV and hepatitis C and improve psychosocial well-being.

And yet, it is one of the most regulated medications in America. Patients on methadone must report to special clinics daily, wait in long lines and submit to random urine drug testing. Due to these requirements, being on methadone makes it difficult to get a job, take care of your family and even go on vacation. Methadone clinics look more carceral than clinical, with unmarked facades, police presence and video surveillance monitoring patients’ every move.

Why is an effective treatment for the dire opioid crisis — something the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared as the No. 1 cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45 — so difficult to access? The answer is rooted in the troubled legacy of the “War on Drugs,” which brought surveillance, punishment and tough-on-crime politics to bear on the drug’s regulation.

In the 1960s, rising addiction rates in American cities coupled with increasing heroin use among U.S. soldiers returning from Vietnam caused President Richard M. Nixon to take notice.

Based on studies demonstrating links between crime and heroin addiction, Nixon categorized higher rates of drug use — particularly among Black Americans — as a crime problem, not a public health issue. In 1971, Nixon declared a War on Drugs, unleashing policies that criminalized substance use and led to the disproportionate incarceration of people of color.

Yet these policies weren’t just about responding to escalating drug use across U.S. cities. It was a way to control predominantly Black and Latino communities as they participated in the struggle for Black freedom.

After the passage of landmark civil rights legislation and uprisings in the predominantly Black neighborhoods of Watts, Los Angeles, and Newark in the mid-1960s, the Nixon White House was determined to reassert White, middle class dominance. By investing in anti-drug campaigns, prison construction and policing in low-income urban areas, Nixon’s War on Drugs laid the building blocks for mass incarceration in America.

As part of this program, Nixon also initiated a nationwide expansion of methadone treatment, a radical departure from traditional approaches to drug policy that emphasized supply reduction.

In 1970, psychiatrist Henry L. DuPont, who would become Nixon’s second drug czar in 1973, established the Narcotic Treatment Administration (NTA), a large, federally funded methadone program that originated in a D.C. jail. In a 2019 interview, Dupont proudly recalled that the NTA “treated 15,000 heroin addicts in the course of three years and dropped the monthly rate of crime by half.”

Such a comment exposed the problem. The Nixon administration saw methadone as a way to reduce crime rather than treat addiction. Many of the physicians and researchers who studied methadone in the early-1970s focused on crime metrics — how methadone could increase the street price of heroin or decrease opiate-offense charges, for example — instead of how methadone could improve patients’ quality of life or other health outcomes.

In studying methadone’s relationship to crime — an association that was never proved to be causal — people on methadone were not understood as patients struggling with an addiction but as criminals whose addiction drove rising crime rates. According to DuPont, it was the “dramatic change” in D.C. crime rates that Nixon “noticed.” In 1972, just two years after the creation of the NTA, the FDA approved methadone as a treatment for opioid addiction.

Because methadone was viewed as a method of crime reduction, it had to have strings attached, ones written mostly by government officials, not physicians. Patients could only access the medication via a punitive and burdensome regulatory system. Before 1972, doctors could prescribe methadone from their offices and patients could pick it up at a pharmacy (beginning in the 1940s, methadone was used for a variety of symptoms, including pain control and cough suppression).

But after 1972, if a patient needed methadone for the treatment of addiction, patients had to commute daily to “methadone treatment programs” to receive their dose. In short, they were treated as criminals.

Just as Black men were targeted by the criminal justice system, so too were they by this treatment system. The patients receiving methadone at the NTA were 95 percent Black and mostly male. True then and true now, the construction of the image of “the criminal” has never been race-neutral in America.

Vincent Dole and Marie Nyswander, the physicians who conducted the first methadone trials in the mid-1960s, were concerned about how the 1972 regulations would impact patients, remarking that “bureaucratic control of methadone programs has given us ‘slots,’ a rule book, and an army of inspectors, but relatively little rehabilitation.”

And that’s what happened. The relationship between methadone and crime — rather than the association between methadone and patients’ well-being — informed the strict requirements that continue to define methadone treatment today.

Because the federal government viewed people who used drugs as potential criminals, they devised a regulatory apparatus for methadone that was intentionally distinct from other forms of medical care. If people on methadone were “criminals,” then the federal regulations aimed to treat them as such, prioritizing rigid structure and surveillance over health. The methadone regulations devised a treatment system that was more akin to probation than medical care.

The Nixon administration also cited concerns about methadone diversion (i.e., giving away or selling methadone on the street) as justification for its strict regulation.

A 1974 version of the methadone regulations was even titled the “Diversion Control Act.” But such concerns were greatly exaggerated, with news media and law enforcement playing into the stereotype that people on methadone were more likely to demonstrate “criminal behavior.” While diversion did occur, focusing regulations on preventing it only furthered the emphasis on crime prevention rather than patients’ needs.

The 2023 Modernizing Opioid Treatment Access Act would mark the first significant change to methadone regulations in 50 years. This bill would be a step in the right direction, and yet, it falls victim to the same logic that has plagued methadone since the 1970s: that methadone treatment should be kept separate from traditional medical practice.

It limits methadone prescribing to addiction-certified providers rather than general practitioners. But there are only approximately 3,000 addiction-certified physicians in America, and these providers are concentrated in urban areas. So large swaths of the population would not benefit from this deregulation. The only way to ensure that all patients across the country have equitable access to methadone is for general practitioners to be able to prescribe it, similar to how buprenorphine (another medication used to treat opioid addiction) is regulated today.

Deregulating methadone would not only save lives — it would help restore dignity and justice to people who have experienced a treatment system borne out of Nixon-era, War on Drugs politics. Methadone is an effective medication that treats people struggling with a chronic medical condition. Our methadone treatment system must be stripped of its dehumanizing roots and brought back to the medical field, where it belonged in the first place.

