On April 6, when state representative Gloria Johnson (D) stood before colleagues in the Tennessee House of Representatives to respond to a proposal aimed at expelling her from office, Rep. Gino Bulso (R) asked if she disputed being gaveled out of order a week earlier, when she joined Reps. Justin Jones (D) and Justin Pearson (D) in the well of the House chamber to support gun control measures.

“What is my crime, sir?” Johnson replied. “I came to the well. I stood with my colleagues. I fought for my constituents.”

She had done so quietly, she added, in a “non-desk-pounding” way.

The “crime,” according to Republicans, was that the “Tennessee Three” had brought “disorder and dishonor” to the Capitol by ignoring protocol and coming to the front of the chamber to support students, parents, teachers and others who filled the House gallery, Capitol corridors and Nashville streets calling for stricter gun laws three days after a March 27 school shooting took six lives.

Anticipating that Speaker Cameron Sexton (R) would cut off their microphones, which he did, Jones held a sign and Pearson spoke through a megaphone. They said the gun issue was being ignored in the Republican-controlled House.

Ultimately, Johnson survived by one vote, while Jones and Pearson were expelled — though local officials have already returned them to office, pending special elections. Asked why she survived, Johnson said it was because “I’m a 60-year-old White woman and they are two young Black men.” Jones is 27 and Pearson is 28.

Historically, expulsion is rare. But this is not the first time a power struggle between Tennessee House members over a contentious national issue has gained widespread attention, with age, race and gender at the center of the controversy. Comparing recent events with those from over a century ago teaches us how little has changed in the way abuse of power operates.

In August 1920, a single vote by another young legislator, 24-year-old Rep. Harry T. Burn, made Tennessee the 36th and final state to ratify the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote nationally. As a Republican, Burn was a minority in a region still dominated by conservative Democrats. At first, he pledged his vote to anti-suffragists but changed his mind after a letter from his mother urged him to vote yes. “I knew that a mother’s advice is always safest for a boy to follow,” Burn explained later.

While Burn’s tiebreaking vote is often remembered as a heartwarming story of a young man’s love for his mother, what followed was what one state paper characterized as a political “Armageddon” as anti-suffrage legislators and their supporters tried frantically to overturn ratification.

First, some accused Burn of taking a bribe. A story headlined “Bold Attempt to Intimidate Solon Foiled,” detailed sworn affidavits, supposedly from a rural county judge and a Louisville banker who said he saw several legislators, including Memphis Rep. Joe Hanover (R), take Burn aside and offer him “anything in the world he wanted” to vote yes. A Jewish immigrant in an overwhelmingly Protestant Christian region, Hanover had been targeted by anti-suffragists so often that Gov. A.H. Roberts (D) appointed a special bodyguard for him. Hanover and several others swore the bribe allegations were false. Some speculated that false affidavits had been fabricated in the offices of E.B. Stahlman, who published the anti-suffrage Nashville Banner.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Seth Walker (D) flipped his own vote to enable a motion to reconsider. In response, some 30 anti-suffrage legislators fled the state to prevent a quorum, taking a train across the border to the swank Hotel Lyons in Decatur, Ala., until Walker’s motion could expire. Doing so, they broke not only the quorum but the law. Filibustering by leaving the state had been such a common tactic that the Tennessee General Assembly outlawed it in 1913.

Some House colleagues rebuked the Decatur group. Those who “engineered this hegira,” they wrote, should remember that the General Assembly meets in Nashville, not Decatur. A Memphis Commercial-Appeal editorial, reprinted in the Tennessean, dubbed them “Lawbreaking Lawmakers” and their actions “anarchistic.” Although lawmakers remaining in Nashville killed Walker’s motion to reconsider, a temporary injunction prohibited Roberts from certifying ratification, pending the return of those in Alabama. The Washington Post dubbed the situation “one of the most unique parliamentary tangles in the history of American legislative bodies.”

Walker, meanwhile, was hailed at an anti-suffrage rally, spearheaded by Stahlman, at the Ryman Auditorium. Referring to House dissenters, Walker told the crowd that “Forty-seven names have been signed in the blood of the South to keep this a White man’s country and a White man’s government.” As a former railroad executive, Stahlman’s opposition to suffrage was unsurprising. Railroads and liquor manufacturers opposed suffrage because they thought women would support Prohibition, which outlawed transport as well as manufacture and sale of alcohol. Textile manufacturers also assumed women would support strict labor laws.

Eventually, the “frenzy and bustle” subsided when the injunction against Roberts was lifted and he certified ratification, though anti-suffragists unsuccessfully sought another injunction against U.S. Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby to prevent him from declaring the 19th Amendment law. The Alabama filibusters returned home, facing no legal consequences. Burn finished his House term and later served in the state Senate.

Although the 19th Amendment and gun control are very different issues, comparing the suffrage ratification vote and the attempt to expel the “Tennessee Three” reveals many similarities. Both cases wrangle with the process for deliberative democracy as it intersects with issues of race, gender, age and power. Specifically, both involved bold actions by legislators who were outsiders in various ways. Jones and Pearson are Black, and Johnson a woman. Hanover was Jewish and Burn was, paradoxically, an outsider as a Republican.

While the 19th Amendment was obviously about women’s political power, traditional ideas about women’s behavior are also central to both stories. Johnson’s statement that she stood quietly with Jones and Pearson is reminiscent of Nashville suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, whose photo with her children was used in suffrage publicity to counter stereotypes that suffragists were “mannish.” Had Johnson been less ladylike, actually pounding a desk, would she have been expelled, too?

The issue central to both cases, though, is more complex than social identity. What is critical is the way actions by those outside the hegemonic power structure spurred highly irregular responses from those whose control was not only deeply entrenched but aligned with lobbyists and industry. In 1920, it was industry arrayed against suffrage, whereas in 2023, it is allies of gun manufacturers and sellers, as well as the National Rifle Association (NRA). At least one of the legislators who sponsored the expulsion resolutions is an NRA member.

Both of these stories, a century apart, show us that abuse of power goes beyond political or personal identity. The actions of Democrats in 1920 is remarkably similar to those of Republicans in 2023. And while White men dominated in both eras, with racism and sexism endemic, it is the process of marginalizing those who do not conform to existing power structures that is in so many ways the same.

